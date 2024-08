No deja de hacer historia: en menos de 12 horas, Cristiano Ronaldo le arrebata este récord a MrBeast en YouTube

It took @MrBeast 132 days to reach 𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 subscribers on YouTube and become the fastest to reach this milestone.



Cristiano Ronaldo just broke the record by reaching 𝟏𝟎 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 subscribers in less than 12 hours. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/a0B1JhMX9v