Grammy 2024: Susana Baca y todos los nominados a los premios más importantes de la música

La cantante peruana, junto a grandes artistas como Taylor Swift, Slipknot y más, forma parte de los aspirantes a los Grammy 2024. Échale un vistazo a la lista completa.
¡Ya conocemos a los nominados a los Grammy 2024! La ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el 4 de febrero del próximo año, recibirá a los cantantes del momento quienes aspiran a llevarse un gramófono. Taylor Swift y Olivia Rodrigo son las que compiten en la categoría del Álbum del año.
Por el lado de los latinos, Peso Pluma, Karol G y Rauw Alejandro están entre los que lideran las nominaciones en Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluyendo tejano) con su álbum Génesis, mientras que el disco de la colombiana Mañana será bonito, y el del puertorriqueño, con Saturno, compiten en la categoría de Mejor álbum de pop latino.
Perú no se quedó atrás ya que la intérprete Susana Baca logró una nominación a los Grammy 2024 con su disco Epifanías en Mejor álbum global. Conoce la lista completa aquí.
Te recomendamos
Lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2024
Mejor álbum de música global
Susana Baca - Epifanías
Bokante - History
Burna Boy - I Told him
Davido - Timeless
Shakti - This moment
Compositor del Año (no clásico)
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Productor del Año (no clásico)
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat
‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor Grabación Pop
‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue
‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan
Mejor Álbum de Rock
But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons – Metallica
This is Why – Paramore
In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Canción de Rock
‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones
‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age
‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
‘Rescued’ – Foo Fighters
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed
‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost
‘72 Seasons’ – Metallice
‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot
‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
The Car – Arctic Monkeys
The Record – Boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island – Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown
‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét
‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Mejor Álbum de R&B
Girls Night Out – Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
Special Occasion – Emily King
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap
‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
‘Attention’ – Doja Cat
‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage
‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
‘Low’ – SZA
Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz
Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
Canción del Año
‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey
‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste
‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
‘Kill Bill’ – SZA
‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers
‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark
‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs
‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton
‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum de Country
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
La Neta – Pedro Capó
Don Juan – Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez – Lila Downs
Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
Génesis – Peso Pluma
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide
‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy
‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr
‘Water’ – Tyla
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual
Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans – John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual
‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling
‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna
‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Record del Año
‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste
‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét
‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Álbum del Año
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
The Record – Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift
SOS – SZA
Te recomendamos
Comparte esta noticiaSiguenos en