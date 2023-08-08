Últimas Noticias
Taylor Swift lidera las nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023: esta es la lista completa

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé y Shakira son algunas de las nominadas en los MTV VMA 2023.
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé y Shakira son algunas de las nominadas en los MTV VMA 2023. | Fuente: Composición
Brenda García Retamal

por Brenda García Retamal

·

Por primera vez en la historia, solo artistas femeninas han sido nominadas a Artista del Año en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Revisa la lista completa.

El 12 de septiembre se llevará a cabo los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 y quien lidera las nominaciones es la cantante Taylor Swift. Para este año, hay 35 artistas que son considerados por primera vez este año, incluidos Boygenius, GloRilla, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Flo Milli, Reneé Rapp y Peso Pluma, entre otros. 

Entres los que repiten el plato están Bad Bunny, Shakira, Janelle Monae, Paramore, Blackpink, Adele, Rosalía, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diddy, Karol G, Tomorrow X Together y Metallica.   

Lo que llamó la atención de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 es que, por primera vez en la historia, solo mujeres están siendo consideradas en Artista del Año. Además, es en la única categoría en la que figura Beyoncé ya que no ha lanzado ningún video musical relacionado con Renaissance. Esta es la lista completa de nominados.

Nominados a los MTV VMA 2023 

Video del año 

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy 

SZA - Kill Bill 

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero 

Artista del año 

Beyoncé 

Doja Cat 

Karol G 

Nicki Minaj 

Shakira 

Taylor Swift 

Canción del año 

Miley Cyrus - Flowers 

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema y Selena Gomez - Calm Down 

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy 

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit 

SZA - Kill Bill 

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero 

Mejor artista nuevo 

GloRilla 

Ice Spice 

Kaliii 

Peso Pluma 

PinkPantheress 

Reneé Rapp 

Mejor colaboración 

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On 

Karol G, Shakira - TQG 

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix) 

Rema y Selena Gomez - Calm Down 

Taylor Swift confirmó que su gira 'The Eras Tour' se extenderá hasta 2024.

Taylor Swift confirmó que su gira 'The Eras Tour' se extenderá hasta 2024.

Mejor canción pop 

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed 

Miley Cyrus - Flowers 

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire 

P!NK - TRUSTFALL

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor canción hip-hop 

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On 

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE 

GloRilla y Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock 

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains) 

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Mejor canción R&B 

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)

SZA - Shirt

Toosii - Favorite Song 

Yung Bleu y Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way 

Mejor canción alternativa 

Blink-182 - EDGING

Boygenius - The film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Paramore - This Is Why 

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck

Mejor canción rock 

Foo Fighters - The Teache 

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin - THE LONELIEST 

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

Mejor canción latina 

Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where she goes

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Bad Bunny - Un x100to

Karol G, Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Mejor canción K-POP 

Aespa - Girls

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid

SEVENTEEN - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride 

Mejor canción afrobeats 

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It's Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - UNAVAILABLE

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana 

Libianca - People 

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- 2 Sugar

Video for good 

Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) 

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Imagine Dragons - Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Mejor dirección 

Doja Cat - Attention - Directed by Tanu Muiño 

Drake - Falling Back - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz) 

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar 

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Directed by Colin Tilley 

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Directed by Floria Sigismondi 

SZA - Kill Bill - Directed by Christian Breslauer 

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Directed by Taylor Swift 

Shakira y Karol G en las grabaciones de su canción 'TQG' ("Te Quedó Grande").

Shakira y Karol G en las grabaciones de su canción 'TQG' (“Te Quedó Grande”).

Mejor cinematografía 

Adele - I Drink Wine - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra 

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed - Cinematography by Natasha Braier 

Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover - Cinematography by Allison Anderson 

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra 

Miley Cyrus - Flowers - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rév 

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser 

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang 

Mejores efectos visuales 

Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner 

Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios 

Melanie Martinez - VOID - Visual Effects by Carbon 

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi 

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER 

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Visual Effects by Parliament 

Mejor coreografía 

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) 

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm La'Donna 

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece 

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead 

Panic! At The Disco - Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith 

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel 

Mejor dirección de arte 

Boygenius - The film - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap 

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT) 

Doja Cat - Attention - Art Direction by Spencer Graves 

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez 

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Art Direction by Niko Philipides 

SZA - Shirt - Art Direction by Kate Bunch 

Mejor edición 

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT) 

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit - Edited by Grason Caldwell 

Miley Cyrus - River - Edited by Brendan Walter 

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel 

SZA - Kill Bill - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert 

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Edited by Chancler Haynes 

Brenda García Retamal

Brenda García Retamal Periodista

Licenciada en Periodismo por la Universidad Jaime Bausate y Meza. Ejerce como redactora del equipo digital de RPP Noticias, desarrollando informes y entrevistas sobre entretenimiento, música y cultura. Ha trabajado en revistas, agencia de publicidad y medios digitales. Aficionada al freestyle.

