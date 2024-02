Novak Djokovic y Rafael Nadal jugarán en Arabia Saudita un torneo de exhibición

Per latest reports, Saudi Arabia is planning on hosting a exhibiton tournament in October 2024, called "6 Kings Slam"



It's expected to feature:



🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic

🇪🇦 Rafael Nadal

🇪🇦 Carlos Alcaraz

🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner

🇷🇺 Daniil Medvedev

🇩🇰 Holger Rune