Aerosmith celebra 50 años de trayectoria con un disco recopilatorio de 44 canciones

La edición 'Super Deluxe' se presenta en fundas estilo libro de gran calidad, incluye cuatro litografías en blanco y negro, y cuenta con fotografías en directo, así como fotos icónicas y poco vistas de Aerosmith.
Aerosmith anunció el lanzamiento de un álbum compilatorio que incluye los más grandes éxitos de toda su carrera. Con 44 canciones y un empaque aprobado por la misma banda, la pieza de colección está disponible para preordenar a través de la tienda web oficial de 'Los chicos malos de Boston'.
Se trata de una edición 'Super Deluxe' prensado en vinilo de color personalizado de 180 g, los temas abarcan las cinco décadas de la banda en la escena del rock.
Desde los éxitos de los 70's Dream On y Walk This Way junto a una impresionante versión de Toys In The Attic, incluyendo también Sweet Emotion, con la característica línea de bajo de Hamilton y la icónica introducción de Joe Perry, hasta su dominio de la radio rock de los 90’s con Crazy, Cryin' y I Don't Want To Miss A Thing. Esta colección espera dejar satisfechos tanto a los fans como a los coleccionistas.
La edición 'Super Deluxe' se presenta en fundas estilo libro de gran calidad, incluye cuatro litografías en blanco y negro y cuenta con fotografías en directo, así como fotos icónicas y poco vistas de la banda que narran su ascenso desde una banda local de Boston hasta las estrellas mundiales de hoy.
Ediciones
- 4LP Edición Super Deluxe en vinilo de color, empaque estilo libro y 4 posters en blanco y negro (44 tracks)
- 1CD Cover Exclusivo (18 tracks)
- 2LP Numerados Edición Limitada con Cover Exclusivo (20 tracks)
- 1 LP Edición Estandar (10 tracks)
- 1CD Edición Estandar(18 tracks)
- 3CD Edición Expandida (44 tracks)
- 2LP Edición Estandar de vinilo negro (20 tracks)
- 4LP Edición Deluxe en vinilo negro de 180g en estuche con Libro (44 tracks)
Canciones
1CD
Mama Kin
Dream On
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Walk This Way
Sweet Emotion
Back In The Saddle
Draw The Line
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Angel [single version]
Rag Doll [live]
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Going Down / Love In An Elevator
Crazy [radio edit]
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Cryin'
Pink
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
3CD
Disc One
Dream On
Lord Of The Thighs
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Train Kept A-Rollin'
S.O.S. (Too Bad)
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Adam's Apple
Sweet Emotion
Toys In The Attic
Combination
Nobody's Fault
Home Tonight
Disc Two
Back In The Saddle
Last Child
Bright Light Fright
Draw The Line
Kings And Queens [single version]
Let The Music Do The Talking
Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.
Hangman Jury
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [live]
Angel [single version]
Monkey On My Back
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun
Going Down / Love In An Elevator
Disc Three
The Other Side
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Amazing [CHR single edit]
Get A Grip
Cryin'
Eat The Rich
Crazy [radio edit]
Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)
Pink
Nine Lives
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
We All Fall Down
Just Push Play [Radio Remix]
1LP
Side A
Dream On
Sweet Emotion
Walk This Way
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
Cryin'
Side B
Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit]
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [Live]
Crazy [radio edit]
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
2LP
Side A
Mama Kin
Dream On
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Side B
Sweet Emotion
Back In The Saddle
Draw The Line
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Angel [Single Version]
Side C
Rag Doll [live]
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Love In An Elevator
Crazy [Radio Edit]
Side D
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Cryin'
Pink
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
4LP
Side A
Mama Kin
Dream On
Lord Of The Thighs
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Train Kept A-Rollin'
S.O.S. (Too Bad)
Side B
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Adam's Apple
Sweet Emotion
Toys In The Attic
Side C
Back In The Saddle
Last Child
Combination
Nobody's Fault
Home Tonight
Bright Light Fright
Side D
Draw The Line
Kings And Queens [single version]
Let The Music Do The Talking
Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.
Hangman Jury
Side E
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [Live]
Angel [Single Version]
Monkey On My Back
What It Takes [CHR Single Edit]
Side F
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
Love In An Elevator
The Other Side
Get A Grip
Amazing [CHR Single Edit]
Side G
Livin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]
Cryin'
Eat The Rich
Crazy [Radio Edit]
Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)
Side H
Pink
Nine Lives
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
Just Push Play [Radio Remix]
We All Fall Down
Te recomendamos
Nuestros podcastsVer más
Comparte esta noticiaSiguenos en