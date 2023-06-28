Aerosmith celebra 50 años de trayectoria con un disco recopilatorio de 44 canciones

Aerosmith anunció el lanzamiento de un álbum compilatorio que incluye los más grandes éxitos de toda su carrera. Con 44 canciones y un empaque aprobado por la misma banda, la pieza de colección está disponible para preordenar a través de la tienda web oficial de 'Los chicos malos de Boston'.

Se trata de una edición 'Super Deluxe' prensado en vinilo de color personalizado de 180 g, los temas abarcan las cinco décadas de la banda en la escena del rock.

Desde los éxitos de los 70's Dream On y Walk This Way junto a una impresionante versión de Toys In The Attic, incluyendo también Sweet Emotion, con la característica línea de bajo de Hamilton y la icónica introducción de Joe Perry, hasta su dominio de la radio rock de los 90’s con Crazy, Cryin' y I Don't Want To Miss A Thing. Esta colección espera dejar satisfechos tanto a los fans como a los coleccionistas.

La edición 'Super Deluxe' se presenta en fundas estilo libro de gran calidad, incluye cuatro litografías en blanco y negro y cuenta con fotografías en directo, así como fotos icónicas y poco vistas de la banda que narran su ascenso desde una banda local de Boston hasta las estrellas mundiales de hoy.

Ediciones

- 4LP Edición Super Deluxe en vinilo de color, empaque estilo libro y 4 posters en blanco y negro (44 tracks)

- 1CD Cover Exclusivo (18 tracks)

- 2LP Numerados Edición Limitada con Cover Exclusivo (20 tracks)

- 1 LP Edición Estandar (10 tracks)

- 1CD Edición Estandar(18 tracks)

- 3CD Edición Expandida (44 tracks)

- 2LP Edición Estandar de vinilo negro (20 tracks)

- 4LP Edición Deluxe en vinilo negro de 180g en estuche con Libro (44 tracks)

Canciones



3CD

Disc One

Dream On

Lord Of The Thighs

Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

Train Kept A-Rollin'

S.O.S. (Too Bad)

Seasons Of Wither

Walk This Way

Big Ten Inch Record

Adam's Apple

Sweet Emotion

Toys In The Attic

Combination

Nobody's Fault

Home Tonight

Disc Two

Back In The Saddle

Last Child

Bright Light Fright

Draw The Line

Kings And Queens [single version]

Let The Music Do The Talking

Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.

Hangman Jury

Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

Rag Doll [live]

Angel [single version]

Monkey On My Back

What It Takes [CHR single edit]

Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun

Going Down / Love In An Elevator

Disc Three

The Other Side

Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]

Amazing [CHR single edit]

Get A Grip

Cryin'

Eat The Rich

Crazy [radio edit]

Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

Pink

Nine Lives

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

Jaded

We All Fall Down

Just Push Play [Radio Remix]

