Luego de una polémica edición en 2022, que culminó con la bofetada que le dio Will Smith al comediante Chris Rock, la edición 2023 ha premiado a cintas e intérpretes, siendo "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" la gran ganadora de la gala 95 de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood. A continuación, te contamos cuáles son todos los ganadores en los Oscar 2023.





Oscar 2023: Todos los ganadores de la gala

Mejor película

"All Quite on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"- GANADOR

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheiner - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"- GANADOR

Steven Spielberg - "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field - "Tár"

Ruben Östlund - "Triangle of Sadness"

Mejor actor

Austin Butler - "Elvis"

Colin Farrell - "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser - "The Whale"- GANADOR

Paul Mescal - "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy - "Living"

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett - "Tár"

Ana de Armas - "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough - "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams - The Fabelma

Michelle Yeoh - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"- GANADOR



Mejor actriz de reparto

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"- GANADORA

Angela Bassett - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau - "The Whale"

Kerry Condon - "The Banshee sof Inisherin"

Stephanie Hsu - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"





Mejor actor de reparto

Ke Huy Quan - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"- GANADOR

Brendan Gleeson - "The Banshee sof Inisherin"

Brian Tyree henry - "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch - "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan - "The Banshee sof Inisherin"





Mejor diseño de vestuario

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"- GANADOR

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Mejor sonido

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"- GANADOR



Mejor banda sonora

"All Quite On the Western Front"- GANADOR

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

"The Whale"- GANADOR

"All Quite on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"





Mejor película de animación

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"- GANADOR

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Gato con botas: el último deseo"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Mejor guion original

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"- GANADOR

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"



Mejor guion adaptado

"All Quite On the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"- GANADOR



Mejor montaje

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"- GANADOR

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Mejor película internacional

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Alemania)- GANADOR

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Bélgica)

"EO" (Polonia)

"The Quiet Girl" (Irlanda)

Mejor cinematografía

"All Quiet on the Western Front"- GANADOR

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"

Mejor película documental

"Navalny"- GANADOR

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"





Mejor cortometraje documental

"The Elephant Whisperers"- GANADOR

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"



Mejor diseño de producción

"All Quiet on the Western Front"- GANADOR

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Mejor corto animado

"The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse"- GANADOR

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Mejor cortometraje de 'live action'



"An Irish Goodbye"- GANADOR

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Mejores efectos visuales



"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"- GANADOR

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Mejor canción original

“Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”- GANADOR

“This Is a Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

