La información más relevante de la actualidad al momento
Entrevistas ADN
Pedro Yaranga: Iván Quispe es una persona que se desenganchó de Sendero Luminoso
El poder en tus manos
EP121 | INFORMES | Elecciones 2026: ¿Existen las condiciones para el voto sea voluntario en el Perú?
Reflexiones del evangelio
Jueves 17 de octubre | (San Ignacio de Antioquía) - "Dijo la sabiduría de Dios: Les enviaré profetas y apóstoles: a algunos los perseguirán y matarán"
Elecciones USA 2024: Revisa la lista de lugares donde puedes votar en Miami-Dade

Voto en Florida: Este martes 5 de noviembre es el día central del proceso electoral en USA.
Voto en Florida: Este martes 5 de noviembre es el día central del proceso electoral en USA.
Como se recuerda, Florida es uno de los últimos estados en donde se activará el voto anticipado y será 15 días antes del proceso electoral.

Este martes 5 de noviembre se realizarán las elecciones presidenciales en Estados Unidos. Dentro de la normativa que este país dispone, existe la modalidad de voto anticipado, el cual le permite a un grupo determinado de electores poder sufragar algunos días antes del día central del proceso. 

En Florida, por ejemplo, esta modalidad de sufragio comenzará a regir 15 días previos al día de las elecciones y terminará 2 días antes. Para poder revisar los espacios físicos para sufragar solo hay que visitar la página oficial de este estado. 

¿En qué espacios de Miami-Dade se puede realizar el sufragio anticipado?

Algunos de los espacios donde puedes realizar el voto anticipado incluyen:

  • Bibliotecas Públicas (como las que mencionaste antes).
  • Centros comunitarios.
  • Escuelas.
  • Edificios gubernamentales.

Aquí te mencionamos todos: 

Arcola Lakes Branch Library8240 NW 7th Avenue
Miami, FL 33150
California Club Branch Library700 Ives Dairy Road
Miami, FL 33179
Coral Gables Branch Library3443 Segovia Street
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Reef Branch Library9211 SW 152nd Street
Miami, FL 33157
Elections Department2700 NW 87th Avenue
Miami, FL 33172
Florida City Youth Activity Center650 NW 5th Avenue
Florida City, FL 33034
Florida International University
Student Academic Success Center		11200 SW 8th Street
Miami, FL 33199
Historic Garage
Same property as the former Museum of
Science-as you enter on the right.		3250 S Miami Avenue
Miami, FL 33129
Homestead Community Center
William F. “Bill” Dickinson		1601 N Krome Avenue
Homestead, FL 33030
International Mall Branch Library10315 NW 12th Street
Doral, FL 33172
John F. Kennedy Library190 W 49th Street
Hialeah, FL 33012
Joseph Caleb Center
Community Meeting Room		5400 NW 22nd Avenue-Building A
Miami, FL 33142
Kendall Branch Library9101 SW 97th Avenue
Miami, FL 33176
Kendale Lakes Branch Library15205 SW 88th Street
Miami, FL 33196
Little Haiti Cultural Complex212 NE 59th Terrace
Miami, FL 33137
Miami Beach City Hall1700 Convention Center Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami Dade College Kendall Campus
The Fascell Conference Center
Entrance on SW 104th St. and SW 113th Pl.		11011 SW 104th Street-Building K
Miami, FL 33176
Miami Dade College North Campus Library11380 NW 27th Avenue-Building 2
Miami, FL 33167
Miami Lakes Community Center
Mary Collins		15151 NW 82nd Avenue
Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Naranja Branch Library14850 SW 280th Street
Homestead, FL 33032
North Dade Regional Library2455 NW 183rd Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
North Miami Public Library835 NE 132nd Street
North Miami, FL 33161
North Shore Branch Library7501 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33141
Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
Palmetto Bay Branch Library17641 Old Cutler Road
Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science1101 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33132
Pinecrest Branch Library5835 SW 111th Street
Pinecrest, FL 33156
Rebeca Sosa Multipurpose Facility1700 SW 62nd Avenue
West Miami, FL 33155
Shenandoah Branch Library2111 SW 19th Street
Miami, FL 33145
South Dade Regional Library10750 SW 211th Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Stephen P. Clark Center
Elections Branch Office		111 NW 1st Street-Lobby
Miami, FL 33128
West Kendall Regional Library10201 Hammocks Boulevard
Miami, FL 33196
Westchester Regional Library9445 SW 24th Street
Miami, FL 33165

