Elecciones USA 2024: Revisa la lista de lugares donde puedes votar en Miami-Dade

Como se recuerda, Florida es uno de los últimos estados en donde se activará el voto anticipado y será 15 días antes del proceso electoral.
Este martes 5 de noviembre se realizarán las elecciones presidenciales en Estados Unidos. Dentro de la normativa que este país dispone, existe la modalidad de voto anticipado, el cual le permite a un grupo determinado de electores poder sufragar algunos días antes del día central del proceso.
En Florida, por ejemplo, esta modalidad de sufragio comenzará a regir 15 días previos al día de las elecciones y terminará 2 días antes. Para poder revisar los espacios físicos para sufragar solo hay que visitar la página oficial de este estado.
¿En qué espacios de Miami-Dade se puede realizar el sufragio anticipado?
Algunos de los espacios donde puedes realizar el voto anticipado incluyen:
- Bibliotecas Públicas (como las que mencionaste antes).
- Centros comunitarios.
- Escuelas.
- Edificios gubernamentales.
Aquí te mencionamos todos:
|Arcola Lakes Branch Library
|8240 NW 7th Avenue
Miami, FL 33150
|California Club Branch Library
|700 Ives Dairy Road
Miami, FL 33179
|Coral Gables Branch Library
|3443 Segovia Street
Coral Gables, FL 33134
|Coral Reef Branch Library
|9211 SW 152nd Street
Miami, FL 33157
|Elections Department
|2700 NW 87th Avenue
Miami, FL 33172
|Florida City Youth Activity Center
|650 NW 5th Avenue
Florida City, FL 33034
|Florida International University
Student Academic Success Center
|11200 SW 8th Street
Miami, FL 33199
|Historic Garage
Same property as the former Museum of
Science-as you enter on the right.
|3250 S Miami Avenue
Miami, FL 33129
|Homestead Community Center
William F. “Bill” Dickinson
|1601 N Krome Avenue
Homestead, FL 33030
|International Mall Branch Library
|10315 NW 12th Street
Doral, FL 33172
|John F. Kennedy Library
|190 W 49th Street
Hialeah, FL 33012
|Joseph Caleb Center
Community Meeting Room
|5400 NW 22nd Avenue-Building A
Miami, FL 33142
|Kendall Branch Library
|9101 SW 97th Avenue
Miami, FL 33176
|Kendale Lakes Branch Library
|15205 SW 88th Street
Miami, FL 33196
|Little Haiti Cultural Complex
|212 NE 59th Terrace
Miami, FL 33137
|Miami Beach City Hall
|1700 Convention Center Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
|Miami Dade College Kendall Campus
The Fascell Conference Center
Entrance on SW 104th St. and SW 113th Pl.
|11011 SW 104th Street-Building K
Miami, FL 33176
|Miami Dade College North Campus Library
|11380 NW 27th Avenue-Building 2
Miami, FL 33167
|Miami Lakes Community Center
Mary Collins
|15151 NW 82nd Avenue
Miami Lakes, FL 33016
|Naranja Branch Library
|14850 SW 280th Street
Homestead, FL 33032
|North Dade Regional Library
|2455 NW 183rd Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
|North Miami Public Library
|835 NE 132nd Street
North Miami, FL 33161
|North Shore Branch Library
|7501 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33141
|Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library
|2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
|Palmetto Bay Branch Library
|17641 Old Cutler Road
Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
|Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
|1101 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33132
|Pinecrest Branch Library
|5835 SW 111th Street
Pinecrest, FL 33156
|Rebeca Sosa Multipurpose Facility
|1700 SW 62nd Avenue
West Miami, FL 33155
|Shenandoah Branch Library
|2111 SW 19th Street
Miami, FL 33145
|South Dade Regional Library
|10750 SW 211th Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
|Stephen P. Clark Center
Elections Branch Office
|111 NW 1st Street-Lobby
Miami, FL 33128
|West Kendall Regional Library
|10201 Hammocks Boulevard
Miami, FL 33196
|Westchester Regional Library
|9445 SW 24th Street
Miami, FL 33165
