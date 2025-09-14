Emmy 2025: 'The Studio', 'Adolescence', 'Hacks' y todas las series ganadoras a lo mejor de la televisión

Descubre aquí todos los ganadores en los Premios Emmy 2025.

La televisión vivió su gran fiesta este domingo en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, con una nueva edición de los Premios Emmy. La ceremonia reunió a las principales estrellas de Hollywood y estuvo marcada por discursos memorables, sorpresas en el escenario y la conducción del comediante Nate Bargatze.

Las series Severance y The White Lotus llegaban como favoritas con 10 nominaciones cada una, entre ellas Mejor Serie de drama, Guion y Edición. Les seguía Adolescence, con 8 candidaturas, mientras que The Penguin, The Studio y The Pitt sumaban 7 cada una.

Desde las 6 p. m. (hora peruana), el desfile en la alfombra roja reunió a nominados como Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Noah Wyle (The Pitt), Deirdre O’Connell (The Penguin), John Turturro (Severance), Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) y Ben Stiller, quien aspiraba al Emmy 2025 como director por Severance.

También se dejaron ver otras figuras como Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Tayme Thapthimthong (The White Lotus), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Pedro Pascal, una de las estrellas del momento gracias a The Last of Us, y Seth Rogen, candidato en tres frentes —dirección, guion y actuación— por la comedia The Studio.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores y nominados de los Premios Emmy 2025...

Lista completa de ganadores a los Emmy 2025

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

The Studio

Mejor serie de drama

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor serie limitada

Adolescence 🏆

🏆 Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Black Mirror

Mejor reality de competencia

The Traitors 🏆

🏆 The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Mejor talk show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 🏆

🏆 The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mejor programa de variedades guionado

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 🏆

🏆 Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Mejor especial de variedades (en vivo)

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert 🏆

🏆 The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

Mejor telefilme

Bridget Jones: loca por él

El abismo secreto

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Mejor actor de comedia

Seth Rogen (The Studio) 🏆

🏆 Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Jean Smart (Hacks) 🏆

🏆 Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Mejor actor de drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Mejor actriz de drama

Britt Lower (Severance) 🏆

🏆 Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Mejor actor de serie limitada

Stephen Graham (Adolescence) 🏆

🏆 Colin Farrell (The Penguin)



Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Mejor actriz de serie limitada

Cristin Milioti (El Pingüino) 🏆

🏆 Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror: Common People)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) 🏆

🏆 Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) 🏆

🏆 Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Mejor actor secundario de drama

Tramell Tillman (Severance) 🏆

🏆 Zach Cherry (Severance)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

John Turturro (Severance)

Mejor actriz secundaria de drama

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt) 🏆

🏆 Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Mejor actor secundario de serie limitada

Owen Cooper (Adolescence) 🏆

🏆 Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)

Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)

Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Mejor actriz secundaria de serie limitada

Erin Doherty (Adolescence) 🏆

🏆 Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)

Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin)

Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story)

Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)

Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

Mejor dirección de comedia

Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg (The Studio) 🏆

🏆 Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

James Burrows (Mid-Century Modern)

Nathan Fielder (Los ensayos)

Mejor dirección de drama

Adam Randall (Slow Horses) 🏆

🏆 Janus Metz (Andor)

Amanda Marsalis (The Pitt)

John Wells (The Pitt)

Jessica Lee Gagné (Severance)

Ben Stiller (Severance)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Mejor dirección de serie limitada

Philip Barantini (Adolescence) 🏆

🏆 Shannon Murphy (Dying for Sex)

Helen Shaver (The Penguin)

Jennifer Getzinger (The Penguin)

Nicole Kassell (Sirens)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Día cero)

Mejor guion de comedia

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, y Frida Perez (The Studio) 🏆

🏆 Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, y Jen Statsky (Hacks)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, y Eric Notarnicola (Los ensayos)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, y Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

Mejor guion de drama

Dan Gilroy (Andor) 🏆

🏆 Joe Sachs (The Pitt)

R. Scott Gemmill (The Pitt)

Dan Erickson (Severance)

Will Smith (Slow Horses)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Mejor guion de serie limitada

Jack Thorne y Stephen Graham (Adolescence) 🏆

🏆 Charlie Brooker y Bisha K. Ali (Black Mirror)

Kim Rosenstock y Elizabeth Meriwether (Dying for Sex)

Lauren LeFranc (The Penguin)

Joshua Zetumer (Say Nothing)

Mejor guion de programa de variedades

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 🏆

🏆 The Daily Show

Saturday Night Live

