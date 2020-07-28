Zendaya ("Euphoria"), Jason Bateman ("Ozark") y Shira Haas ("Poco Ortodoxa") son algunos de los nominados a los Emmy 2020. | Fuente: HBO/Netflix

Finalmente, fueron anunciados los nominados a los Emmy 2020, los cuales son considerados los Óscar de la televisión. Ante la pandemia de COVID-19, la ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 20 de septiembre en un formato virtual.

En los 72° premios Emmy, la miniserie "Watchmen", de HBO, lideró con 26 las nominaciones a la prestigiosa gala de la televisión, mientras que la comedia de Amazon, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", le siguió con 20.

Estas son las categorías principales de los nominados en los premios Emmy 2020:

Mejor serie dramática:

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Killing Eve"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

Mejor comedia:

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"Insecure"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do In the Shadows"

Mejor actor dramático:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Mejor actriz dramática:

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Mejor actriz de comedia:

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Mejor miniserie

"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Mrs America"

"Unbelievable"

"Poco Ortodoxa"

"Watchmen"

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:



Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

SERIES CON MÁS NOMINACIONES

"Watchmen" - 26

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20

"Ozark" - 18

"Succession" - 18

"The Mandalorian" - 15

PLATAFORMAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX: 33