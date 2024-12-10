The Game Awards 2024: fecha, horario, dónde y cómo ver los premios GOTY en vivo y gratis

Astro Bot y Final Fantasy VII Rebirth lideran las nominaciones este año con un total de siete cada uno, destacando entre ellas su inclusión en la prestigiosa categoría de Juego del Año.
Estamos a menos de 3 días de una nueva edición de The Game Awards, la prestigiosa ceremonia que celebra lo mejor de la industria de los videojuegos. Con 29 categorías en disputa, la más esperada, sin duda, es la de Juego del Año (GOTY), que mantiene a los fanáticos y desarrolladores en vilo por conocer al gran ganador de este año.
Esta edición está marcada por la controversia debido a la inclusión de expansiones, nuevas temporadas, DLC, remakes y remasterizaciones como candidatos elegibles, una decisión que ha generado debate en la comunidad gamer. Sin embargo, no es lo único destacado de este año, ya que también se celebra el décimo aniversario del evento.
A continuación, RPP te ofrece todos los detalles sobre los horarios, canales de transmisión y la lista completa de nominados en cada categoría para esta esperada edición de The Game Awards.
¿Cuándo y dónde será The Game Awards 2024?
The Game Awards 2024 se celebrará este jueves 12 de noviembre en el emblemático Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California. Esta edición será especialmente significativa, ya que marca el 10.º aniversario de este prestigioso evento que reúne a los mejores de la industria de los videojuegos.
¿Dónde ver The Game Awards 2024 en vivo y en directo?
La transmisión del evento se realizará de manera simultánea a través de múltiples plataformas digitales, utilizando los canales oficiales de The Game Awards 2024. Los fanáticos podrán seguir la ceremonia en las siguientes plataformas:
- YouTube
- Instagram Live
- Facebook Live
- TikTok
- Google Play
- Twitch
- Kick
- X (antes Twitter)
- Steam
- GameSpot
- IGN
¿A qué hora inicia The Game Awards 2024 en vivo, en Sudamérica?
- En Perú, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 7:30 p. m.
- En Ecuador, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 7:30 p. m.
- En Colombia, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 7:30 p. m.
- En Bolivia, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 8:30 p. m.
- En Venezuela, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 8:30 p. m.
- En Paraguay, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 8:30 p. m.
- En Argentina, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 9:30 p. m.
- En Brasil, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 9:30 p. m.
- En Uruguay, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 9:30 p. m.
- En Chile, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 9:30 p. m.
¿A qué hora inicia The Game Awards 2024 en vivo, en México y Estados Unidos?
- En México, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 6:30 p. m.
- En Phoenix (Estados Unidos), The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 5:30 p. m.
- En Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos), The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 4:30 p. m.
- En Florida (Estados Unidos), The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 6:30 p. m.
- En Washington (Estados Unidos), The Game Awards 2024 inicia a la 7:30 p. m.
¿A qué hora inicia The Game Awards 2024 en vivo, en Europa?
- En Inglaterra, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 12:30 a. m. (del viernes 13 de diciembre)
- En Portugal, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 12:30 a. m. (del viernes 13 de diciembre)
- En Italia, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 01:30 a. m. (del viernes 13 de diciembre)
- En Alemania, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 01:30 a. m. (del viernes 13 de diciembre)
- En España, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 01:30 a. m. (del viernes 13 de diciembre)
- En Francia, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 01:30 a. m. (del viernes 13 de diciembre)
- En Bélgica, The Game Awards 2024 inicia a las 01:30 a. m. (del viernes 13 de diciembre)
Lista completa de nominados a The Game Awards 2024
Juego del año (GOTY)
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Mejor dirección de juego
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Mejor atleta de eSports
- 33 (Neta Shapira)
- Aleksib (Aleksi Virolainen)
- Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)
- Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok)
- Zywoo (Mathieu Herbaut)
- ZMJJKK (Zheng Yongkang)
Mejor videojuego de eSports
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Mejor juego de deportes/carreras
- F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)
- Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)
- WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)
Mejor juego de simulación/estrategia
- Age of Mythology: Retold (World's Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
- Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
Mejor juego familiar
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
Innovación en accesibilidad
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Mejor juego de acción
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Mejor juego de lucha
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
Mejor juego de rol (RPG)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 (Capcom)
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
Mejor juego de acción y aventura
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Juego más esperado
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)
- Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
Creador de contenido del año
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Mejor juego VR/AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)
- Asgard's Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)
- Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)
Mejor juego indie (debut)
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)
- The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)
Mejor juego independiente
- Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- UFO 50 (Mossmouth)
Mejor juego multijugador
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)
- Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)
Mejor soporte a la comunidad
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Premio 'Games for Impact'
- Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)
- Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)
Mejor narrativa
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Mejor adaptación
- Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)
- Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)
Mejor diseño de audio
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
Mejor banda sonora y música
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)
- Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)
Mejor dirección de arte
- Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)
- Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)
- Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Mejor juego para móviles
- AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)
- Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
- Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)
Mejor actuación
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Mejor juego en constante evolución
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)
