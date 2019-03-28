Se filtra posible espectáculo de la WWE en Perú y Latinoamérica este 2019

El medio especializado en el entretenmiento deportivo Prowrestlingsheet reportó la filtración de un cronograma en el cual se listan los futuros espectáculos de la WWE alrededor del mundo en el 2019 e inclusive el 2020. Se trata de un documento sumamente detallado donde se muestran el lugar, la fecha y la ubicación.
Prowrestlingsheet es un medio muy confiable y sus filtraciones han resultado ser verídicas en el pasado. Además, de ser cierto, tendríamos buenas noticias pues el Perú, Colombia, Panama, Chile, Argentina y Brazil figuran en el cronograma con un espectáculo programado para el 24 de agosto del 2019. El documento filtrado indica que el lugar elegido sería el Jockey Plaza.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa:
|Date
|Arena
|City
|State
|Country
|4/4/2019
|Brooklyn Pier 12
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/5/2019
|Barclays Center NXT
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/5/2019
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/5/2019
|Brooklyn Pier 12
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/6/2019
|Brooklyn Pier 12
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/6/2019
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/6/2019
|Barclays Center NXT
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/7/2019
|Brooklyn Pier 12
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/7/2019
|Metlife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|NJ
|USA
|4/8/2019
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/8/2019
|Brooklyn Pier 12
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/9/2019
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|4/10/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|4/12/2019
|Minnreg Hall
|Largo
|FL
|USA
|4/13/2019
|Sanford Civic Center
|Sanford
|FL
|USA
|4/15/2019
|Bel I Centre
|Montreal
|QC
|Canada
|4/16/2019
|Bell Centre
|Montreal
|QC
|Canada
|4/18/2019
|Lakeland Armory
|Lakeland
|FL
|USA
|4/19/2019
|Chaifetz Arena
|St. Louis
|MO
|USA
|4/19/2019
|Enterprise Center
|St. Louis
|MO
|USA
|4/19/2019
|Jacksonville Armory
|Jacksonville
|FL
|USA
|4/19/2019
|Braehead Arena – UKC
|Glasgow
|United Kingdom
|4/20/2019
|Alliant Energy Center
|Madison
|WI
|USA
|4/20/2019
|Braehead Arena – UKC
|Glasgow
|United Kingdom
|4/20/2019
|Bank of Sprinqfield Center
|Springfield
|IL
|USA
|4/20/2019
|UAC DC Complex
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|4/21/2019
|Tax Slayer Center
|Moline
|IL
|USA
|4/21/2019
|Mayo Civic Center
|Rochester
|MN
|USA
|4/22/2019
|Tyson Events Center
|Sioux City
|IA
|USA
|4/22/2019
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Des Moines
|IA
|USA
|4/23/2019
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Lincoln
|NE
|USA
|4/25/2019
|Ralston Arena
|Omaha
|NE
|USA
|4/25/2019
|Orlando Live Events Center
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|4/26/2019
|Midtown Cultural & Education Center
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|USA
|4/26/2019
|River Center
|Daven port
|IA
|USA
|4/27/2019
|Dade City Armory
|Dade Ci tv
|FL
|USA
|4/27/2019
|Tuner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee
|WI
|USA
|4/28/2019
|E.A. Diddle Arena
|Bowling Green
|KY
|USA
|4/28/2019
|Roy Wilkins Auditorium
|Sa int Paul
|MN
|USA
|4/29/2019
|Big Sandy Superstore Arena
|Huntington
|WV
|USA
|4/29/2019
|Lexington Cntr Rupp Arena
|Lexington
|KY
|USA
|4/30/2019
|Schottenstei n Center
|Col um bus
|OH
|USA
|5/1/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|5/2/2019
|Melbourne Auditorium – NXT
|Melbourne
|FL
|USA
|5/3/2019
|Palm Beach Convention Center
|West Palm Beach
|FL
|USA
|5/4/2019
|Havert L. Fenn Center
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|USA
|5/5/2019
|Ford Center Evansville
|Evansville
|IN
|USA
|5/6/2019
|U.S. Bank Arena
|Cincinnati
|OH
|USA
|5/6/2019
|The Corbin Arena
|Corbin
|KY
|USA
|5/7/2019
|KFC Yum Center
|Louisville
|KY
|USA
|5/8/2019
|The SSE Arena
|Belfast
|United Kingdom
|5/9/2019
|3Arena
|Dublin
|Ireland
|5/9/2019
|Forest National
|Brussels
|Belgium
|5/9/2019
|Minnreg Hall
|Largo
|FL
|USA
|5/10/2019
|Highlands Today Center
|Se bring
|FL
|USA
|5/10/2019
|Marseille Aix
|Marseille
|France
|5/10/2019
|Helsinki Ice Arena
|Helsinki
|Finland
|5/11/2019
|RDS Arena
|Genoa
|Italy
|5/11/2019
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle
|United Kingdom
|5/11/2019
|Hovet Arena
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|5/11/2019
|St. Augustine Armory
|Saint Augustine
|FL
|USA
|5/12/2019
|M&S Bank Arena
|Liverpool
|United Kingdom
|5/12/2019
|Spektrum
|Oslo
|Norway
|5/13/2019
|02 Arena
|London
|United Kingdom
|5/13/2019
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|United Kingdom
|5/14/2019
|02 Arena
|London
|United Kingdom
|5/14/2019
|Acco rhotels Arena
|Paris
|France
|5/15/2019
|Resorts World Arena
|Birmingham
|United Kingdom
|5/15/2019
|Magdeburg GETEC Arena
|Magdeburg
|Germany
|5/16/2019
|FlyDSA Arena
|Sheffield
|United Kingdom
|5/16/2019
|Sands Event Center
|Bethlehem
|PA
|USA
|5/16/2019
|UACDC Complex
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|5/16/2019
|Barclaycard Arena
|HAMBURG
|Germany
|5/17/2019
|Mercedes Benz Arena
|Berlin
|Germany
|5/17/2019
|Fillmore Philly
|Philadelphia
|PA
|USA
|5/17/2019
|St. Petersburq Armorv
|Saint Petersburg
|FL
|USA
|5/17/2019
|Motorpoint Arena
|Cardiff
|United Kingdom
|5/18/2019
|APG Federal Credit Union Arena
|Bel Air
|MD
|USA
|5/18/2019
|Sanford Civic Center
|Sanford
|FL
|USA
|5/18/2019
|Messe Erfurt
|Erfurt
|Germany
|5/19/2019
|Asbury Park Convention Hall
|Asbury Park
|NJ
|USA
|5/19/2019
|XL Center
|Hartford
|CT
|USA
|5/19/2019
|St. Jakobstadion
|Basel
|Switzerland
|5/20/2019
|Tsongas Center @ UMass Lowell
|Lowell
|MA
|USA
|5/20/2019
|Times Union Center
|Albany
|NY
|USA
|5/21/2019
|Dunkin Donuts Center
|Providence
|RI
|USA
|5/23/2019
|Bartow Armorv
|Bartow
|FL
|USA
|5/24/2019
|Fieldhouse at Watsco Center
|Coral Gables
|FL
|USA
|5/25/2019
|Midtown Cultural & Education Center
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|USA
|5/27/2019
|Tony’s Pizza Events Center
|Salina
|KS
|USA
|5/27/2019
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City
|MO
|USA
|5/28/2019
|BOK Center
|Tulsa
|OK
|USA
|5/30/2019
|Orlando Live Events Center
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|5/31/2019
|Santa Ana Star Center
|Rio Rancho
|NM
|USA
|5/31/2019
|Jacksonville Armory
|Jacksonville
|FL
|USA
|6/1/2019
|Havert L. Fenn Center
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|USA
|6/1/2019
|Extraco Events Center
|Waco
|TX
|USA
|6/1/2019
|United Supermarkets Arena
|Lubbock
|TX
|USA
|6/2/2019
|Reed Arena
|College Station
|TX
|USA
|6/2/2019
|Foster Communications Coliseum
|San Angelo
|TX
|USA
|6/3/2019
|Frank Erwin Center
|Austin
|TX
|USA
|6/3/2019
|American Bank Center Arena
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|USA
|6/4/2019
|Sames Auto Arena
|Laredo
|TX
|USA
|6/6/2019
|Minnreg Hall
|Largo
|FL
|USA
|6/7/2019
|Maverik Center
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|USA
|6/7/2019
|UACDC Complex
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|6/8/2019
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|CO
|USA
|6/8/2019
|Taco Bell Arena @ Boise State
|Boise
|ID
|USA
|6/8/2019
|SJSU Event Center
|San Jose
|CA
|USA
|6/8/2019
|Oracle Arena
|Oakland
|CA
|USA
|6/9/2019
|Save Mart Center
|Fresno
|CA
|USA
|6/9/2019
|Stockton Arena
|Stockton
|CA
|USA
|6/10/2019
|SAP Center
|San Jose
|CA
|USA
|6/10/2019
|Reno -Sparks Event Center
|Reno
|NV
|USA
|6/11/2019
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento
|CA
|USA
|6/12/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|6/13/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|6/14/2019
|Download Festival – UKC
|Donington Park
|United Kingdom
|6/14/2019
|Hilton Ocala
|Ocala
|FL
|USA
|6/14/2019
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg
|MB
|Canada
|6/15/2019
|Download Festival – UKC
|Donington Park
|United Kingdom
|6/15/2019
|Orlando Live Events Center
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|6/15/2019
|Honda Center
|Anaheim
|CA
|USA
|6/16/2019
|Pechanqa Arena
|San Diego
|CA
|USA
|6/16/2019
|Download Festival – UKC
|Donington Park
|United Kingdom
|6/17/2019
|Staples Center
|Los Angeles
|CA
|USA
|6/17/2019
|Palm Sprinqs Convention Center
|Palm Springs
|CA
|USA
|6/18/2019
|Citizens Business Bank Arena
|Ontario
|CA
|USA
|6/20/2019
|Aztec Theatre
|San Antonio
|TX
|USA
|6/21/2019
|Revention Music Center
|Houston
|TX
|USA
|6/22/2019
|Save On Foods Memorial Centre
|Victoria
|BC
|Canada
|6/22/2019
|Adams Center
|Missoula
|MT
|USA
|6/22/2019
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas
|TX
|USA
|6/23/2019
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|USA
|6/23/2019
|Spokane Arena
|Spokane
|WA
|USA
|6/23/2019
|Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre
|Abbotsford
|Canada
|Canada
|6/24/2019
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma
|WA
|USA
|6/24/2019
|Toyota Center
|Kennewick
|WA
|USA
|6/24/2019
|Anqel of the Winds Arena
|Everett
|WA
|USA
|6/25/2019
|Meda Center
|Portland
|OR
|USA
|6/27/2019
|Singapore Indoor Stadium
|Singapore
|Singapore
|6/27/2019
|Dade City Armory
|Dade City
|FL
|USA
|6/28/2019
|Crystal River Armorv
|Crystal River
|FL
|USA
|6/28/2019
|Ryoguku Arena
|Tokyo
|Japan
|6/29/2019
|Mississippi St. Fair Coliseum
|Jackson
|MS
|USA
|6/29/2019
|Ryoguku Arena
|Tokyo
|Japan
|6/29/2019
|Venice Community Center
|Venice
|FL
|USA
|6/30/2019
|Monroe Civic Center
|Monroe
|LA
|USA
|7/1/2019
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|TX
|USA
|7/1/2019
|Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum
|Huntsville
|TX
|USA
|7/2/2019
|AT&T Center
|San Antonio
|TX
|USA
|7/6/2019
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|DC
|USA
|7/6/2019
|Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard
|Bridgeport
|CT
|USA
|7/7/2019
|The Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena
|Binghamton
|NY
|USA
|7/7/2019
|Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza
|Wilkes Barre
|PA
|USA
|7/8/2019
|Glens Falls Civic Center
|Glens Falls
|NY
|USA
|7/8/2019
|Prudential Center
|Newark
|NJ
|USA
|7/9/2019
|SNHU Arena
|Manchester
|NH
|USA
|7/12/2019
|Minnreg Hall
|Largo
|FL
|USA
|7/12/2019
|Minnreg Hall
|Largo
|FL
|USA
|7/12/2019
|Auqusta Civic Center
|Augusta
|ME
|USA
|7/13/2019
|Mass Mutual Center
|Springfield
|MA
|USA
|7/13/2019
|VSU Multipurpose Center
|Petersburg
|VA
|USA
|7/14/2019
|Wells Farqo Center
|Philadelphia
|PA
|USA
|7/15/2019
|Nassau Coliseum
|Uniondale
|NY
|USA
|7/15/2019
|Mid-Hudson Civic Center
|Poughkeepsie
|NY
|USA
|7/16/2019
|DCU Center
|Worcester
|MA
|USA
|7/18/2019
|Lakeland Armory
|Lakeland
|FL
|USA
|7/19/2019
|Plymouth Pavilions – UKC
|Plymouth
|United Kingdom
|7/19/2019
|Santander Arena
|Reading
|PA
|USA
|7/19/2019
|UACDC Complex
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|7/20/2019
|Columbus Civic Center
|Columbus
|GA
|USA
|7/20/2019
|Wildwoods Convention Center
|Wildwood
|NJ
|USA
|7/20/2019
|Plymouth Pavilions – UKC
|Plymouth
|United Kingdom
|7/21/2019
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|7/21/2019
|Pensacola Bay Center
|Pensacola
|FL
|USA
|7/22/2019
|AmaIie Arena
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|7/22/2019
|Hertz Arena
|Fort Myers
|FL
|USA
|7/23/2019
|American Airlines Arena
|Miami
|FL
|USA
|7/25/2019
|Orlando Live Events Center
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|7/25/2019
|North Charleston Conv. Center
|North Charleston
|SC
|USA
|7/26/2019
|Jacksonville Armory
|Jacksonville
|FL
|USA
|7/26/2019
|Four States Entertainment Ctr
|Texarkana
|AR
|USA
|7/26/2019
|Township Auditorium – NXT
|Columbia
|SC
|USA
|7/27/2019
|Center Stage Theatre
|Atlanta
|GA
|USA
|7/27/2019
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|USA
|7/27/2019
|Bridqestone Arena
|Nashville
|TN
|USA
|7/27/2019
|Havert L. Fenn Center
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|USA
|7/28/2019
|] Q H Arena
|Springfield
|MO
|USA
|7/28/2019
|Cabarrus Arena – NXT
|Concord
|NC
|USA
|7/28/2019
|Show Me Center
|Cape Girardeau
|MO
|USA
|7/29/2019
|Black River Coliseum
|Poplar Bluff
|MO
|USA
|7/29/2019
|Verizon Arena
|North Little Rock
|AR
|USA
|7/30/2019
|Fedexforu m
|Memphis
|TN
|USA
|8/2/2019
|Allen County Expo Center
|Ft. Wayne
|IN
|USA
|8/3/2019
|E.A. Diddle Arena
|Bowling Green
|KY
|USA
|8/3/2019
|Huntington Center
|Toledo
|OH
|USA
|8/3/2019
|Minnreq Hall
|Largo
|FL
|USA
|8/4/2019
|Erie Insurance Arena
|Erie
|PA
|USA
|8/4/2019
|David S. Palmer Arena
|Danville
|IL
|USA
|8/5/2019
|Winqs Event Center
|Kalamazoo
|MI
|USA
|8/5/2019
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|USA
|8/6/2019
|Little Caesar’s Arena
|Detroit
|MI
|USA
|8/8/2019
|Albany Capital Center
|Albany
|NY
|USA
|8/9/2019
|Buffalo River Works
|Buffalo
|NY
|USA
|8/10/2019
|Scotiabank Arena – NXT
|Toronto
|ON
|Canada
|8/11/2019
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|ON
|Canada
|8/12/2019
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|ON
|Canada
|8/13/2019
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|ON
|Canada
|8/15/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|8/16/2019
|Bismarck Event Center
|Bismarck
|ND
|USA
|8/17/2019
|Alerus Center
|Grand Forks
|ND
|USA
|8/17/2019
|Toyota Center
|Houston
|TX
|USA
|8/17/2019
|Midtown Cultural & Education Center
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|USA
|8/18/2019
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|USA
|8/18/2019
|Farqodome
|Fargo
|ND
|USA
|8/19/2019
|Xcel Energy Center
|St Paul
|MN
|USA
|8/19/2019
|Verizon Wireless Center
|Mankato
|MN
|USA
|8/20/2019
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|USA
|8/22/2019
|Movistar Arena
|Bogota
|Columbia
|8/23/2019
|Caiundome
|Lafayette
|LA
|USA
|8/23/2019
|Sanford Civic Center
|Sanford
|FL
|USA
|8/23/2019
|Movistar Arena
|Bogota
|Columbia
|8/24/2019
|Mobile Civic Center
|Mobile
|AL
|USA
|8/24/2019
|Jockey Club
|Lima
|Peru
|8/25/2019
|MS Coast Col . And Conv. Center
|Biloxi
|MS
|USA
|8/25/2019
|Coliseo Roberto Duran
|Panama
|Panama
|8/26/2019
|Smoothie King Center
|New Orleans
|LA
|USA
|8/27/2019
|Raising Cane’s River Cente r
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|USA
|8/29/2019
|Orlando Live Events Center
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|8/30/2019
|Cross Insurance Center
|Bangor
|ME
|USA
|8/30/2019
|Jacksonville Armory
|Jacksonville
|FL
|USA
|8/31/2019
|Havert L. Fenn Center
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|USA
|8/31/2019
|Cross Insurance Arena
|Portland
|ME
|USA
|9/1/2019
|Westchester County Cente r
|Whit e Plains
|NY
|USA
|9/2/2019
|Bob Carpenter Center
|Newark
|DE
|USA
|9/2/2019
|Royal Farms Arena
|Baltimore
|MD
|USA
|9/3/2019
|Norfolk Scope Arena
|Norfolk
|VA
|USA
|9/5/2019
|Movistar Arena
|Santiago
|Chile
|9/6/2019
|UACDC Complex
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|9/6/2019
|Harbour Station
|Saint John
|NB
|Canada
|9/6/2019
|Luna Park
|Buenos Aires
|Argentina
|9/7/2019
|Luna Park
|Buenos Aires
|Argentina
|9/7/2019
|Hiqhlands Today Center
|Sebring
|FL
|USA
|9/7/2019
|Antel Arena
|Montevideo
|Uruguay
|9/7/2019
|Halifax Forum
|Halifax
|NS
|Canada
|9/8/2019
|War Memorial Arena
|Syracuse
|NY
|USA
|9/8/2019
|Ginasio do Ibirapuera
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|9/9/2019
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|NY
|USA
|9/10/2019
|Madison Square Garden
|Ne w York
|NY
|USA
|9/11/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|9/12/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|9/13/2019
|Mckenzie Arena @ UTC
|Chattanooga
|TN
|USA
|9/14/2019
|Macon Coliseum
|Macon
|GA
|USA
|9/14/2019
|Dade City Armory
|Dade City
|FL
|USA
|9/15/2019
|State Farm Arena
|Atlanta
|GA
|USA
|9/16/2019
|Colonial Life Arena
|Columbia
|SC
|USA
|9/16/2019
|Thompson/ Bolinq Assembly Arena
|Knoxville
|TN
|USA
|9/17/2019
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Greensboro
|NC
|USA
|9/19/2019
|Midtown Cultural & Education Center
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|USA
|9/20/2019
|Jacksonville Armory
|Jacksonville
|FL
|USA
|9/20/2019
|Corral Arena
|Calgary
|AB
|Canada
|9/20/2019
|Mall of Asia
|Manila
|Philippines
|9/21/2019
|Roqers Place
|Edmonton
|Canada
|Canada
|9/21/2019
|Mercedez Benz Arena
|Shanghai
|China
|9/22/2019
|Neal S. Blaisdell Center
|Honolulu
|HI
|USA
|9/23/2019
|Chase Center
|San Francisco
|CA
|USA
|9/24/2019
|Chase Center
|San Francisco
|CA
|USA
|9/26/2019
|Hy – Vee Hall
|Des Moines
|IA
|USA
|9/27/2019
|Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
|Independence
|MO
|USA
|9/27/2019
|Orlando Live Events Center
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|9/27/2019
|Don Haskins Center
|EI Paso
|TX
|USA
|9/28/2019
|Family Arena – NXT
|Saint Charles
|MO
|USA
|9/28/2019
|Havert L. Fenn Center
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|USA
|9/28/2019
|Tucson Convention Center
|Tucson
|AZ
|USA
|9/29/2019
|Prescott Valley Event Center
|Prescott Valley
|AZ
|USA
|9/29/2019
|Landers Center
|Southaven
|MS
|USA
|9/30/2019
|Talkinq Stick Resort Arena
|Phoenix
|AZ
|USA
|10/3/2019
|Pechanga Arena
|San Diego
|CA
|USA
|10/3/2019
|Sanford Civic Center
|Sanford
|FL
|USA
|10/4/2019
|Staples Center
|Los Angeles
|CA
|USA
|10/5/2019
|Stockton Arena
|Stockton
|CA
|USA
|10/5/2019
|Selland Arena
|Fresno
|CA
|USA
|10/5/2019
|Minnreq Hall
|Largo
|FL
|USA
|10/6/2019
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento
|CA
|USA
|10/7/2019
|Rabobank Arena
|Bakersfield
|CA
|USA
|10/10/2019
|Budweiser Events Center
|Loveland
|CO
|USA
|10/11/2019
|Fieldhouse at Watsco Center
|Coral Gables
|FL
|USA
|10/11/2019
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|CO
|USA
|10/11/2019
|Carlson Center
|Fairbanks
|AK
|USA
|10/12/2019
|Sullivan Arena
|Anchorage
|AK
|USA
|10/12/2019
|Casper Events Center
|Casper
|WY
|USA
|10/12/2019
|Palm Beach Convention Center
|West Palm Beach
|FL
|USA
|10/13/2019
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Rapid City
|SD
|USA
|10/13/2019
|Honda Center
|Anaheim
|CA
|USA
|10/14/2019
|T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas
|NV
|USA
|10/17/2019
|Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Portland
|OR
|USA
|10/17/2019
|Wriqht State University’s Nutter Center
|Dayton
|OH
|USA
|10/18/2019
|Havert L. Fenn Center
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|USA
|10/18/2019
|Nationwide Arena
|Columbus
|OH
|USA
|10/18/2019
|The Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|USA
|10/19/2019
|Midtown Cultural & Educatio n Center
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|USA
|10/19/2019
|Agrodome – NXT
|Vancouver
|BC
|Canada
|10/19/2019
|CURE Insurance Arena
|Trenton
|NJ
|USA
|10/20/2019
|Prospera Place – NXT
|Kelowna
|BC
|Canada
|10/20/2019
|Kovalchick Complex
|Indiana
|PA
|USA
|10/21/2019
|Quickens Loans Arena
|Cleveland
|OH
|USA
|10/21/2019
|Qudos Bank Arena
|Sydney
|Australia
|10/22/2019
|Brisbane Entertainment Cent re
|Brisbane
|Australia
|10/23/2019
|Rod Laver Arena
|Melbourne
|Australia
|10/24/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|10/24/2019
|Coliseo General Ruminahui
|Quito
|Ecuador
|10/25/2019
|Parque Viva
|San Jose
|Costa Rica
|10/25/2019
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City
|MO
|USA
|10/26/2019
|Coliseo De Puerto Rico
|San Juan
|Puerto Rico
|10/28/2019
|Enterprise Center
|St. Louis
|MO
|USA
|10/31/2019
|Orlando Live Events Center
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|11/1/2019
|Prudential Center
|Newark
|NJ
|USA
|11/1/2019
|King Saud University Stadium
|Riyadh
|Saudi Arabia
|11/3/2019
|Blue Cross Arena
|Rochester
|NY
|USA
|11/3/2019
|Nelson Mandela Forum
|Florence
|Italy
|11/4/2019
|Times Union Center
|Albany
|Ny
|USA
|11/4/2019
|Mediolanum Forum
|Milan
|Italy
|11/5/2019
|Motorooint Arena Nottinqham
|Nottingham
|United Kingdom
|11/6/2019
|Birmingham BC Arena
|Birmingham
|United Kingdom
|11/6/2019
|3Arena
|Dublin
|Ireland
|11/7/2019
|First Direct Arena
|Leeds
|United Kingdom
|11/7/2019
|Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|United Kingdom
|11/7/2019
|Hilton Ocala
|Ocala
|FL
|USA
|11/8/2019
|The SSE Wembley Arena
|Lon don
|United Kingdom
|11/8/2019
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|United Kingdom
|11/9/2019
|Arena @ Butlins
|Minehead
|United Kingdom
|11/9/2019
|Palacio Vistalegre
|Madrid
|Spain
|11/10/2019
|PABELLON SAN PABLO
|Seville
|Spain
|11/10/2019
|BHGE Arena Aberdeen
|Aberdeen
|United Kingdom
|11/11/2019
|The SSE Hydro
|Glasgow
|United Kingdom
|11/11/2019
|Wiener Stadthalle
|Vienna
|Austria
|11/12/2019
|Ziqqo Dome
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|11/12/2019
|Zenith Arena
|Lille
|France
|11/13/2019
|Messe Erfurt
|Erfurt
|Germany
|11/13/2019
|Ha Ilenstadion
|Zurich
|Switzerland
|11/14/2019
|Minnreg Hall
|Largo
|FL
|USA
|11/14/2019
|SAP Arena
|Mannheim
|Germany
|11/15/2019
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia
|PA
|USA
|11/15/2019
|Don au Arena
|Regensburg
|Germany
|11/16/2019
|ISS Dome
|Dusseldorf
|Germany
|11/16/2019
|Midtown Cultural & Education Center
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|USA
|11/18/2019
|T.D. Garden
|Boston
|MA
|USA
|11/21/2019
|Tuner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee
|WI
|USA
|11/22/2019
|Allstate Arena
|Chicago
|IL
|USA
|11/22/2019
|Egyptian Room
|Indianapolis
|IN
|USA
|11/23/2019
|Allstate Arena – NXT
|Chicago
|IL
|USA
|11/24/2019
|Allstate Arena
|Chicago
|IL
|USA
|11/25/2019
|Allstate Arena
|Chicago
|IL
|USA
|11/29/2019
|Leqacy Arena
|Birmingham
|AL
|USA
|11/29/2019
|Verizon Arena
|North Little Rock
|AR
|USA
|11/30/2019
|Infinite Energy Center
|Duluth
|GA
|USA
|11/30/2019
|Arena Ciudad de Mexico
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|12/1/2019
|Arena Monterrey
|Monterrey
|NL
|Canada
|12/1/2019
|Von Braun Civic Center
|Huntsville
|AL
|USA
|12/2/2019
|Leqacy Arena
|Birmingham
|AL
|USA
|12/4/2019
|Full Sail University
|Orlando
|FL
|USA
|12/5/2019
|Hampton Coliseum
|Hampton
|VA
|USA
|12/6/2019
|Crown Coliseum
|Fayetteville
|NC
|USA
|12/7/2019
|Veteran’s Memorial Arena
|Jacksonville
|FL
|USA
|12/8/2019
|Ocean Center
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|USA
|12/8/2019
|James Brown Arena
|Augusta
|GA
|USA
|12/9/2019
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Greenville
|SC
|USA
|12/12/2019
|Van Andel Arena
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|USA
|12/13/2019
|Fiserv Forum
|Milwaukee
|WI
|USA
|12/13/2019
|Havert L. Fenn Center
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|USA
|12/14/2019
|Midtown Cultural & Education Center
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|USA
|12/14/2019
|AMSOIL Arena
|Duluth
|MN
|USA
|12/14/2019
|US Cellular Center
|Cedar Rapid s
|IA
|USA
|12/15/2019
|Tarqet Center
|Minneapolis
|MN
|USA
|12/16/2019
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Des Moines
|IA
|USA
|12/19/2019
|DCU Center
|Worcester
|MA
|USA
|12/20/2019
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn
|NY
|USA
|12/21/2019
|TBD
|12/21/2019
|Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|Kitchener
|ON
|Canada
|12/22/2019
|TBD
|12/22/2019
|Budweiser Gardens
|London
|Canada
|Canada
|12/23/2019
|KeyBank Center
|Buffalo
|NY
|USA
|12/26/2019
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|NY
|USA
|12/26/2019
|U.S. Bank Arena
|Cincinnati
|OH
|USA
|12/27/2019
|Little Caesar’s Arena
|Detroit
|MI
|USA
|12/27/2019
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|USA
|12/28/2019
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|Toronto
|ON
|Canada
|12/28/2019
|Giant Center
|Hershey
|PA
|USA
|12/29/2019
|Royal Farms Arena
|Baltimore
|MD
|USA
|12/29/2019
|Bell Centre
|Montreal
|QC
|Canada
|12/30/2019
|XL Center
|Hartford
|CT
|USA
|12/30/2019
|Staples Center
|Los Angeles
|CA
|USA
|1/3/2020
|Fedexforum
|Memphis
|TN
|USA
|1/6/2020
|KFC Yum Center
|Louisville
|KY
|USA
|1/10/2020
|BMO Harris Bank Center
|Rockford
|IL
|USA
|1/13/2020
|CHI Health Center
|Omaha
|NE
|USA
|1/17/2020
|Chesapeake Enerqy Arena
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|USA
|1/20/2020
|Intrust Bank Arena
|Wichita
|KS
|USA
|1/24/2020
|AT&T Center
|San Antonio
|TX
|USA
|1/25/2020
|Toyota Center
|Houston
|TX
|USA
|1/26/2020
|Minute Maid Park
|Houston
|TX
|USA
|1/27/2020
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|TX
|USA
|1/31/2020
|Gila River Center
|Glendale
|AZ
|USA
|2/3/2020
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Salt lake City
|UT
|USA
|2/7/2020
|T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vedas
|NV
|USA
|2/10/2020
|SAP Center
|San Jose
|CA
|USA
|2/14/2020
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Canada
|Canada
|2/16/2020
|Meda Center
|Portland
|OR
|USA
|2/17/2020
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma
|WA
|USA
|2/21/2020
|Tyson Events Center
|Sioux City
|IA
|USA
|2/24/2020
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City
|MO
|USA
|2/28/2020
|Spectrum Center
|Charlotte
|NC
|USA
|3/2/2020
|Nassau Coliseum
|Uniondale
|NY
|USA
|3/6/2020
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|USA
|3/8/2020
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia
|PA
|USA
|3/9/2020
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|DC
|USA
|3/13/2020
|ScotiaBank Arena
|Toronto
|ON
|Canada
|3/14/2020
|Little Caesar’s Arena
|Detroit
|MI
|USA
|3/16/2020
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|USA
|3/20/2020
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville
|TN
|USA
|3/23/2020
|Dickies Arena
|Ft. Worth
|TX
|USA
|3/27/2020
|Allstate Arena
|Chicago
|IL
|USA
|3/30/2020
|State Farm Arena
|Atlanta
|GA
|USA
|4/3/2020
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|4/4/2020
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|4/5/2020
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa
|FL
|USA
|4/6/2020
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa
|FL
|USA