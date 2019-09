View this post on Instagram

Open TikTok and you'll be greeted with a series of videos that are chaotic and sincere and nihilistic and very short. The platform's machine-learning system analyzes each video and tracks user behavior so it can serve up a continually refined, never-ending stream of TikToks optimized to hold your attention. "This pattern seems relatively trivial when the underlying material concerns shaving cream and Crocs, but it could determine much of our cultural future," @jiatortellini writes. "The algorithm gives us whatever pleases us, and we, in turn, give the algorithm whatever pleases it."