Grammy 2024: Susana Baca y todos los nominados a los premios más importantes de la música

¡Ya conocemos a los nominados a los Grammy 2024! La ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el 4 de febrero del próximo año, recibirá a los cantantes del momento quienes aspiran a llevarse un gramófono. Taylor Swift y Olivia Rodrigo son las que compiten en la categoría del Álbum del año.

Por el lado de los latinos, Peso Pluma, Karol G y Rauw Alejandro están entre los que lideran las nominaciones en Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluyendo tejano) con su álbum Génesis, mientras que el disco de la colombiana Mañana será bonito, y el del puertorriqueño, con Saturno, compiten en la categoría de Mejor álbum de pop latino.

Perú no se quedó atrás ya que la intérprete Susana Baca logró una nominación a los Grammy 2024 con su disco Epifanías en Mejor álbum global. Conoce la lista completa aquí.

Lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2024

Mejor álbum de música global

Susana Baca - Epifanías

Bokante - History

Burna Boy - I Told him

Davido - Timeless

Shakti - This moment





Compositor del Año (no clásico)

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter





Productor del Año (no clásico)

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro





Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift





Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile

‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish

‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice

‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers





Mejor Grabación Pop

‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray

‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue

‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan





Mejor Álbum de Rock

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age





Mejor Canción de Rock

‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age

‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius

‘Rescued’ – Foo Fighters





Mejor Interpretación de Metal

‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed

‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost

‘72 Seasons’ – Metallice

‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot

‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox





Mejor Álbum Alternativo

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

The Record – Boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey





Mejor Interpretación de R&B

‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown

‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley

‘ICU’ – Coco Jones

‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét

‘Kill Bill’- SZA





Mejor Álbum de R&B

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker





Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap

‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage

‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

‘Low’ – SZA





Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz

Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano – Cory Henry





The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello

Canción del Año

‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste

‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish





Mejor Artista Nuevo

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty





Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers

‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark

‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs

‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton

‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton





Mejor Álbum de Country

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson





Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor

A Ciegas – Paula Arenas

La Neta – Pedro Capó

Don Juan – Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno





Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez – Lila Downs

Motherflower – Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante

Génesis – Peso Pluma





Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana

‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide

‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy

‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys

‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr

‘Water’ – Tyla





Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual

Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson





Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual

‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua

‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa

‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling

‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish





Record del Año

‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste

‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish

‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

‘Kill Bill’- SZA





Álbum del Año

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

The Record – Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA