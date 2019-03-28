Se filtra posible espectáculo de la WWE en Perú y Latinoamérica este 2019

Este año podríamos tener una visita de la WWE ya que un documento filtrado muestra tentativos shows durante en el 2019 e inclusive durante el 2020, las locaciones incluyen países sudamericanos como Perú y Ecuador.

Recordemos que el año pasado también tuvimos una visita de la WWE en el mes de noviembre. | Fuente: WWE

El medio especializado en el entretenmiento deportivo Prowrestlingsheet reportó la filtración de un cronograma en el cual se listan los futuros espectáculos de la WWE alrededor del mundo en el 2019 e inclusive el 2020. Se trata de un documento sumamente detallado donde se muestran el lugar, la fecha y la ubicación.

Prowrestlingsheet es un medio muy confiable y sus filtraciones han resultado ser verídicas en el pasado. Además, de ser cierto, tendríamos buenas noticias pues el Perú, Colombia, Panama, Chile, Argentina y Brazil figuran en el cronograma con un espectáculo programado para el 24 de agosto del 2019. El documento filtrado indica que el lugar elegido sería el Jockey Plaza.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa:

DateArenaCityStateCountry 
4/4/2019Brooklyn Pier 12BrooklynNYUSA 
4/5/2019Barclays Center NXTBrooklynNYUSA 
4/5/2019Barclays CenterBrooklynNYUSA 
4/5/2019Brooklyn Pier 12BrooklynNYUSA 
4/6/2019Brooklyn Pier 12BrooklynNYUSA 
4/6/2019Barclays CenterBrooklynNYUSA 
4/6/2019Barclays Center NXTBrooklynNYUSA 
4/7/2019Brooklyn Pier 12BrooklynNYUSA 
4/7/2019Metlife StadiumEast RutherfordNJUSA 
4/8/2019Barclays CenterBrooklynNYUSA 
4/8/2019Brooklyn Pier 12BrooklynNYUSA 
4/9/2019Barclays CenterBrooklynNYUSA 
4/10/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
4/12/2019Minnreg HallLargoFLUSA 
4/13/2019Sanford Civic CenterSanfordFLUSA 
4/15/2019Bel I CentreMontrealQCCanada 
4/16/2019Bell CentreMontrealQCCanada 
4/18/2019Lakeland ArmoryLakelandFLUSA 
4/19/2019Chaifetz ArenaSt. LouisMOUSA 
4/19/2019Enterprise CenterSt. LouisMOUSA 
4/19/2019Jacksonville ArmoryJacksonvilleFLUSA 
4/19/2019Braehead Arena – UKCGlasgow United Kingdom 
4/20/2019Alliant Energy CenterMadisonWIUSA 
4/20/2019Braehead Arena – UKCGlasgow United Kingdom 
4/20/2019Bank of Sprinqfield CenterSpringfieldILUSA 
4/20/2019UAC DC ComplexTampaFLUSA 
4/21/2019Tax Slayer CenterMolineILUSA 
4/21/2019Mayo Civic CenterRochesterMNUSA 
4/22/2019Tyson Events CenterSioux CityIAUSA 
4/22/2019Wells Fargo ArenaDes MoinesIAUSA 
4/23/2019Pinnacle Bank ArenaLincolnNEUSA 
4/25/2019Ralston ArenaOmahaNEUSA 
4/25/2019Orlando Live Events CenterOrlandoFLUSA 
4/26/2019Midtown Cultural & Education CenterDaytona BeachFLUSA 
4/26/2019River CenterDaven portIAUSA 
4/27/2019Dade City ArmoryDade Ci tvFLUSA 
4/27/2019Tuner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeWIUSA 
4/28/2019E.A. Diddle ArenaBowling GreenKYUSA 
4/28/2019Roy Wilkins AuditoriumSa int PaulMNUSA 
4/29/2019Big Sandy Superstore ArenaHuntingtonWVUSA 
4/29/2019Lexington Cntr Rupp ArenaLexingtonKYUSA 
4/30/2019Schottenstei n CenterCol um busOHUSA 
5/1/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
5/2/2019Melbourne Auditorium – NXTMelbourneFLUSA 
5/3/2019Palm Beach Convention CenterWest Palm BeachFLUSA 
5/4/2019Havert L. Fenn CenterFort PierceFLUSA 
5/5/2019Ford Center EvansvilleEvansvilleINUSA 
5/6/2019U.S. Bank ArenaCincinnatiOHUSA 
5/6/2019The Corbin ArenaCorbinKYUSA 
5/7/2019KFC Yum CenterLouisvilleKYUSA 
5/8/2019The SSE ArenaBelfast United Kingdom 
5/9/20193ArenaDublin Ireland 
5/9/2019Forest NationalBrussels Belgium 
5/9/2019Minnreg HallLargoFLUSA 
5/10/2019Highlands Today CenterSe bringFLUSA 
5/10/2019Marseille AixMarseille France 
5/10/2019Helsinki Ice ArenaHelsinki Finland 
5/11/2019RDS ArenaGenoa Italy 
5/11/2019Utilita ArenaNewcastle United Kingdom 
5/11/2019Hovet ArenaStockholm Sweden 
5/11/2019St. Augustine ArmorySaint AugustineFLUSA 
5/12/2019M&S Bank ArenaLiverpool United Kingdom 
5/12/2019SpektrumOslo Norway 
5/13/201902 ArenaLondon United Kingdom 
5/13/2019Bournemouth International CentreBournemouth United Kingdom 
5/14/201902 ArenaLondon United Kingdom 
5/14/2019Acco rhotels ArenaParis France 
5/15/2019Resorts World ArenaBirmingham United Kingdom 
5/15/2019Magdeburg GETEC ArenaMagdeburg Germany 
5/16/2019FlyDSA ArenaSheffield United Kingdom 
5/16/2019Sands Event CenterBethlehemPAUSA 
5/16/2019UACDC ComplexTampaFLUSA 
5/16/2019Barclaycard ArenaHAMBURG Germany 
5/17/2019Mercedes Benz ArenaBerlin Germany 
5/17/2019Fillmore PhillyPhiladelphiaPAUSA 
5/17/2019St. Petersburq ArmorvSaint PetersburgFLUSA 
5/17/2019Motorpoint ArenaCardiff United Kingdom 
5/18/2019APG Federal Credit Union ArenaBel AirMDUSA 
5/18/2019Sanford Civic CenterSanfordFLUSA 
5/18/2019Messe ErfurtErfurt Germany 
5/19/2019Asbury Park Convention HallAsbury ParkNJUSA 
5/19/2019XL CenterHartfordCTUSA 
5/19/2019St. JakobstadionBasel Switzerland 
5/20/2019Tsongas Center @ UMass LowellLowellMAUSA 
5/20/2019Times Union CenterAlbanyNYUSA 
5/21/2019Dunkin Donuts CenterProvidenceRIUSA 
5/23/2019Bartow ArmorvBartowFLUSA 
5/24/2019Fieldhouse at Watsco CenterCoral GablesFLUSA 
5/25/2019Midtown Cultural & Education CenterDaytona BeachFLUSA 
5/27/2019Tony’s Pizza Events CenterSalinaKSUSA 
5/27/2019Sprint CenterKansas CityMOUSA 
5/28/2019BOK CenterTulsaOKUSA 
5/30/2019Orlando Live Events CenterOrlandoFLUSA 
5/31/2019Santa Ana Star CenterRio RanchoNMUSA 
5/31/2019Jacksonville ArmoryJacksonvilleFLUSA 
6/1/2019Havert L. Fenn CenterFort PierceFLUSA 
6/1/2019Extraco Events CenterWacoTXUSA 
6/1/2019United Supermarkets ArenaLubbockTXUSA 
6/2/2019Reed ArenaCollege StationTXUSA 
6/2/2019Foster Communications ColiseumSan AngeloTXUSA 
6/3/2019Frank Erwin CenterAustinTXUSA 
6/3/2019American Bank Center ArenaCorpus ChristiTXUSA 
6/4/2019Sames Auto ArenaLaredoTXUSA 
6/6/2019Minnreg HallLargoFLUSA 
6/7/2019Maverik CenterSalt Lake CityUTUSA 
6/7/2019UACDC ComplexTampaFLUSA 
6/8/2019Pepsi CenterDenverCOUSA 
6/8/2019Taco Bell Arena @ Boise StateBoiseIDUSA 
6/8/2019SJSU Event CenterSan JoseCAUSA 
6/8/2019Oracle ArenaOaklandCAUSA 
6/9/2019Save Mart CenterFresnoCAUSA 
6/9/2019Stockton ArenaStocktonCAUSA 
6/10/2019SAP CenterSan JoseCAUSA 
6/10/2019Reno -Sparks Event CenterRenoNVUSA 
6/11/2019Golden 1 CenterSacramentoCAUSA 
6/12/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
6/13/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
6/14/2019Download Festival – UKCDonington Park United Kingdom 
6/14/2019Hilton OcalaOcalaFLUSA 
6/14/2019Bell MTS PlaceWinnipegMBCanada 
6/15/2019Download Festival – UKCDonington Park United Kingdom 
6/15/2019Orlando Live Events CenterOrlandoFLUSA 
6/15/2019Honda CenterAnaheimCAUSA 
6/16/2019Pechanqa ArenaSan DiegoCAUSA 
6/16/2019Download Festival – UKCDonington Park United Kingdom 
6/17/2019Staples CenterLos AngelesCAUSA 
6/17/2019Palm Sprinqs Convention CenterPalm SpringsCAUSA 
6/18/2019Citizens Business Bank ArenaOntarioCAUSA 
6/20/2019Aztec TheatreSan AntonioTXUSA 
6/21/2019Revention Music CenterHoustonTXUSA 
6/22/2019Save On Foods Memorial CentreVictoriaBCCanada 
6/22/2019Adams CenterMissoulaMTUSA 
6/22/2019South Side BallroomDallasTXUSA 
6/23/2019The CriterionOklahoma CityOKUSA 
6/23/2019Spokane ArenaSpokaneWAUSA 
6/23/2019Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports CentreAbbotsfordCanadaCanada 
6/24/2019Tacoma DomeTacomaWAUSA 
6/24/2019Toyota CenterKennewickWAUSA 
6/24/2019Anqel of the Winds ArenaEverettWAUSA 
6/25/2019Meda CenterPortlandORUSA 
6/27/2019Singapore Indoor StadiumSingapore Singapore 
6/27/2019Dade City ArmoryDade CityFLUSA 
6/28/2019Crystal River ArmorvCrystal RiverFLUSA 
6/28/2019Ryoguku ArenaTokyo Japan 
6/29/2019Mississippi St. Fair ColiseumJacksonMSUSA 
6/29/2019Ryoguku ArenaTokyo Japan 
6/29/2019Venice Community CenterVeniceFLUSA 
6/30/2019Monroe Civic CenterMonroeLAUSA 
7/1/2019American Airlines CenterDallasTXUSA 
7/1/2019Bernard G. Johnson ColiseumHuntsvilleTXUSA 
7/2/2019AT&T CenterSan AntonioTXUSA 
7/6/2019Capital One ArenaWashingtonDCUSA 
7/6/2019Webster Bank Arena at Harbor YardBridgeportCTUSA 
7/7/2019The Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial ArenaBinghamtonNYUSA 
7/7/2019Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey PlazaWilkes BarrePAUSA 
7/8/2019Glens Falls Civic CenterGlens FallsNYUSA 
7/8/2019Prudential CenterNewarkNJUSA 
7/9/2019SNHU ArenaManchesterNHUSA 
7/12/2019Minnreg HallLargoFLUSA 
7/12/2019Minnreg HallLargoFLUSA 
7/12/2019Auqusta Civic CenterAugustaMEUSA 
7/13/2019Mass Mutual CenterSpringfieldMAUSA 
7/13/2019VSU Multipurpose CenterPetersburgVAUSA 
7/14/2019Wells Farqo CenterPhiladelphiaPAUSA 
7/15/2019Nassau ColiseumUniondaleNYUSA 
7/15/2019Mid-Hudson Civic CenterPoughkeepsieNYUSA 
7/16/2019DCU CenterWorcesterMAUSA 
7/18/2019Lakeland ArmoryLakelandFLUSA 
7/19/2019Plymouth Pavilions – UKCPlymouth United Kingdom 
7/19/2019Santander ArenaReadingPAUSA 
7/19/2019UACDC ComplexTampaFLUSA 
7/20/2019Columbus Civic CenterColumbusGAUSA 
7/20/2019Wildwoods Convention CenterWildwoodNJUSA 
7/20/2019Plymouth Pavilions – UKCPlymouth United Kingdom 
7/21/2019Amway CenterOrlandoFLUSA 
7/21/2019Pensacola Bay CenterPensacolaFLUSA 
7/22/2019AmaIie ArenaTampaFLUSA 
7/22/2019Hertz ArenaFort MyersFLUSA 
7/23/2019American Airlines ArenaMiamiFLUSA 
7/25/2019Orlando Live Events CenterOrlandoFLUSA 
7/25/2019North Charleston Conv. CenterNorth CharlestonSCUSA 
7/26/2019Jacksonville ArmoryJacksonvilleFLUSA 
7/26/2019Four States Entertainment CtrTexarkanaARUSA 
7/26/2019Township Auditorium – NXTColumbiaSCUSA 
7/27/2019Center Stage TheatreAtlantaGAUSA 
7/27/2019Chesapeake Energy ArenaOklahoma CityOKUSA 
7/27/2019Bridqestone ArenaNashvilleTNUSA 
7/27/2019Havert L. Fenn CenterFort PierceFLUSA 
7/28/2019] Q H ArenaSpringfieldMOUSA 
7/28/2019Cabarrus Arena – NXTConcordNCUSA 
7/28/2019Show Me CenterCape GirardeauMOUSA 
7/29/2019Black River ColiseumPoplar BluffMOUSA 
7/29/2019Verizon ArenaNorth Little RockARUSA 
7/30/2019Fedexforu mMemphisTNUSA 
8/2/2019Allen County Expo CenterFt. WayneINUSA 
8/3/2019E.A. Diddle ArenaBowling GreenKYUSA 
8/3/2019Huntington CenterToledoOHUSA 
8/3/2019Minnreq HallLargoFLUSA 
8/4/2019Erie Insurance ArenaEriePAUSA 
8/4/2019David S. Palmer ArenaDanvilleILUSA 
8/5/2019Winqs Event CenterKalamazooMIUSA 
8/5/2019PPG Paints ArenaPittsburghPAUSA 
8/6/2019Little Caesar’s ArenaDetroitMIUSA 
8/8/2019Albany Capital CenterAlbanyNYUSA 
8/9/2019Buffalo River WorksBuffaloNYUSA 
8/10/2019Scotiabank Arena – NXTTorontoONCanada 
8/11/2019Scotiabank ArenaTorontoONCanada 
8/12/2019Scotiabank ArenaTorontoONCanada 
8/13/2019Scotiabank ArenaTorontoONCanada 
8/15/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
8/16/2019Bismarck Event CenterBismarckNDUSA 
8/17/2019Alerus CenterGrand ForksNDUSA 
8/17/2019Toyota CenterHoustonTXUSA 
8/17/2019Midtown Cultural & Education CenterDaytona BeachFLUSA 
8/18/2019CHI Health CenterOmahaNEUSA 
8/18/2019FarqodomeFargoNDUSA 
8/19/2019Xcel Energy CenterSt PaulMNUSA 
8/19/2019Verizon Wireless CenterMankatoMNUSA 
8/20/2019Denny Sanford Premier CenterSioux FallsSDUSA 
8/22/2019Movistar ArenaBogota Columbia 
8/23/2019CaiundomeLafayetteLAUSA 
8/23/2019Sanford Civic CenterSanfordFLUSA 
8/23/2019Movistar ArenaBogota Columbia 
8/24/2019Mobile Civic CenterMobileALUSA 
8/24/2019Jockey ClubLima Peru 
8/25/2019MS Coast Col . And Conv. CenterBiloxiMSUSA 
8/25/2019Coliseo Roberto DuranPanama Panama 
8/26/2019Smoothie King CenterNew OrleansLAUSA 
8/27/2019Raising Cane’s River Cente rBaton RougeLAUSA 
8/29/2019Orlando Live Events CenterOrlandoFLUSA 
8/30/2019Cross Insurance CenterBangorMEUSA 
8/30/2019Jacksonville ArmoryJacksonvilleFLUSA 
8/31/2019Havert L. Fenn CenterFort PierceFLUSA 
8/31/2019Cross Insurance ArenaPortlandMEUSA 
9/1/2019Westchester County Cente rWhit e PlainsNYUSA 
9/2/2019Bob Carpenter CenterNewarkDEUSA 
9/2/2019Royal Farms ArenaBaltimoreMDUSA 
9/3/2019Norfolk Scope ArenaNorfolkVAUSA 
9/5/2019Movistar ArenaSantiago Chile 
9/6/2019UACDC ComplexTampaFLUSA 
9/6/2019Harbour StationSaint JohnNBCanada 
9/6/2019Luna ParkBuenos Aires Argentina 
9/7/2019Luna ParkBuenos Aires Argentina 
9/7/2019Hiqhlands Today CenterSebringFLUSA 
9/7/2019Antel ArenaMontevideo Uruguay 
9/7/2019Halifax ForumHalifaxNSCanada 
9/8/2019War Memorial ArenaSyracuseNYUSA 
9/8/2019Ginasio do IbirapueraSao Paulo Brazil 
9/9/2019Madison Square GardenNew YorkNYUSA 
9/10/2019Madison Square GardenNe w YorkNYUSA 
9/11/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
9/12/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
9/13/2019Mckenzie Arena @ UTCChattanoogaTNUSA 
9/14/2019Macon ColiseumMaconGAUSA 
9/14/2019Dade City ArmoryDade CityFLUSA 
9/15/2019State Farm ArenaAtlantaGAUSA 
9/16/2019Colonial Life ArenaColumbiaSCUSA 
9/16/2019Thompson/ Bolinq Assembly ArenaKnoxvilleTNUSA 
9/17/2019Greensboro ColiseumGreensboroNCUSA 
9/19/2019Midtown Cultural & Education CenterDaytona BeachFLUSA 
9/20/2019Jacksonville ArmoryJacksonvilleFLUSA 
9/20/2019Corral ArenaCalgaryABCanada 
9/20/2019Mall of AsiaManila Philippines 
9/21/2019Roqers PlaceEdmontonCanadaCanada 
9/21/2019Mercedez Benz ArenaShanghai China 
9/22/2019Neal S. Blaisdell CenterHonoluluHIUSA 
9/23/2019Chase CenterSan FranciscoCAUSA 
9/24/2019Chase CenterSan FranciscoCAUSA 
9/26/2019Hy – Vee HallDes MoinesIAUSA 
9/27/2019Silverstein Eye Centers ArenaIndependenceMOUSA 
9/27/2019Orlando Live Events CenterOrlandoFLUSA 
9/27/2019Don Haskins CenterEI PasoTXUSA 
9/28/2019Family Arena – NXTSaint CharlesMOUSA 
9/28/2019Havert L. Fenn CenterFort PierceFLUSA 
9/28/2019Tucson Convention CenterTucsonAZUSA 
9/29/2019Prescott Valley Event CenterPrescott ValleyAZUSA 
9/29/2019Landers CenterSouthavenMSUSA 
9/30/2019Talkinq Stick Resort ArenaPhoenixAZUSA 
10/3/2019Pechanga ArenaSan DiegoCAUSA 
10/3/2019Sanford Civic CenterSanfordFLUSA 
10/4/2019Staples CenterLos AngelesCAUSA 
10/5/2019Stockton ArenaStocktonCAUSA 
10/5/2019Selland ArenaFresnoCAUSA 
10/5/2019Minnreq HallLargoFLUSA 
10/6/2019Golden 1 CenterSacramentoCAUSA 
10/7/2019Rabobank ArenaBakersfieldCAUSA 
10/10/2019Budweiser Events CenterLovelandCOUSA 
10/11/2019Fieldhouse at Watsco CenterCoral GablesFLUSA 
10/11/2019Pepsi CenterDenverCOUSA 
10/11/2019Carlson CenterFairbanksAKUSA 
10/12/2019Sullivan ArenaAnchorageAKUSA 
10/12/2019Casper Events CenterCasperWYUSA 
10/12/2019Palm Beach Convention CenterWest Palm BeachFLUSA 
10/13/2019Rushmore Plaza Civic CenterRapid CitySDUSA 
10/13/2019Honda CenterAnaheimCAUSA 
10/14/2019T-Mobile ArenaLas VegasNVUSA 
10/17/2019Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandORUSA 
10/17/2019Wriqht State University’s Nutter CenterDaytonOHUSA 
10/18/2019Havert L. Fenn CenterFort PierceFLUSA 
10/18/2019Nationwide ArenaColumbusOHUSA 
10/18/2019The Paramount TheatreSeattleWAUSA 
10/19/2019Midtown Cultural & Educatio n CenterDaytona BeachFLUSA 
10/19/2019Agrodome – NXTVancouverBCCanada 
10/19/2019CURE Insurance ArenaTrentonNJUSA 
10/20/2019Prospera Place – NXTKelownaBCCanada 
10/20/2019Kovalchick ComplexIndianaPAUSA 
10/21/2019Quickens Loans ArenaClevelandOHUSA 
10/21/2019Qudos Bank ArenaSydney Australia 
10/22/2019Brisbane Entertainment Cent reBrisbane Australia 
10/23/2019Rod Laver ArenaMelbourne Australia 
10/24/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
10/24/2019Coliseo General RuminahuiQuito Ecuador 
10/25/2019Parque VivaSan Jose Costa Rica 
10/25/2019Sprint CenterKansas CityMOUSA 
10/26/2019Coliseo De Puerto RicoSan Juan Puerto Rico 
10/28/2019Enterprise CenterSt. LouisMOUSA 
10/31/2019Orlando Live Events CenterOrlandoFLUSA 
11/1/2019Prudential CenterNewarkNJUSA 
11/1/2019King Saud University StadiumRiyadh Saudi Arabia 
11/3/2019Blue Cross ArenaRochesterNYUSA 
11/3/2019Nelson Mandela ForumFlorence Italy 
11/4/2019Times Union CenterAlbanyNyUSA 
11/4/2019Mediolanum ForumMilan Italy 
11/5/2019Motorooint Arena NottinqhamNottingham United Kingdom 
11/6/2019Birmingham BC ArenaBirmingham United Kingdom 
11/6/20193ArenaDublin Ireland 
11/7/2019First Direct ArenaLeeds United Kingdom 
11/7/2019Brighton CentreBrighton United Kingdom 
11/7/2019Hilton OcalaOcalaFLUSA 
11/8/2019The SSE Wembley ArenaLon don United Kingdom 
11/8/2019Manchester ArenaManchester United Kingdom 
11/9/2019Arena @ ButlinsMinehead United Kingdom 
11/9/2019Palacio VistalegreMadrid Spain 
11/10/2019PABELLON SAN PABLOSeville Spain 
11/10/2019BHGE Arena AberdeenAberdeen United Kingdom 
11/11/2019The SSE HydroGlasgow United Kingdom 
11/11/2019Wiener StadthalleVienna Austria 
11/12/2019Ziqqo DomeAmsterdam Netherlands 
11/12/2019Zenith ArenaLille France 
11/13/2019Messe ErfurtErfurt Germany 
11/13/2019Ha IlenstadionZurich Switzerland 
11/14/2019Minnreg HallLargoFLUSA 
11/14/2019SAP ArenaMannheim Germany 
11/15/2019Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphiaPAUSA 
11/15/2019Don au ArenaRegensburg Germany 
11/16/2019ISS DomeDusseldorf Germany 
11/16/2019Midtown Cultural & Education CenterDaytona BeachFLUSA 
11/18/2019T.D. GardenBostonMAUSA 
11/21/2019Tuner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeWIUSA 
11/22/2019Allstate ArenaChicagoILUSA 
11/22/2019Egyptian RoomIndianapolisINUSA 
11/23/2019Allstate Arena – NXTChicagoILUSA 
11/24/2019Allstate ArenaChicagoILUSA 
11/25/2019Allstate ArenaChicagoILUSA 
11/29/2019Leqacy ArenaBirminghamALUSA 
11/29/2019Verizon ArenaNorth Little RockARUSA 
11/30/2019Infinite Energy CenterDuluthGAUSA 
11/30/2019Arena Ciudad de MexicoMexico City Mexico 
12/1/2019Arena MonterreyMonterreyNLCanada 
12/1/2019Von Braun Civic CenterHuntsvilleALUSA 
12/2/2019Leqacy ArenaBirminghamALUSA 
12/4/2019Full Sail UniversityOrlandoFLUSA 
12/5/2019Hampton ColiseumHamptonVAUSA 
12/6/2019Crown ColiseumFayettevilleNCUSA 
12/7/2019Veteran’s Memorial ArenaJacksonvilleFLUSA 
12/8/2019Ocean CenterDaytona BeachFLUSA 
12/8/2019James Brown ArenaAugustaGAUSA 
12/9/2019Bon Secours Wellness ArenaGreenvilleSCUSA 
12/12/2019Van Andel ArenaGrand RapidsMIUSA 
12/13/2019Fiserv ForumMilwaukeeWIUSA 
12/13/2019Havert L. Fenn CenterFort PierceFLUSA 
12/14/2019Midtown Cultural & Education CenterDaytona BeachFLUSA 
12/14/2019AMSOIL ArenaDuluthMNUSA 
12/14/2019US Cellular CenterCedar Rapid sIAUSA 
12/15/2019Tarqet CenterMinneapolisMNUSA 
12/16/2019Wells Fargo ArenaDes MoinesIAUSA 
12/19/2019DCU CenterWorcesterMAUSA 
12/20/2019Barclays CenterBrooklynNYUSA 
12/21/2019TBD    
12/21/2019Kitchener Memorial AuditoriumKitchenerONCanada 
12/22/2019TBD    
12/22/2019Budweiser GardensLondonCanadaCanada 
12/23/2019KeyBank CenterBuffaloNYUSA 
12/26/2019Madison Square GardenNew YorkNYUSA 
12/26/2019U.S. Bank ArenaCincinnatiOHUSA 
12/27/2019Little Caesar’s ArenaDetroitMIUSA 
12/27/2019PPG Paints ArenaPittsburghPAUSA 
12/28/2019Coca-Cola ColiseumTorontoONCanada 
12/28/2019Giant CenterHersheyPAUSA 
12/29/2019Royal Farms ArenaBaltimoreMDUSA 
12/29/2019Bell CentreMontrealQCCanada 
12/30/2019XL CenterHartfordCTUSA 
12/30/2019Staples CenterLos AngelesCAUSA 
1/3/2020FedexforumMemphisTNUSA 
1/6/2020KFC Yum CenterLouisvilleKYUSA 
1/10/2020BMO Harris Bank CenterRockfordILUSA 
1/13/2020CHI Health CenterOmahaNEUSA 
1/17/2020Chesapeake Enerqy ArenaOklahoma CityOKUSA 
1/20/2020Intrust Bank ArenaWichitaKSUSA 
1/24/2020AT&T CenterSan AntonioTXUSA 
1/25/2020Toyota CenterHoustonTXUSA 
1/26/2020Minute Maid ParkHoustonTXUSA 
1/27/2020American Airlines CenterDallasTXUSA 
1/31/2020Gila River CenterGlendaleAZUSA 
2/3/2020Vivint Smart Home ArenaSalt lake CityUTUSA 
2/7/2020T-Mobile ArenaLas VedasNVUSA 
2/10/2020SAP CenterSan JoseCAUSA 
2/14/2020Rogers ArenaVancouverCanadaCanada 
2/16/2020Meda CenterPortlandORUSA 
2/17/2020Tacoma DomeTacomaWAUSA 
2/21/2020Tyson Events CenterSioux CityIAUSA 
2/24/2020Sprint CenterKansas CityMOUSA 
2/28/2020Spectrum CenterCharlotteNCUSA 
3/2/2020Nassau ColiseumUniondaleNYUSA 
3/6/2020TD GardenBostonMAUSA 
3/8/2020Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphiaPAUSA 
3/9/2020Capital One ArenaWashingtonDCUSA 
3/13/2020ScotiaBank ArenaTorontoONCanada 
3/14/2020Little Caesar’s ArenaDetroitMIUSA 
3/16/2020PPG Paints ArenaPittsburghPAUSA 
3/20/2020Bridgestone ArenaNashvilleTNUSA 
3/23/2020Dickies ArenaFt. WorthTXUSA 
3/27/2020Allstate ArenaChicagoILUSA 
3/30/2020State Farm ArenaAtlantaGAUSA 
4/3/2020Amalie ArenaTampaFLUSA 
4/4/2020Amalie ArenaTampaFLUSA 
4/5/2020Raymond James StadiumTampaFLUSA 
4/6/2020Amalie ArenaTampaFLUSA
