Taylor Swift lidera las nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023: esta es la lista completa

El 12 de septiembre se llevará a cabo los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 y quien lidera las nominaciones es la cantante Taylor Swift. Para este año, hay 35 artistas que son considerados por primera vez este año, incluidos Boygenius, GloRilla, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Flo Milli, Reneé Rapp y Peso Pluma, entre otros.

Entres los que repiten el plato están Bad Bunny, Shakira, Janelle Monae, Paramore, Blackpink, Adele, Rosalía, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diddy, Karol G, Tomorrow X Together y Metallica.

Lo que llamó la atención de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 es que, por primera vez en la historia, solo mujeres están siendo consideradas en Artista del Año. Además, es en la única categoría en la que figura Beyoncé ya que no ha lanzado ningún video musical relacionado con Renaissance. Esta es la lista completa de nominados.

Nominados a los MTV VMA 2023

Video del año

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artista del año

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Canción del año

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema y Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor artista nuevo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Mejor colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

Karol G, Shakira - TQG

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)

Rema y Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Mejor canción pop

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!NK - TRUSTFALL

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor canción hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla y Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Mejor canción R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)

SZA - Shirt

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu y Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way

Mejor canción alternativa

Blink-182 - EDGING

Boygenius - The film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Paramore - This Is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck

Mejor canción rock

Foo Fighters - The Teache

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin - THE LONELIEST

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

Mejor canción latina

Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where she goes

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Bad Bunny - Un x100to

Karol G, Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Mejor canción K-POP

Aespa - Girls

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid

SEVENTEEN - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride

Mejor canción afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It's Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - UNAVAILABLE

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - People

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- 2 Sugar

Video for good

Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Imagine Dragons - Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Mejor dirección

Doja Cat - Attention - Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake - Falling Back - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA - Kill Bill - Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Directed by Taylor Swift

Mejor cinematografía

Adele - I Drink Wine - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed - Cinematography by Natasha Braier

Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus - Flowers - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rév

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang

Mejores efectos visuales

Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez - VOID - Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Visual Effects by Parliament

Mejor coreografía

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco - Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor dirección de arte

Boygenius - The film - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat - Attention - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA - Shirt - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Mejor edición

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit - Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus - River - Edited by Brendan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA - Kill Bill - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Edited by Chancler Haynes