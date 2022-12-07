Los Critics Choice Awards 2022 es el evento que premia lo más destacado de la industria en Hollywood. | Fuente: Composición

La organización de los Critics Choice Awards 2023, anunció las nominaciones para la edición anual d una ceremonia que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y la televisión dentro de los géneros de acción, superhéroes, horror, ciencia ficción, fantasía y animación.

Para este evento, hay varias series y actores que son los favoritos para llevarse un galardón. Entre ellos se encuentra Zendaya, protagonista de la serie de HBO Max Euphoria, así como 'The Crown', producción que compite en la categoría de Mejor serie de drama por su temporada 5, donde se muestra más de la complicada relación entre el entonces Príncipe Carlos y la Lady Di.

Además, la lista de nominados tiene algunas sorpresas como Andor, la serie de Diego Luna que muchos consideran como uno de los mejores proyectos de Star Wars. Cabe resaltar que el actor mexicano también está considerado como mejor actor y se medirá con Jeff Bridges y Bob Odenkirk. Las nominaciones de las mejores películas del año para los Critics Choice Awards 2023 se anunciarán el 14 de diciembre, y la ceremonia se realizará el 15 de enero de 2023.

Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Better Things” (FX)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Reboot” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA (MINISERIE)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Gaslit” (Starz)

“The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

“The Offer” (Paramount+)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

“Fresh” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Three Months” (Paramount+)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

MEJOR SERIE EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

“1899” (Netflix)

“Borgen” (Netflix)

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)

“Garcia!” (HBO Max)

“The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)

“Kleo” (Netflix)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Tehran” (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

“Undone” (Prime Video)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

“Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix)

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix)

“Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” (HBO)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

“Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)





NUESTROS PODCASTS

Entendí esa referencia

EER 4x07 HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: no esperábamos nada, pero nos está dando todo

La precuela de Juego de Tronos ha hecho que vuelva el romance de esperar cada domingo en la noche. Laura Amasifuén, Diego Pajares Herrada y David Honores comentan los 9 episodios de esta primera temporada como una suerte de previa del final de temporada de este domingo. Tú pasa y escucha, no más.