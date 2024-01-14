Critics Choice Awards 2024: esta es la lista completa de ganadores de cine y tv

Los Critics Choice Awards 2024 se llevaron a cabo este domingo en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.). La gala organizada por la Asociación de Críticos (CCA), conformada por especialistas de Estados Unidos y Canadá.

Chelsea Handler estuvo a cargo de la presentación de los Critics Choice Awards, que convocó a varias celebridades del cine y la televisión. El pronóstico se basa en las decisiones de los unos 600 críticos y periodistas.

Además de entregar los galardones, también se dará el premio SeeHer Award, un reconocimiento a la mujer que ‘aboga por la igualdad de género, retrata personajes con autenticidad, reta los estereotipos y empuja los límites' y este 2024 fue entregado a la actriz de Barbie, America Ferrera.

A continuación, conoce la lista completa de ganadores en esta edición de los Critics Choice Awards.

Jeremy Allen White ganó el premio a Mejor actor de serie de comedia por "The Bear".Fuente: AFP

Critics Choice Awards 2024: lista completa de ganadores

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película para tv

Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Bel Powley, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney, Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)

Mejor actor de serie limitada o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix) - GANADOR

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX) - GANADOR

James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - GANADORA

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sophia Di Martino, Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix) - GANADORA

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO | Max)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Ke Huy Quan, Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película para tv

Billie Boullet, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers (Showtime) - GANADOR

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber, A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, ganadores del premio a la Mejor canción por “Barbie".Fuente: AFP

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - GANADORA

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Dominic Sessa The Holdovers - GANADOR

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Mejor película de animación

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - GANADORA

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños (Paramount+)

Sucesión (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Mejor actor de serie dramática

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston, Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia (FX)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz de serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell, El diplomático (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki acepta el premio a la Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Dramática por 'The Crown'.Fuente: AFP

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor de serie de comedia

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadowss (FX)

Drew Tarver, The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX) - GANADOR

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX) - GANADORA

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere(HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor serie limitada

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones y los Seis (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix) - GANADOR

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie de animación

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim despega (Netflix) - GANADOR

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO Max)

Mejor programa de entrevistas

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) - GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) - GANADOR

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)

Mejor película

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt y Alden Ehrenreich aceptan el premio al mejor reparto por 'Oppenheimer'.Fuente: AFP

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor actriz

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor conjunto actoral

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor guion adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction - GANADOR

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor guion original

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, Maestro

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie - GANADORES

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor fotografía

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Linus Sandgren, Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Mejor diseño de producción

Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn

Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer, Barbie - GANADORAS

James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran, Asteroid City

Mejor montaje

William Goldenberg, Air

Nick Houy, Barbie

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro, Maestro

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Lindy Hemming, Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates y David Crossman, Napoleon

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor comedia

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall - GANADORA

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor canción

Dance the Night, Barbie

I'm just Ken, Barbie - GANADOR

Peaches, La película de Super Mario Bros.

Road to Freedom, Rustin

This Wish, Wish

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Mejor banda sonora

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Thingsd

Michael Giacchino, La sociedad de la nieve

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, Barbie