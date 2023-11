Manuscritos de David Bowie, de dos icónicas canciones, serán subastados por 123 mil dólares

Very proud to be able to offer for sale David Bowie's handwritten lyrics for 'Suffragette City' and 'Rock N' Roll Suicide' (both songs on one page) at lot 293 in our 28th November 'Showcase' sale.



Auction live for pre bidding now - https://t.co/sRo1zWoaVr pic.twitter.com/Vi56bRIyqv