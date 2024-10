Paul McCartney recibió una camiseta firmada por Pelé durante su gira 'Got Back' en Brasil

Love, love this, do. Macca, playing Palmeiras, has finally received a shirt signed in 2019 by a fellow legend who wrote: "Paul, keep the ball rolling. I love you. Pelé." (Pic: MPL Communications/MJ Kim) All together now: "Joga bonito-b-la-di, ob-la-da, life goes on - Bra(zil)..." pic.twitter.com/nh7dEbezAg