Spider-Man y Shang-Chi nominados a los Critics Choice Super Awards. | Fuente: Marvel Studios

La organización de los Critics Choice Awards, anunció las nominaciones para la segunda edición anual de los Critics Choice Super Awards, una ceremonia que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y la televisión dentro de los géneros de acción, superhéroes, horror, ciencia ficción, fantasía y animación.

Los Critics Choice Super Awards, fueron creados como una alternativa a los Premios de la Crítica Cinematográfica para reconocer a los géneros televisivos y cinematográficos que generalmente son ignorados por las grandes premiaciones.

ANDREW GARFIELD Y TOM HOLLAND NOMINADOS

"Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" de Destin Daniel Cretton y "Spider-Man: No way home" de Jon Watts, lideraron las nominaciones con cinco menciones cada una. Andrew Garfield y Tom Holland, compiten en la categoría "Mejor actor en una película de superhéroes"; sin embargo, Tobey Maguire fue omitido en la lista.

"Zack Snyder's Justice League", la versión de cuatro horas de su película de superhéroes con Ben Affleck y Gal Gadot, también fue nominada en la categoría de "Mejor película de superhéroes" junto a "Black Widow", "Eternals", "Shang-Chi", "Spider- Man" y "The Suicide Squad".

Por el lado de la televisión, "Evil" de Paramount Plus y "Midnight Mass" de Netflix lideraron las nominaciiones con seis menciones cada uno. Disney Plus dominó la categoría de superhéroes con múltiples nominaciones para "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", "Hawkeye", "Loki" y "WandaVision".

LA LISTA DE TODOS LOS NOMINADOS A LOS CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS 2022

Los ganadores se anunciarán el próximo 17 de marzo, cuatro días después de los Critics Choice Awards, que se transmitirán desde Estados Unidos y Londres el 13 de marzo.

NOMINACIONES DE CINE

Mejor película de acción

“Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix)

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

“The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)

“Nobody” (Universal Pictures)

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Wrath of Man” (United Artists Releasing)

Mejor actor en una película de acción



Daniel Craig, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Mads Mikkelsen, “Riders of Justice” (Nordisk Film)

Liam Neeson, “The Ice Road” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Nobody” (Universal Pictures)



Mejor actriz en una película de acción

Jodie Comer, “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)

Ana de Armas, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Karen Gillan, “Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix)

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch, “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Maggie Q, “The Protégé” (Lionsgate)

Mejor película de superhéroes

“Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)

“Eternals” (Marvel Studios)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

“The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Mejor actor en una película de superhéroes

John Cena, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)

Idris Elba, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)

Andrew Garfield, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Tony Leung, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

Simu Liu, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

Mejor actriz en una película de superhéroes

Gal Gadot, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Scarlett Johansson, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)

Florence Pugh, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)

Margot Robbie, “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)

Michelle Yeoh, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

Zendaya, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Mejor película de terror

“Candyman” (Universal Pictures)

“Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)

“Malignant” (Warner Bros)

“The Night House” (Focus Features)

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

“Titane” (Neon)



Mejor actor en una película de terror

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures)

Nicolas Cage, “Willy’s Wonderland” (Screen Media Films)

Dave Davis, “The Vigil” (IFC Midnight)

Vincent Lindon, “Titane” (Neon)

Cillian Murphy, “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

Sam Richardson, “Werewolves Within” (IFC Films)



Mejor actriz en una película de terror

Barbara Crampton, “Jakob’s Wife” (RLJE Films/Shudder)

Rebecca Hall, “The Night House” (Focus Features)

Anya-Taylor Joy, “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)

Thomasin McKenzie, “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features)

Agathe Rousselle, “Titane” (Neon)

Millicent Simmonds, “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor película de ciencia ficción/fantasía

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

“Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)

“The Green Knight” (A24)

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix)

“Swan Song” (Apple Original Films)



Mejor actor en una película de ciencia ficción/fantasía

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” (Apple Original Films)

Timothée Chalamet, “Dune” (Warner Bros)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Tom Hanks, “Finch” (Apple Original Films)

Dev Patel, “The Green Knight” (A24)

Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)



Mejor actriz en una película de ciencia ficción/fantasía

Cate Blanchett, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)

Rebecca Ferguson, “Dune” (Warner Bros)

Mckenna Grace, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony Pictures)

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Alicia Vikandaer, “The Green Knight” (A24)

Mejor villano (a) en una película

Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel” (20th Century Studios)

Willem Dafoe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Tony Leung, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios)

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice), “Malignant” (Warner Bros)

Tony Todd, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures)

NOMINACIONES DE TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de acción

“9-1-1” (Fox)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Heels” (Starz)

“Kung Fu” (The CW)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)



Mejor actor en una serie de acción

Mike Faist, “Panic” (Amazon Prime Video)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Alexander Ludwig, “Heels” (Starz)

Ralph Macchio, “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

Omar Sy, “Lupin” (Netflix)

William Zabka, “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)



Mejor actriz en una serie de acción

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” (Fox)

Kim Joo-ryoung, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Ho Yeon Jung, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Olivia Liang, “Kung Fu” (The CW)

Mary McCormack, “Heels” (Starz)

Mejor Serie de Superhéroes

“Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)

“Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)

“Loki” (Disney Plus)

“Lucifer” (Netflix)

“Superman & Lois” (The CW)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Mejor actor en una serie de superhéroes

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Tom Ellis, “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Brendan Fraser, “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max)

Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (Disney Plus)

Tyler Hoechlin. “Superman & Lois” (The CW)

Anthony Mackie, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney Plus)



Mejor actriz en una serie de superhéroes

Sophia Di Martino, “Loki” (Disney Plus)

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Javicia Leslie, “Batwoman” (The CW)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Loki” (Disney Plus)

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)



Mejor serie de terror

“Chucky” (Syfy)

“Dr. Death” (Peacock)

“Evil” (Paramount Plus)

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

“Servant” (Apple TV Plus)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)



Mejor actor en una serie de terror

Adrien Brody, “Chapelwaite” (Epix)

Mike Colter, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Rupert Grint, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Aasif Mandvi, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)



Mejor actriz en una serie de terror

Lauren Ambrose, “Servant” (Apple TV Plus)

Katja Herbers, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Christine Lahti, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Paramount Plus)

Kate Siegel, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Samantha Sloyan, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Mejor serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía

“Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)

“Resident Alien” (Syfy)

“Snowpiercer” (TNT)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“The Witcher” (Netflix)



Mejor actor en una serie de ciencia ficción / fantasía

Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Daveed Diggs, “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

Matthew Goode, “A Discovery of Witches” (Sky Max)

Jared Harris, “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)

Lee Pace, “Foundation” (Apple TV Plus)

Alan Tudyk, “Resident Alien” (Syfy)



Mejor actriz en una serie de ciencia ficción / fantasía

Mackenzie Davis, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Laura Donnelly, “The Nevers” (HBO Max)

Sonequa Martin-Green, “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount Plus)

Teresa Palmer, “A Discovery of Witches” (Sky Max)

Jodie Whittaker, “Doctor Who” (Netflix)

Alison Wright, “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

Mejor villano (a) de una serie

Vincent D’Onofrio, “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus)

Michael Emerson, “Evil” (Paramount Plus)

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death” (Peacock)

Jonathan Majors, “Loki” (Disney Plus)

Samantha Sloyan, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

NUESTROS PODCASTS

Entendí esa referencia

EER 3x22 Final de temporada: nuestro ránking del año, por qué vemos series y películas y el adiós

Se terminó el año y se terminó también la tercera temporada del podcast. Empezamos haciendo un ejercicio de nostalgia seriéfila y cinéfila; luego comentamos cuáles son nuestras producciones favoritas del año; y al final, el momento "que la fuerza te acompañe". Ha sido un gran viaje.