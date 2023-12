Todos están asombrados por el sorprendente parecido entre Macaulay Culkin y su hijo, quien luce como 'Mi pobre angelito'

👶🌟🎉 #MacaulayCulkin and #BrendaSong's son Dakota can't stop exploring! Dive into their family fun & see what keeps this toddler on the go. Don't miss out on their heartwarming tales! 🏃💕 #CelebrityKids #FamilyMoments #SuiteLife



👉 Click now for th… https://t.co/gDtGPz53r6 pic.twitter.com/lexhGxmwyN