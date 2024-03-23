Últimas Noticias
Netflix USA 2024: estas son la mejores series y películas que llegarán en abril a la plataforma

Netflix USA | Netflix | Estados Unidos | Estados Unidos 2024 | Space Jam de LeBron James es uno de los grandes estrenos.
Netflix USA | Netflix | Estados Unidos | Estados Unidos 2024 | Space Jam de LeBron James es uno de los grandes estrenos. | Fuente: Netflix
Redacción RPP

por Redacción RPP

·

Acción, suspenso, comedia y más. Revisa los estrenos que tendremos para el siguiente mes.

Todas las plataformas, incluido Netflix, van a renovar su catálogo para el mes de abril. No solo habrá películas, sino también algunas series que, posiblemente, serán tendencia en las principales listas de Estados Unidos. Repasaremos las principales series y películas que llegarán este mes al servicio de streaming.

Sex and the City Temporadas 1-6 

Entreno: 1 de abril 

Carrie Bradshaw y sus amigas están de vuelta, y ahora Netflix va a colocar seis temporadas de la exitosa serie de HBO que se apoderó de la TV a finales de los noventa e inicios de los 2000. 

Ripley

Estreno: 4 de abril 

Esta es la gran apuesta de Netflix para el mes de abril. Enfocada en los años sesenta, Tom Ripley es un personaje sumamente complejo que viaja por el peligroso mundo del fraude y el engaño.

Parasyte: Los grises

Estreno: 6 de abril 

Ciencia ficción en su más pura versión. Un conjunto de parásitos alienígenas desafía a la humanidad a vivir en un mundo lleno de caos. 

Secuestro del vuelo 601

Estreno: 10 de abril 

Otra apuesta interesante de Netflix que narra el secuestro de un avión, el cual pondrá en tensión no solo a sus pasajeros, sino a todo un país y, por qué no decirlo, al mundo entero. 

1 de abril 

  • American Graffiti
  • Baby Driver
  • Battleship
  • Born on the Fourth of July
  • Glass
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • How to Be Single
  • Inside Man
  • Inside Man: Most Wanted
  • It’s Kind of a Funny Story
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Little Things
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mortal Engines
  • One Piece Film: Red
  • Role Models
  • Sex and the City - Temporadas 1-6
  • Smokey and the Bandit
  • Smokey and the Bandit II
  • Split
  • Step Up: Revolution
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • The Theory of Everything
  • Wild Things
  • You’ve Got Mail

2 de abril 

  • Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy 

3 de abril 

  • Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
  • Files of the Unexplained
  • Rodeio Rock 

4 de abril 

  • 100 Days to Indy - Temporada 1
  • Blackfish
  • Crooks
  • I Woke Up A Vampire - Temporada 2
  • The Tearsmith

5 de abril 

  • The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem
  • Scoop 

6 de abril 

  • Spirit Rangers - Temporada 3

9 de abril 

  • Neal Brennan: Crazy Good 

10 de abril 

  • Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect
  • The Hijacking of Flight 601
  • Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
  • What Jennifer Did 

11 de abril 

  • The BricklayerMeekah - Temporada 2
  • As the Crow Flies - Temporada 3
  • Heartbreak High - Temporada 2
  • Midsummer Night

12 de abril 

  • A Journey
  • Amar Singh Chamkila
  • Good Times
  • Love, Divided
  • Stolen
  • Strange Way of Life
  • Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

15 de abril 

  • The Fairly OddParents - Temporadas 4 y 5
  • Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

16 de abril 

  • Knocked Up
  • Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer

17 de abril 

  • Black Sails - Temporadas 1-4
  • The Circle - Temporada 6
  • Don’t Hate the Player
  • The Grimm Variations
  • Our Living World

18 de abril 

  • Bros
  • The Upshaws: Part 5

19 de abril 

  • Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargive

21 de abril 

  • Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know

22 de abril 

  • Ahead of the Curve
  • CoComelon Lane - Temporada 2
  • Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen

23 de abril 

  • Brigands: The Quest for Gold
  • Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?

24 de abril 

  • Deliver Me
  • Don’t Hate the Player
  • King Richard
  • TLC Forever

25 de abril 

  • City Hunter
  • Dead Boy Detectives

26 de abril 

  • The Asunta Case
  • Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

29 de abril 

  • Boiling Point - Temporada 1
  • Honeymoonish

30 de abril 

  • Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?

