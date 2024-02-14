Últimas Noticias
BAFTA 2024: cuándo son los premios, lista completa de nominados y dónde ver la ceremonia

BAFTA 2024: | Estados Unidos | Esta premiación será trasmitida por la BBC.
BAFTA 2024: | Estados Unidos | Esta premiación será trasmitida por la BBC. | Fuente: AFP
Redacción RPP

por Redacción RPP

·

Los premios más importantes de la Academia británica se llevarán a cabo este domingo 18 de febrero. Te contamos todos los detalles aquí.

Los primeros meses del año siempre son días de celebraciones en cuanto a premios. Desde los Globo de Oro, los Grammy y más, otra ceremonia que se acerca son los BAFTA 2024, la cual es la premiación que realiza la Academia Británica a las mejores películas de la temporada, tanto nacionales como internacionales.  

Se realizará en el Royal Festival Hall del Southbank Centre de Londres. La ceremonia podrá ser vista bajo la señal de la BBC de Londres. A diferencia de estos otros premios, la organización también se realizará por las vías oficiales de los BAFTA @BAFTA en Instagram, Twitter y Facebook. 

Se conoce, además, que el encargado de conducir esta premiación es David Tennant, actor escocés conocido por sus papeles en proyectos como Doctor Who y Harry Potter y el Cáliz de Fuego

¿Cuáles son los nominados a los BAFTA 2024?

Mejor Película

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Película Británica Sobresaliente

  • All of Us Strangers

  • How To Have Sex

  • Napoleon

  • The Old Oak

  • Poor Things

  • Rye Lane

  • Saltburn

  • Scrapper

  • Wonka

  • The Zone of Interest

Debut Sobresaliente de un Escritor Británico, Director o Productor

  • Blue Bag Life

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President

  • Earth Mama

  • How To Have Sex

  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Mejor Película en lengua no inglesa

  • 20 Days In Mariupol

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Past Lives

  • La sociedad de la nieve

  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Documental

  • 20 Days In Mariupol

  • American Symphony

  • Beyond Utopia

  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

  • Wham!

Mejor Película Animada

  • The Boy and the Heron

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

  • Elemental

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Director

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

  • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Mejor Guion Original

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

  • Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

  • The Holdovers - David Hemingson

  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

  • Past Lives - Celine Song

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

  • American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

  • Poor Things - Tony McNamara

  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Mejor Actriz Protagonista

  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

  • Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

  • Margot Robbie - Barbie

  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor Actor Protagonista

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro

  • Colman Domingo - Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

  • Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

  • Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

  • Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

  • Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie

  • Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

  • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Elenco

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • How To Have Sex

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Saltburn

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Cinematografía

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Napoleon

  • Poor Things

Mejor Edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Mejores Efectos Especiales Visuales

  • The Creator

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

  • Poor Things

Mejor Sonido

  • Ferrari

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Animación Corta Británica

  • Crab Day

  • Visible Mending

  • Wild Summon

Mejor Cortometraje Británico

  • Festival of Slaps

  • Gorka

  • Jellyfish and Lobster

  • Such a Lovely Day

  • Yellow

Premio estrella en ascenso

  • Phoebe Dynevor

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Jacob Elordi

  • Mia Mckenna-Bruce

  • Sophie Wilde


Tags

BAFTA 2024 Estados Unidos

