La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes 16 a los nominados a los Emmy 2019. Las celebradas "Game of Thrones", "Chernobyl" y "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" están entre las candidatas. En el apartado de comedia, destacan "The Good Place" y "Russian Doll".
Los actores Ken Jeong y D'Arcy Carden fueron los encargados de anunciar a las series nominadas. Las ganadoras de los Emmy 2019 serán anunciadas en la ceremonia del próximo 22 de setiembre en Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.
En el 2018, "Game of Thrones" (HBO) y "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon) fueron las grandes ganadoras como Mejor Comedia y Mejor Drama.
La celebrada serie "Chernobyl" también tendrá fuerte competencia con otras producciones basadas en hechos reales, como "When The See Us" (Netflix), "True Detective" (HBO) y "A Very English Scandal", que tiene como protagonista a un viejo conocido de la pantalla grande: Hugh Grant.
ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS EMMY 2019
Mejor serie dramática:
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Poseon
Succession
ThisIs Us
Actor principal de serie dramática:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
SterlingK Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Gameof Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimigli, ThisIs Us
Actriz principal de serie dramática:
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
MandyMoore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor comedia:
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Fleabag
The Good Place
Russian Doll
Schitts Creek
Veep
Actor principal en comedia:
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Actriz principal de comedia:
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Mejor actor secundario de comedia:
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia:
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor miniserie:
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Mejor actor principal de miniserie:
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A very english scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/ Verdon
Mejor actriz principal de miniserie:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aaun Januejlt , WhenThey See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon
Mejor reality:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Programas de variedades y talk-show:
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS
Film de televisión:
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
My Dinner With Herve (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)