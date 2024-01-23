Oscar 2024: estos son los nominados a los premios de la Academia de Hollywood

Los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid revelaron la emocionante lista de nominados para los Oscar 2024. La entrega de premios está programada para el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Así ha quedado la lista de nominados de los Oscars 2024, los prestigiosos premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood. Estos honran tanto las destacadas películas como las actuaciones elogiadas por la crítica, demostrando además un aprecio por aquellas que han resonado significativamente en la taquilla.
Mejor película
- American Fiction (Amazon/MGM/Orion)
- Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- The Holdovers (Focus Features)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (AppleTV+)
- Maestro (Netflix)
- Oppenheimer (Universal)
- Past Lives (A24)
- Poor Things (Searchlight)
- The Zone of Interest (A24)
Mejor director
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert Downey, Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Mejor actriz
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and The Heron (Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki)
- Elemental (Peter Sohn y Denise Ream)
- Nimona (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary)
- Robot Dreams (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz)
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal)
Mejor película internacional
- Io Capitano (Matteo Garrone, Italia)
- The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer, Reino Unido)
- La sociedad de la nieve (J.A Bayona, España)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (İlker Çatak, Alemania)
- Perfect Days (Wim Wenders, Japón)
Mejor largometraje documental
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill A Tiger
- 20 Days In Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Last Repair Shop
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- NǍI Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor cortometraje
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight Of Fortune
- Red, White And Blue
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Mejor montaje
- Anatomy Of A Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)
- The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)
- Killers Of The Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)
- Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)
- Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Mejor banda sonora original
- Laura Karpman (American Fiction)
- John Williams (Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny)
- Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
- Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things)
Mejor canción original
- Barbie (What Was I Made For?)
- Barbie (I’m Just Ken)
- Flamin' Hot (The Fire Inside)
- American Symphony (It Never Went Away)
- Wahzhazhe (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
Mejor sonido
- Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell & Gary A. Rizzo (Oppenheimer)
- Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder & Dean Zupancic (Maestro)
- Johnnie Burn (The Zone of Interest)
- Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic (The Creator)
- Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One)
Mejor fotografía
- Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)
- Edward Lachman (El conde)
- Rodrigo Prieto (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robby Ryan (Poor Things)
- Matthew Libatique (Maestro)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer (Barbie)
- Shona Heath, James Price y Szusza Mihalek (Poor Things)
- Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman (Oppenheimer)
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Arthur Max y Elli Griff (Napoleón)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper (The Creator)
- Kosuke Taguchi y Takashi Yamazaki (Godzilla Minus One)
- Theo Bialek, Stephanie Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
- Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One)
- Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould (Napoleón)
Mejor guion original
- David Hemingson (The Holdovers)
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Celine Song (Past Lives)
- Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (Maestro)
- Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (May December)
Mejor guion adaptado
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Barbie)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)
- Tony McNamara (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Holly Waddington (Poor Things)
- Jacqueline Durran (Barbie)
- Jacqueline West (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Ellen Mirojnick (Oppenheimer)
- Janty Yates and David Crossman (Napoleon)
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Kay Georgiou, Sian Grigg, Kazu Hiro & Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)
- Mark Couler, Nadia Stacey & Josh Weston (Poor Things)
- Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh & Ahou Mofid (Oppenheimer)
- Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé (La sociedad de la nieve)
- Karen Hartley, Suzi Battersby (Golda)
