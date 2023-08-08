Taylor Swift lidera las nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023: esta es la lista completa

Por primera vez en la historia, solo artistas femeninas han sido nominadas a Artista del Año en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Revisa la lista completa.
El 12 de septiembre se llevará a cabo los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 y quien lidera las nominaciones es la cantante Taylor Swift. Para este año, hay 35 artistas que son considerados por primera vez este año, incluidos Boygenius, GloRilla, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Flo Milli, Reneé Rapp y Peso Pluma, entre otros.
Entres los que repiten el plato están Bad Bunny, Shakira, Janelle Monae, Paramore, Blackpink, Adele, Rosalía, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diddy, Karol G, Tomorrow X Together y Metallica.
Lo que llamó la atención de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 es que, por primera vez en la historia, solo mujeres están siendo consideradas en Artista del Año. Además, es en la única categoría en la que figura Beyoncé ya que no ha lanzado ningún video musical relacionado con Renaissance. Esta es la lista completa de nominados.
Nominados a los MTV VMA 2023
Video del año
Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artista del año
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Canción del año
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema y Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Mejor artista nuevo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Mejor colaboración
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
Karol G, Shakira - TQG
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)
Rema y Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Mejor canción pop
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!NK - TRUSTFALL
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Mejor canción hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla y Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Mejor canción R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)
SZA - Shirt
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu y Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way
Mejor canción alternativa
Blink-182 - EDGING
Boygenius - The film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Paramore - This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck
Mejor canción rock
Foo Fighters - The Teache
Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin - THE LONELIEST
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
Mejor canción latina
Anitta - Funk Rave
Bad Bunny - Where she goes
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Bad Bunny - Un x100to
Karol G, Shakira - TQG
Rosalía - Despechá
Shakira - Acróstico
Mejor canción K-POP
Aespa - Girls
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom
FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid
SEVENTEEN - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride
Mejor canción afrobeats
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - It's Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys - UNAVAILABLE
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Libianca - People
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- 2 Sugar
Video for good
Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dove Cameron - Breakfast
Imagine Dragons - Crushed
Maluma - La Reina
Mejor dirección
Doja Cat - Attention - Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake - Falling Back - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA - Kill Bill - Directed by Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Directed by Taylor Swift
Mejor cinematografía
Adele - I Drink Wine - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed - Cinematography by Natasha Braier
Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus - Flowers - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rév
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang
Mejores efectos visuales
Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez - VOID - Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Visual Effects by Parliament
Mejor coreografía
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco - Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Mejor dirección de arte
Boygenius - The film - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat - Attention - Art Direction by Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Art Direction by Niko Philipides
SZA - Shirt - Art Direction by Kate Bunch
Mejor edición
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit - Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus - River - Edited by Brendan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA - Kill Bill - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Edited by Chancler Haynes
