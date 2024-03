La OTAN realiza su mayor ejercicio militar desde la Guerra Fría: ¿Rusia, el enemigo "ficticio"? [FOTOS y VIDEO]

When you have a wide river to cross there are multiple ways to achieve this.



On the river Vistula, during Ex #SteadfastDefender24 there are three options. Here is how #France transports vehicles across.



3 crossings from 🇩🇪🇬🇧🇵🇱🇫🇷 are all controlled by engineers from 🇩🇪🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JdWHN9q2aY