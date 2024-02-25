Últimas Noticias
SAG Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'The Bear', 'Succession' y la lista completa de ganadores

El actor irlandés Cillian Murphy, ganador del premio a la Mejor Actuación de un Actor en un Papel Protagónico por 'Oppenheimer'.
El actor irlandés Cillian Murphy, ganador del premio a la Mejor Actuación de un Actor en un Papel Protagónico por 'Oppenheimer'. | Fuente: EFE
Brenda García Retamal

por Brenda García Retamal

·

Oppenheimer y The Bear conquistaron la noche de los SAG Awards 2024 donde Barbie no pudo brillar.

SAG Awards 2024: lista completa de ganadores

Mejor actor 

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colmán Domingo, "Rusti"

Paul Giamatti, "Los restos"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" 🏆

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Mejor actriz 

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon" 🏆

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Mejor actor masculino en un papel secundario

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction"

Willem Dafoe, "Poor things"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" 🏆

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "El color púrpura"

Penélope Cruz, "Ferrari"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" 🏆

Mejor elenco en una película

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"El color morado"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer" 🏆

Categorías de televisión

Mejor actor masculino en televisión o miniserie

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Tony Shalhoub, "Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie"

Steven Yeun, "Beef" 🏆

Mejor actriz en un televisión o miniserie

Uzo Aduba, "Painkiller"

Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Bel Powley, "A Small Light"

Ali Wong, "Beef" 🏆

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie dramática

Brian Cox, "Sucession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Sucession"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Sucession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us" 🏆

EFE

EFE

La actriz australiana Elizabeth Debicki, ganadora del premio a la Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática por 'The Crown'.

La actriz australiana Elizabeth Debicki, ganadora del premio a la Mejor Actriz en una Serie Dramática por 'The Crown'.Fuente: EFE

Robert Downey Jr., ganador a Mejor Actuación de un Actor Masculino en un Papel de Reparto en una Película y Mejor Actuación de un Elenco en una Película por 'Oppenheimer'.

Robert Downey Jr., ganador a Mejor Actuación de un Actor Masculino en un Papel de Reparto en una Película y Mejor Actuación de un Elenco en una Película por 'Oppenheimer'.Fuente: EFE

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" 🏆

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook, "Sucession"

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de comedia

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" 🏆

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" 🏆

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Mejor reparto en una serie dramática

"The Crown"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Last of Us"

"The Morning Show"

"Sucession" 🏆

Mejor reparto en una serie de comedia

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear" 🏆

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Honores al conjunto

Mejor actuación de acción de un equipo de especialistas en una película

"Barbie"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" 🏆

Mejor actuación de acción de un equipo de especialistas en una serie de televisión

"Ahsoka"

"Barry"

"Beef"

"The Last of Us" 🏆

Brenda García Retamal

Brenda García Retamal Periodista

Licenciada en Periodismo por la Universidad Jaime Bausate y Meza. Ejerce como redactora del equipo digital de RPP Noticias, desarrollando informes y entrevistas sobre entretenimiento, música y cultura. Ha trabajado en revistas, agencia de publicidad y medios digitales. Aficionada al freestyle. Contacto: bgarcia@gruporpp.com.pe

