K1 llega a Norteamérica: tras su salida de Beastcoast, ahora es jugador de Nouns

Today's a big day for Nouns Dota! ⌐◨-◨



We're happy to announce Héctor "K1" Rodríguez has joined our roster.



¡Bienvenido a nuestro equipo!



He's stepping into battle just in time for The International.



As Wraith King likes to say... BOW TO YOUR KING! #dota2 #FeelingNounish pic.twitter.com/4koPoJzIVR