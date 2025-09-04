Últimas Noticias
Letras en el tiempo
Letras en el tiempo
Historias con niños
EP 33 • 41:58
Entrevistas ADN
Entrevistas ADN
Puerto de Chancay entre los riesgos para la seguridad hemisférica, dice profesor del Colegio de Guerra del Ejercito de EE.UU.
EP 1862 • 17:29
Reflexiones del evangelio
Reflexiones del evangelio
Miércoles 3 de agosto | (San Gregorio Magno) - "Al ponerse el sol, los que tenían enfermos con el mal que fuese, se los llevaban; y él, poniendo las manos sobre cada uno, los iba curando"
EP 1067 • 12:10

MTV VMAs 2025: fecha, horario, nominados, presentaciones y cómo ver los Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones de los MTV VMAs 2025 con 12 menciones, seguida por Bruno Mars (11) y Kendrick Lamar (10).
Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones de los MTV VMAs 2025 con 12 menciones, seguida por Bruno Mars (11) y Kendrick Lamar (10). | Fuente: Facebook: @MTV
Renzo Napa

por Renzo Napa

·

Lady Gaga lidera con 12 nominaciones los MTV Video Music Awards 2025, que se celebran este domingo en Nueva York. Conoce horarios, lista de nominados, presentaciones y cómo votar.

Todas las noticias en tu celular
¡Únete aquí a nuestro canal de WhatsApp!

La cuenta regresiva terminó: este domingo se llevará a cabo una nueva edición de los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), la gala que reconoce a los mejores videos musicales del año y a los artistas más votados por el público.

Este año, la gran favorita es Lady Gaga, con 12 nominaciones, incluidas Artista del Año y Canción del Año, gracias al éxito de su más reciente álbum Mayhem. Con ello, la cantante ha destronado a Taylor Swift, quien había liderado las nominaciones en las últimas dos ediciones.

En la lista de nominados también destacan Bruno Mars con 11 nominaciones y Kendrick Lamar con 10. Más atrás figuran Sabrina Carpenter y Rosé de Blackpink, ambas con 8; mientras que Ariana Grande y The Weeknd compiten en 7 categorías. Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll y Tate McRae suman 4 menciones cada uno.

Además, se entregarán reconocimientos especiales: Mariah Carey recibirá el Video Vanguard Award, Busta Rhymes el Rock the Bells Visionary Award y Ricky Martin el Latin Icon Award.

¿Cuándo y dónde se entregan los MTV VMAs 2025?

La ceremonia se realizará el domingo 7 de septiembre de 2025 en el UBS Arena de Elmont, Nueva York.

¿A qué hora inician los MTV VMAs 2025?

La transmisión arranca el domingo 7 de septiembre a las 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT).

¿Qué artistas se presentarán en vivo en los MTV VMAs 2025?

Pre-show: Katseye

Main show: Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavárez, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, Tate McRae.

Extended Play Stage: Bailey Zimmerman, The Kid Laroi, Lola Young, Megan Moroney.

Presentadores confirmados en los MTV VMAs 2025

Entre los presentadores confirmados están: Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Ice Spice, Jessica Simpson, Ejae, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Malin Akerman, Megan Stalter, Nikki Glaser y Paris Hilton.

Lista completa de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2025

Video del año

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
  • The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Artista del Año

  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Canción del Año

  • Alex Warren – Ordinary
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
  • Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Lorde – What Was That
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Tate McRae – Sports Car
  • The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Mejor Álbum

  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
  • Kendrick Lamar – GNX
  • Lady Gaga – Mayhem
  • Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Alex Warren
  • Ella Langley
  • Gigi Perez
  • Lola Young
  • Sombr
  • The Marías

Actuación del Año de MTV PUSH

  • Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Ago. 2024)
  • Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song (Sept. 2024)
  • Mark Ambor – Belong Together (Oct. 2024)
  • Lay Bankz – Graveyard (Nov. 2024)
  • Dasha – Bye Bye Bye (Dic. 2024)
  • Katseye – Touch (Ene. 2025)
  • Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani (Feb. 2025)
  • Leon Thomas – Yes It Is (Mar. 2025)
  • Livingston – Shadow (Abr. 2025)
  • Damiano David – Next Summer (May. 2025)
  • Gigi Perez – Sailor Song (Jun. 2025)
  • Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out (Jul. 2025)

Mejor Video Pop

  • Alex Warren – Ordinary
  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Mejor Video Hip Hop

  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Drake – Nokia
  • Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
  • GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • LL Cool J feat. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
  • Travis Scott – 4x4

Mejor Video R&B

  • Chris Brown – Residuals
  • Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
  • Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
  • PartyNextDoor – No Chill
  • Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
  • SZA – Drive
  • The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless

Mejor Video Alternativo

  • Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
  • Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
  • Lola Young – Messy
  • MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
  • Sombr – Back to Friends
  • The Marías – Back to Me

Mejor Video Rock

  • Coldplay – All My Love
  • Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
  • Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
  • Lenny Kravitz – Honey
  • Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
  • Twenty One Pilots – The Contract

Mejor Video Latino

  • Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
  • J Balvin – Río
  • Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
  • Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
  • Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé?
  • Shakira – Soltera

Mejor Video K-pop

  • Aespa – Whiplash
  • Jennie – Like Jennie
  • Jimin – Who
  • Jisoo – Earthquake
  • Lisa feat. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
  • Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
  • Rosé – Toxic Till the End

Mejor Video Afrobeats

  • Asake and Travis Scott – Active
  • Burna Boy and Travis Scott – TaTaTa
  • Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly)
  • Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
  • Tems and Asake – Get It Right
  • Tyla – Push 2 Start
  • Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart

Mejor Video Country

  • Chris Stapleton – Think I'm in Love with You
  • Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – I'm Gonna Love You
  • Jelly Roll – Liar
  • Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
  • Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
  • Morgan Wallen – Smile

Mejor Colaboración

  • Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs – Backup Plan
  • Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

Mejor Video de Formato Largo

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
  • Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
  • Mac Miller – Balloonerism
  • Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video para el Bien

  • Burna Boy – Higher
  • Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess
  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
  • Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
  • Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
  • Melanie Martinez – LEECHES

Mejor Dirección

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (Dir: Christian Breslauer)
  • Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir: Aidan Zamiri)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir: Dave Free y Kendrick Lamar)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir: Gaga, Bethany Vargas y Parris Goebel)
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir: Bruno Mars y Daniel Ramos)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Dir: Vania Heymann y Gal Muggia)

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir. arte: Daniel Lane)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir. arte: Freyja Bardell)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir. arte: Wesley Goodrich)
  • Lorde – Man of the Year (Dir. arte: Chad Keith y Jenny Lass)
  • Miley Cyrus – End of the World (Dir. arte: David Meyer)
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir. arte: Elizabet Puksto)

Mejor Fotografía

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (DP: Jeff Cronenweth)
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (DP: Nic Minns)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (DP: Xiaolong Liu)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (DP: Xiaolong Liu)
  • Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover (DP: Benoît Debie)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (DP: Chris Ripley)

Mejor Edición

  • Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Editor: Neal Farmer)
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (Editor: Liam Pethick)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Editores: Chaz Smedley y Eddy Street Post)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Editora: Sofia Kerpan)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Editores: Heymann, Muggia, Rondeau)
  • Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (Editores: William Town y Modern Post)

Mejor Coreografía

  • Doechii – Anxiety (Coreógrafo: Robbie Blue)
  • FKA Twigs – Eusexua (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Coreógrafa: Charm La'Donna)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Coreógrafa: Parris Goebel)
  • Tyla – Push 2 Start (Coreógrafa: Lee-ché Janecke)
  • Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (VFX: Mathematic)
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (VFX: Yeap Crew, Karikh, Eyth)
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (VFX: Maksymilian Rafal Ojster)
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (VFX: Heymann y Tal Baltuch)
  • Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (VFX: Daniel Saldivar y White Rhino VFX)
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow (VFX: Zeke Faust)

¿Cómo votar en los MTV VMAs 2025?

El público puede votar en 19 de las 27 categorías, incluidas Video del Año y Artista del Año. Los premios técnicos serán decididos por expertos de la industria.

Para votar, debes ingresar a la web oficial de MTV, iniciar sesión con Google o correo electrónico y seleccionar a tu artista o video favorito. Cada usuario puede votar hasta 10 veces al día.

¿Dónde ver en vivo los MTV VMAs 2025?

En Estados Unidos, el evento será transmitido por CBS, Paramount+ (versión premium) y MTV. El show estará conducido por el rapero y actor LL Cool J. El pre-show se emitirá en MTV y en canales asociados.

