Dentro del bloque
EP32 | T2 | Web 3 con Impacto Social en Latam
EP 32 • 44:04
Las cosas como son
Colaboración eficaz y lucha contra la corrupción
EP 401 • 01:51
Valgan verdades
Fujicerronismo: ¿Qué hay detrás de la unión de Fuerza Popular y Perú Libre?
EP 27 • 12:41

Aerosmith celebra 50 años de trayectoria con un disco recopilatorio de 44 canciones

Sus miembros son: Steven Tyler (cantante), Joe Perry (guitarra), Tom Hamilton (bajo), Joey Kramer (batería) y Brad Whitford (guitarra). Conocidos también como "Los chicos malos de Boston". | Fuente: Instagram
Renzo Alvarez

·

La edición 'Super Deluxe' se presenta en fundas estilo libro de gran calidad, incluye cuatro litografías en blanco y negro, y cuenta con fotografías en directo, así como fotos icónicas y poco vistas de Aerosmith.

Aerosmith anunció el lanzamiento de un álbum compilatorio que incluye los más grandes éxitos de toda su carrera. Con 44 canciones y un empaque aprobado por la misma banda, la pieza de colección está disponible para preordenar a través de la tienda web oficial de 'Los chicos malos de Boston'.

Se trata de una edición 'Super Deluxe' prensado en vinilo de color personalizado de 180 g, los temas abarcan las cinco décadas de la banda en la escena del rock.

Desde los éxitos de los 70's  Dream On y Walk This Way junto a una impresionante versión de Toys In The Attic, incluyendo también Sweet Emotion, con la característica línea de bajo de Hamilton y la icónica introducción de Joe Perry, hasta su dominio de la radio rock de los 90’s con Crazy, Cryin' y I Don't Want To Miss A Thing. Esta colección espera dejar satisfechos tanto a los fans como a los coleccionistas.

La edición 'Super Deluxe' se presenta en fundas estilo libro de gran calidad, incluye cuatro litografías en blanco y negro y cuenta con fotografías en directo, así como fotos icónicas y poco vistas de la banda que narran su ascenso desde una banda local de Boston hasta las estrellas mundiales de hoy.

Ediciones

- 4LP Edición Super Deluxe en vinilo de color, empaque estilo libro y 4 posters en blanco y negro (44 tracks)

- 1CD Cover Exclusivo (18 tracks)

- 2LP Numerados Edición Limitada con Cover Exclusivo (20 tracks)

- 1 LP Edición Estandar (10 tracks)

- 1CD Edición Estandar(18 tracks)

- 3CD Edición Expandida (44 tracks)

- 2LP Edición Estandar de vinilo negro (20 tracks)

- 4LP Edición Deluxe en vinilo negro de 180g en estuche con Libro (44 tracks)

Canciones


1CD

Mama Kin
Dream On
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Walk This Way
Sweet Emotion
Back In The Saddle
Draw The Line
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Angel [single version]
Rag Doll [live]
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Going Down / Love In An Elevator
Crazy [radio edit]
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Cryin'
Pink
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

3CD

Disc One

Dream On
Lord Of The Thighs
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Train Kept A-Rollin'
S.O.S. (Too Bad)
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Adam's Apple
Sweet Emotion
Toys In The Attic
Combination
Nobody's Fault
Home Tonight

Disc Two

Back In The Saddle
Last Child
Bright Light Fright
Draw The Line
Kings And Queens [single version]
Let The Music Do The Talking
Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.
Hangman Jury
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [live]
Angel [single version]
Monkey On My Back
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun
Going Down / Love In An Elevator

Disc Three

The Other Side
Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Amazing [CHR single edit]
Get A Grip
Cryin'
Eat The Rich
Crazy [radio edit]
Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)
Pink
Nine Lives
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
We All Fall Down
Just Push Play [Radio Remix]

1LP

Side A

Dream On
Sweet Emotion
Walk This Way
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
Cryin'

Side B

Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit]
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [Live]
Crazy [radio edit]
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

2LP

Side A

Mama Kin
Dream On
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way

Side B

Sweet Emotion
Back In The Saddle
Draw The Line
Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Angel [Single Version]

Side C

Rag Doll [live]
Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
What It Takes [CHR single edit]
Love In An Elevator
Crazy [Radio Edit]

Side D

Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]
Cryin'
Pink
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded

4LP

Side A

Mama Kin
Dream On
Lord Of The Thighs
Same Old Song And Dance [single version]
Train Kept A-Rollin'
S.O.S. (Too Bad)

Side B

Seasons Of Wither
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Adam's Apple
Sweet Emotion
Toys In The Attic

Side C

Back In The Saddle
Last Child
Combination
Nobody's Fault
Home Tonight
Bright Light Fright

Side D

Draw The Line
Kings And Queens [single version]
Let The Music Do The Talking
Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.
Hangman Jury

Side E

Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
Rag Doll [Live]
Angel [Single Version]
Monkey On My Back
What It Takes [CHR Single Edit]

Side F

Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun
Love In An Elevator
The Other Side
Get A Grip
Amazing [CHR Single Edit]

Side G

Livin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]
Cryin'
Eat The Rich
Crazy [Radio Edit]
Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

Side H

Pink
Nine Lives
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Jaded
Just Push Play [Radio Remix]
We All Fall Down

Renzo Alvarez

Renzo Alvarez Redactor / Periodista

Egresado en Ciencias de la Comunicación por la Universidad San Martín de Porres. Ejerce como redactor del equipo digital de RPP Noticias, desarrollando informes y entrevistas sobre entretenimiento, música y cultura. Ha trabajado en otros medios como productor de contenidos en Radio Felicidad, Oxígeno y Studio 92. También en Salserísimo Perú como editor web y creador de contenidos para plataformas digitales.

Tags

Aerosmith Steven Tyler Música

