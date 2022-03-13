Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Jude Hill y Jessica Chastain entre los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2022. | Fuente: Composición (AFP)

Los Critics Choice Awards 2022 se llevaron a cabo este domingo 13 de marzo, luego de haber sido aplazados ante el incremento de la variante ómicro de la COVID-19 a inicios del año. La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en la ciudad de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), en el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Las películas con mayor número de nominaciones fueron “Belfast” y “West Side Story”, con once; seguidas de “Dune” y “El poder del perro”, con diez. “Licorice Pizza” y “Nightmare Alley” tienen ocho, mientras que en lo que se refiere a televisión, “Succession” lideró la lista con ocho candidaturas, seguida por “Evil” y “Mare of Easttown”, con cinco.

En esta edición, los Critics Choice Awards coincidieron con la premiación de los Bafta. Por ello, más de un intérprete se llevó dos premios en el mismo día, como fue el caso de Will Smith, Ariana Debose y Troy Kotsur. A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores a la gala que premia lo mejor del cine y la televisión.

La lista completa de ganadores

Cine

Mejor película



"﻿Belfast"

"CODA"

"No mires arriba"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"El poder del perro" (GANADOR)

"Tick, Tick … Boom!"

"West Side Story"

Mejor actor



Nicolas Cage, "Pig"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "El poder del perro"

Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick … ¡Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard" (GANADOR)

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Mejor actriz



Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (GANADORA)

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Mejor actor de reparto



﻿Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA" (GANADOR)

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "El poder del perro"

Mejor actriz de reparto

﻿Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" (GANADORA)

Ann Dowd, "Mass"

Kirsten Dunst, "El poder del perro"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Rita Moreno, "West Side Story"

Mejor director



Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" (GANADOR)

Jane Campion, "El poder del perro"

Guillermo del Toro, "Nightmare Alley"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Jude Hill, "Belfast" (GANADOR)

Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"

Emilia Jones, "CODA"

Woody Norman, "C'mon C'mon"

Saniyya Sidney, "King Richard"

Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"

Mejor elenco

"Belfast" (GANADOR)

"Don't Look Up"

"The Harder They Fall"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Mejor guion original

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Zach Baylin, "King Richard"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" (GANADOR)

Adam McKay, "David Sirota, Don't Look Up"

Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"

Mejor guion adaptado

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" (GANADORA)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Siân Heder, "CODA"

Tony Kushner, "West Side Story"

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, "Dune"

Mejor cinematografía

Bruno Delbonnel, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Greig Fraser, "Dune"

Janusz Kaminski, "West Side Story"

Dan Laustsen, "Nightmare Alley"

Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog" (GANADORA)

Haris Zambarloukos, "Belfast"

Mejor diseño de producción

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, "Belfast"

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, "Nightmare Alley"

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, "The French Dispatch"

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, "West Side Story"

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, "Dune" (GANADORES)

Mejor edición

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, "West Side Story" (GANADORES)

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, "Belfast"

Andy Jurgensen, "Licorice Pizza"

Peter Sciberras, "The Power of the Dog"

Joe Walker, "Dune"

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Jenny Beavan, "Cruella" (GANADORA)

Luis Sequeira, "Nightmare Alley"

Paul Tazewell, "West Side Story"

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, "Dune"

Janty Yates, "House of Gucci"

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (GANADOR)

"House of Gucci"

"Nightmare Alley"

Mejores efectos visuales

"Dune" (GANADOR)

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"Nightmare Alley"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Mejor comedia

"Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar"

"Don't Look Up"

"Free Guy"

"The French Dispatch"

"Licorice Pizza" (GANADOR)

Mejor película animada

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs the Machines" (GANADOR)

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Mejor película extranjera

"A Hero"

"Drive My Car" (GANADOR)

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Mejor canción

"Be Alive" – "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" – "Encanto"

"Guns Go Bang" – "The Harder They Fall"

"Just Look Up" – "Don't Look Up"

"No Time to Die" – "No Time to Die" (GANADORA)

Mejor banda sonora

Nicholas Britell, "Don't Look Up"

Jonny Greenwood, "The Power of the Dog"

Jonny Greenwood, "Spencer"

Nathan Johnson, "Nightmare Alley"

Hans Zimmer, "Dune" (GANADOR)



Televisión

Mejor serie dramática

"Evil"

"For All Mankind"

"The Good Fight"

"Pose"

"El juego del calamar"

"Succession" (GANADOR)

"This Is Us"

"Yellowjackets"

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Mike Colter, "Evil"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "El juego del calamar" (GANADOR)

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Chiara Aurelia, "Cruel Summer"

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"

Katja Herbers, "Evil"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" (GANADORA)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, "Pose"

Mejor serie cómica

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"Insecure"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"The Other Two"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Ted Lasso" (GANADOR)

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor actor de una serie cómica

Iain Armitage, "Young Sheldon"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Kayvan Novak, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz de una serie cómica

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Girls5eva"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession" (GANADOR)

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Mandy Patinkin, "The Good Fight"

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Andrea Martin, "Evil"

Audra McDonald, "The Good Fight"

Christine Lahti, "Evil"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession" (GANADORA)

Susan Kelechi Watson, "This Is Us"

Mejor serie de comedia

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"Insecure"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"The Other Two"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Ted Lasso" (GANADORA)

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Iain Armitage, "Young Sheldon"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Kayvan Novak, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Girls5eva"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Ncuti Gatwa, "Sex Education"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso" (GANADOR)

Harvey Guillén, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Brandon Scott Jones, "Ghosts"

Ray Romano, "Made for Love"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kristin Chenoweth, "Schmigadoon!"

Molly Shannon, "The Other Two"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Josie Totah, "Saved By the Bell"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" (GANADORA)

Mejor serie limitada

"Dopesick"

"Dr. Death"

"It's a Sin"

"Maid"

"Mare of Easttown" (GANADORA)

"Midnight Mass"

"The Underground Railroad"

"WandaVision"

Mejor película hecha para televisión

"Come From Away"

"List of a Lifetime"

"The Map of Tiny Perfect Things"

"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

"Oslo" (GANADOR)

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas"



Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Olly Alexander, "It's a Sin"

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

William Jackson Harper, "Love Life"

Joshua Jackson, "Dr. Death"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" (GANADOR)

Hamish Linklater, "Midnight Mass"

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Danielle Brooks, "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Thuso Mbedu, "The Underground Railroad"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Margaret Qualley, Maid"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus" (GANADOR)

Zach Gilford, "Midnight Mass"

William Jackson Harper, "The Underground Railroad"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Christian Slater, "Dr. Death"

Courtney B. Vance, "Genius: Aretha"

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus" (GANADORA)

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Melissa McCarthy, "Nine Perfect Strangers"

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Mejor serie del extranjero

"Acapulco"

"Call My Agent!"

"Lupin"

"La casa de papel"

"Narcos: Mexico"

"El juego del calamar" (GANADOR)

Mejor serie animada

"Big Mouth"

"Bluey"

"Bob's Burgers"

"The Great North"

"Q-Force"

"What If…?" (GANADOR)

Mejor talk show

"The Amber Ruffin Show"

"Desus & Mero"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (GANADOR)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"

Mejor especial de comedia

"Bo Burnham: Inside" (GANADOR)

"Good Timing with Jo Firestone"

"James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999"

"Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy"

"Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American"

"Trixie Mattel: One Night Only"



