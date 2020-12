End of the year

Watch GT 2 pro ECG sale start 21 December

End of the month: new smart screen launch maybe some other products too.

2021

Mate X2 unclear release time, MWC is possible.

P50 series in March and like Mate 40 series poorly available.

Later in spring new MatePad Pro 2 pic.twitter.com/qEh6Hnt5Y8