Critics Choice Awards 2024: esta es la lista completa de ganadores de cine y tv

Conoce en esta nota cómo le fue a 'Oppenheimer', 'The Bear', 'Barbie', 'The Crown' y más, en los Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Los Critics Choice Awards 2024 se llevaron a cabo este domingo en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.). La gala organizada por la Asociación de Críticos (CCA), conformada por especialistas de Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Chelsea Handler estuvo a cargo de la presentación de los Critics Choice Awards, que convocó a varias celebridades del cine y la televisión. El pronóstico se basa en las decisiones de los unos 600 críticos y periodistas.
Además de entregar los galardones, también se dará el premio SeeHer Award, un reconocimiento a la mujer que ‘aboga por la igualdad de género, retrata personajes con autenticidad, reta los estereotipos y empuja los límites' y este 2024 fue entregado a la actriz de Barbie, America Ferrera.
A continuación, conoce la lista completa de ganadores en esta edición de los Critics Choice Awards.
Critics Choice Awards 2024: lista completa de ganadores
Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película para tv
Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA
Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney, Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)
Mejor actor de serie limitada o película para televisión
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix) - GANADOR
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX) - GANADOR
James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - GANADORA
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix) - GANADORA
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO | Max)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - GANADOR
Ke Huy Quan, Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para tv
Billie Boullet, A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA
Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime) - GANADOR
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber, A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor de reparto
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - GANADORA
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Mejor actor/actriz joven
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Dominic Sessa The Holdovers - GANADOR
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Mejor película de animación
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - GANADORA
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Mejor serie dramática
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)
Sucesión (HBO | Max)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Mejor actor de serie dramática
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO | Max)
Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia (FX)
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO | Max)
Mejor actriz de serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell, El diplomático (Netflix)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO | Max)
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Bear (FX)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor de serie de comedia
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadowss (FX)
Drew Tarver, The Other Two (HBO | Max)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX) - GANADOR
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX) - GANADORA
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere(HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)
Mejor serie limitada
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones y los Seis (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix) - GANADOR
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
Mejor serie de animación
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim despega (Netflix) - GANADOR
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO Max)
Mejor programa de entrevistas
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) - GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) - GANADOR
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)
Mejor película
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Mejor Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor actriz
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor conjunto actoral
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Mejor director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guion adaptado
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction - GANADOR
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor guion original
Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie - GANADORES
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor fotografía
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Mejor diseño de producción
Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, Barbie - GANADORAS
James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Mejor montaje
William Goldenberg, Air
Nick Houy, Barbie
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro, Maestro
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Mejores efectos visuales
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor comedia
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Anatomy of a Fall - GANADORA
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor canción
Dance the Night, Barbie
I'm just Ken, Barbie - GANADOR
Peaches, La película de Super Mario Bros.
Road to Freedom, Rustin
This Wish, Wish
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Mejor banda sonora
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Thingsd
Michael Giacchino, La sociedad de la nieve
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
