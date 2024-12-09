Últimas Noticias
Globos de Oro 2025: 'Emilia Pérez', 'The Bear' y los nominados a lo mejor del cine y la televisión

El anuncio de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025 marca el inicio oficial de la temporada de premios para cine y televisión.
| Fuente: AFP
Renzo Napa

por Renzo Napa

·

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood ha anunciado los nominados a sus premios, destacando lo mejor del cine, la televisión, actores y actrices. La entrega de premios se celebrará el 5 de enero en Los Ángeles.

La temporada de premios ha comenzado oficialmente con el esperado anuncio de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025, los galardones que celebran a los mejores talentos del cine y la televisión.

La comediante Nikki Glaser fue la encargada de presentar la ceremonia de nominaciones, mientras que Mindy Kaling y Morris Chestnut anunciaron el primer grupo de candidatos a los premios de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood. Posteriormente, se revelaron más nominaciones a través de la señal de CBS y en el sitio web oficial de los Globos de Oro.

En la categoría de Mejor Drama en cine, se destacan títulos como The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys y September 5. Mientras que en la categoría de Mejor Musical/Comedia figuran Anora, Challengers, A Real Pain, The Substance, Wicked y Emilia Pérez, esta última liderando la edición de este año con un total de diez nominaciones.

En el ámbito televisivo, The Bear se lleva la delantera con cinco nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Serie - Comedia o Musical, donde compite con Abbott Elementary, The Gentlemen, Hacks, Nobody Wants This y Only Murders in the Building. Además, la serie brilla en las categorías de actuación principal con Ayo Edebiri y Jeremy Allen White, y en las de reparto con Liza Colón-Zayas y Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025.

'Emilia Pérez' está protagonizada por Karla Sofía Gascón, acompañada por Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña y Édgar Ramírez en papeles secundarios.

'Emilia Pérez' está protagonizada por Karla Sofía Gascón, acompañada por Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña y Édgar Ramírez en papeles secundarios.Fuente: Pathé Films

Cine

Mejor película - Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Mejor película - Comedia o musical
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Mejor actor - Drama
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Mejor actriz - Drama
Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Angelina Jolie (Maria)
Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
Fernanda Torres (I’M Still Here)
Kate Winslet (Lee)

Mejor actor - Comedia o musical
Jesse Eisenberg, por A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, por Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, por Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, por Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, por Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, por A Different Man

Mejor actriz - Comedia o musical
Amy Adams, por Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, por Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, por Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, por Anora
Demi Moore, por The Substance
Zendaya, por Challengers

Mejor actor de reparto
Yura Borisov, por Anora
Kieran Culkin, por A Real Pain
Edward Norton, por A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, por The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, por The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, por Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto
Selena Gomez, por Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, por Wicked
Felicity Jones, por The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, por The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, por Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, por Emilia Pérez

Mejor director
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Sean Baker, (Anora)
Edward Berger (Conclave)
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Mejor guion
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard 
Anora, Sean Baker 
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold 
A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg 
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat 
Conclave, Peter Straughan 

Mejor película animada
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Mejor película en habla no inglesa
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio

Mejor banda sonora
Volker Bertelmann, por Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, por The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, por The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, por Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, por Challengers
Hans Zimmer, por Dune: Part Two

Mejor canción original

Beautiful That Way por Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li y Andrew Wyatt (The Last Showgirl)
Compress/Repress (Challengers)
El mal por Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Forbidden Road por Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler y Sacha Skarbek (Better Man)
Kiss the Sky (The Wild Robot)
Mi camino por Clément Ducol y Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Jeremy Allen White da vida al chef Carmy Berzatto en la exitosa serie de comedia 'The Bear'.

Jeremy Allen White da vida al chef Carmy Berzatto en la exitosa serie de comedia 'The Bear'.Fuente: FX

Televisión

Mejor serie - Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Mejor serie - Comedia o musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Mejor miniserie, antología o película para televisión
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor - Drama
Donald Glover, por Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, por Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, por Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, por The Day Of The Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, por Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, por Landman

Mejor actriz - Drama
Kathy Bates, por Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, por House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, por Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, por Black Doves
Keri Russell, por The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, por Shōgun

Mejor actor – Comedia o musical
Adam Brody, por Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, por A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, por Shrinking
Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear

Mejor actriz – Comedia o musical
Kristen Bell, por Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear
Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, por Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, por Hacks

Mejor actor de serie miniserie, antología o película para televisión
Colin Farrell, por The Penguin
Richard Gadd, por Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, por Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, por Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, por A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, por Ripley

Mejor actriz de serie de miniserie, antología o película para televisión
Cate Blanchett, por Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, por True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, por The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, por Griselda
Naomi Watts, por Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, por The Regime

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie, antología o película para televisión
Tadanobu Asano, por Shōgun
Javier Bardem, por Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, por Shrinking
Jack Lowden, por Slow Horses
Diego Luna, por La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie, antología o película para televisión
Liza Colón-Zayas, por The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks
Dakota Fanning, por Ripley
Jessica Gunning, por Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, por The Diplomat
Kali Reis, por True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actuación en un stand-up de comedia de televisión
Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)
Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)
Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)
Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)
Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)

