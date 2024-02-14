BAFTA 2024: cuándo son los premios, lista completa de nominados y dónde ver la ceremonia

Los premios más importantes de la Academia británica se llevarán a cabo este domingo 18 de febrero. Te contamos todos los detalles aquí.
Los primeros meses del año siempre son días de celebraciones en cuanto a premios. Desde los Globo de Oro, los Grammy y más, otra ceremonia que se acerca son los BAFTA 2024, la cual es la premiación que realiza la Academia Británica a las mejores películas de la temporada, tanto nacionales como internacionales.
Se realizará en el Royal Festival Hall del Southbank Centre de Londres. La ceremonia podrá ser vista bajo la señal de la BBC de Londres. A diferencia de estos otros premios, la organización también se realizará por las vías oficiales de los BAFTA @BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter y Facebook.
Se conoce, además, que el encargado de conducir esta premiación es David Tennant, actor escocés conocido por sus papeles en proyectos como Doctor Who y Harry Potter y el Cáliz de Fuego.
¿Cuáles son los nominados a los BAFTA 2024?
Mejor Película
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Película Británica Sobresaliente
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Debut Sobresaliente de un Escritor Británico, Director o Productor
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Mejor Película en lengua no inglesa
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
La sociedad de la nieve
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Documental
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Mejor Película Animada
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Director
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Mejor Guion Original
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives - Celine Song
Mejor Guion Adaptado
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Mejor Actriz Protagonista
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor Actor Protagonista
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Elenco
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Cinematografía
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Napoleon
Poor Things
Mejor Edición
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejores Efectos Especiales Visuales
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Mejor Sonido
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Animación Corta Británica
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Premio estrella en ascenso
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
