Los People's Choice Awards son otorgados anualmente a lo más destacado en materia de cine, televisión, música y redes sociales donde se destancan a los influenciadores. | Fuente: Composición

Este martes 6 de diciembre se llevará a cabo los People’s Choice Awards 2022, evento en el que el público, a través de sus votos distingue a los mejores actores, programas y series favoritas.

La edición número 48 de estos premios será transmitida en directo y en exclusiva para Latinoamérica por E! Entertainment . La ceremonia que se realizará en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, será presentado por Kenan Thompson, reconocido actor y comediante protagonista de 'Kenan & Kel'

Entre las nominadas se encuentra la peruana Flavia Laos en la categoría ‘Influencer latina’. Para esta edición de los People’s Choice Awards 2022, la modelo nacional está compitiendo junto a otros influenciadores como la youtuber Celeste Pellegrini, el artista y motivador Emmanuel Senties; la actriz dominicana Hony Estrella; la tiktoker chilena Ignacia Antonia, el youtuber colombiano Javier Ramírez, el influencer venezolano Juan Pablo Dos Santos y el periodista argentino Lizardo Ponce.

Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2022

Cine

Película del año

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick



Película de comedia

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket To Paradise

Película de acción



Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

Película de Drama

Nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

Actor del año

Brad Pitt, Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Actriz del año

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

Joey King, Bullet Train

Keke Palmer, Nope

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Mejor actuación en película de Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer, Nope

Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

Mejor actuación en película de Comedia

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Channing Tatum, The Lost City

Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Mejor actuación en película de Acción

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King, Bullet Train

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz, The Batman

Series

Mejor Serie

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Mejor show de drama

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Mejor show de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Mejor Reality Show

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

Mejor actor de TV

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mejor actriz de TV

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actuación en serie de drama

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actuación en serie de comedia

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

Mejor estrella de Reality TV

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mejor serie para maratonear

Bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam

Mejor serie de ciencia ficción

House of The Dragon

La Brea

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

Música

Artista Masculino del año

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Artista femenina del año

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Grupo del año

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Canción del año

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Álbum del año

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Artista Country

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

Artista Latino

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Artista Nuevo

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

Video Musical

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God,” Adele

“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK

“PROVENZA,” KAROL G

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS

Mejor Colaboración

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage

“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Gira 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

Redes Sociales

Celebridad Social

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

Estrella en redes

Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast

Noah Beck

Influencer latino del año

Celeste Pellegrini

Emmanuel Sentíes

Flavia Laos

Hony Estrella

Ignacia Antonia

Javier Ramírez

Juan Pablo Dos Santos

Lizardo Ponce

Deportes

Game Changer

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry

