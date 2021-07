🚀 @NASA's @BoeingSpace Orbital Flight Test-2 mission to the @Space_Station is scheduled to launch on Friday, July 30 at 2:53 p.m. ET.



📺 Mission coverage will begin on Thursday, July 22 with the Flight Readiness Review media teleconference: https://t.co/8hByGCa0Vw pic.twitter.com/XMTPWkSzEU