Peter Dinklage y Emilia Clarke, protagonistas de "Game of Thrones".

La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes 16 a los nominados a los Emmy 2019. Las celebradas "Game of Thrones", "Chernobyl" y "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" están entre las candidatas. En el apartado de comedia, destacan "The Good Place" y "Russian Doll".

Los actores Ken Jeong y D'Arcy Carden fueron los encargados de anunciar a las series nominadas. Las ganadoras de los Emmy 2019 serán anunciadas en la ceremonia del próximo 22 de setiembre en Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.

En el 2018, "Game of Thrones" (HBO) y "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon) fueron las grandes ganadoras como Mejor Comedia y Mejor Drama.

La celebrada serie "Chernobyl" también tendrá fuerte competencia con otras producciones basadas en hechos reales, como "When The See Us" (Netflix), "True Detective" (HBO) y "A Very English Scandal", que tiene como protagonista a un viejo conocido de la pantalla grande: Hugh Grant.

ESTA ES LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS EMMY 2019

﻿Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Poseon

Succession

ThisIs Us

Actor principal de serie dramática:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

SterlingK Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Gameof Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimigli, ThisIs Us

Actriz principal de serie dramática:

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

MandyMoore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor comedia:

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Fleabag

The Good Place

Russian Doll

Schitts Creek

Veep

Actor principal en comedia:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Actriz principal de comedia:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)





Mejor actor secundario de comedia:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor miniserie:

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Mejor actor principal de miniserie:

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A very english scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/ Verdon

Mejor actriz principal de miniserie:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aaun Januejlt , WhenThey See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon

Mejor reality:

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS

Film de televisión:

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

My Dinner With Herve (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)