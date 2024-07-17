Emmy 2024: 'Shōgun', 'The Bear' y la lista completa de nominados a lo mejor de la televisión

¿Qué series y programas están nominados a los premios Emmy 2024? ¿Qué actores han sido nominados? A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa por categoría.
La aclamada serie dramática Shōgun, que transporta a los espectadores al Japón de principios del siglo XVII, lideró este miércoles con 25 nominaciones la carrera por los premios Emmy 2024, que celebran lo mejor de la televisión.
Por su parte, The Bear estableció un nuevo récord al recibir 23 nominaciones en la categoría de comedia para un solo año, mientras que True Detective: Night Country encabezó las series limitadas con 19 nominaciones.
A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados.
Lista completa de nominados al Emmy 2024
Programa de talk show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kkimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Programa de competencia
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Actor principal en serie o película
- Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
- Jon Hamm (Fargo)
- Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Actriz principal en serie o película
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
- Juno Temple (Juno)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemestry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Actriz principal en drama
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
- Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Actor principal en drama
- Idris Elba (Hijack)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Waltor Goggins (Fallout)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
- Dominic West (The Crown)
Serie de drama
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Actor principal en comedia
- Matt Berry
- Larry David
- Steve Martin
- Martin Short
- Jeremy Allen White
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Actriz principal en comedia
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Selena Gomez
- Maya Rudolph
- Jean Smart
- Kristen Wiig
Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiam
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservations Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
