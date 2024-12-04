Estos son los 100 mejores discos del 2024, según la revista Rolling Stone

Todas las noticias en tu celular ¡Únete aquí a nuestro canal de WhatsApp!

Con el cierre de 2024, la revista Rolling Stone publicó su esperada lista de los 100 mejores discos del año, destacando producciones de reconocidas figuras de la industria.

La selección, basada en criterios de calidad de producción y concepto artístico, incluye una variedad de géneros y artistas de todo el mundo. Este año, la publicación resaltó el uso de ritmos innovadores en la música latina.

Entre los artistas reconocidos figuran nombres de peso como Tyler, Shakira, Kendrick Lamar y Taylor Swift.

Lista completa de los 100 mejores discos del 2024

100. Pom Pom Squad, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me

99. Sleater-Kinney, Little Rope

98. Common y Pete Rock, The Auditorium, Vol. 1

97. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Wild God

96. Kali Uchis, Orquídeas

95. Koe Wetzel, 9 Lives

94. Grace Cummings, Ramona

93. Kerry King, From Hell I Rise

92. Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?

91. Allie X, Girl With No Face

90. Jesse Malin, Silver Patron Saints

89. Charley Crockett, $10 Cowboy

88. RM, Right Place, Wrong Person

87. Cavalier, Different Type Time

86. Porter Robinson, SMILE!: D

85. Camila Cabello, C, XOXO

84. The Hard Quartet, The Hard Quartet

83. Floating Points, Cascade

82. NSQK, ATP

81. Hinds, Viva Hinds

80. The Last Dinner Party, Prelude to Ecstasy

79. Adeem the Artist, Anniversary

78. Liquid Mike, Paul Bunyan’s Sling Shot

77. Xavi, NEXT

76. Claire Rousay, Sentiment

75. Vince Staples, Dark Times

74. Peso Pluma, Éxodo

73. Ice Spice, Y2K

72. Maggie Rose, No One Gets Out Alive

71. Sexyy Red, In Sexyy We Trust

70. Charly Bliss, Forever

69. This Is Lorelei, Box for Buddy, Box for Star

68. ScHoolboy Q, Blue Lips

67. Rosie Tucker, Utopia Now!

66. ELUCID, Revelator

65. Maggie Rogers, Don’t Forget Me

64. Arooj Aftab, Night Reign

63. Red Clay Strays, Made By These Moments

62. Helado Negro, Phasor

61. Allegra Krieger, Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine

60. Sierra Ferrell, Trail of Flowers

59. Omar Apollo, God Said No

58. Fontaines D.C., Romance

57. John Cale, POPtical Illusion

56. Adrianne Lenker, Bright Future

55. Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

54. Brittany Howard, What Now

53. Ayra Starr, The Year I Turned 21

52. Towa Bird, American Hero

51. RaiNao, Capicú

50. Cash Cobain, Play Cash Cobain

49. St. Vincent, All Born Screaming

48. The Cure, Songs of a Lost World

47. Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

46. Latto, Sugar Honey Iced Tea

45. Illuminati Hotties, Power

44. The Marias, Submarine

43. Vampire Weekend, Only God Was Above Us

42. Halsey, The Great Impersonator

41. Young Miko, Att.

40. Kaytranada, Timeless

39. Soccer Mommy, Evergreen

38. Rachel Chinouriri, What a Devastating Turn of Events

37. Tems, Born in the Wild

36. Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Past Is Still Alive

35. The Smile, Wall of Eyes

34. Faye Webster, Underdressed at the Symphony

33. Chief Keef, Almighty So 2

32. Normani, Dopamine

31. Griff, Vertigo

30. Mustafa, Dunya

29. Anycia, Princess Pop That

28. Gillian Welch y David Rawlings, Woodland

27. Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

26. Kim Gordon, The Collective

25. GloRilla, Glorious

24. Johnny Blue Skies/Sturgill Simpson, Passage Du Desir

23. Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

22. Mannequin Pussy, I Got Heaven

21. Kendrick Lamar, GNX

20. Jack White, No Name

19. Mdou Moctar, Funeral for Justice

18. Jessica Pratt, Here in the Pitch

17. Tyler, the Creator, Chromakopia

16. Álvaro Díaz, Sayonara

15. Cindy Lee, Diamond Jubilee

14. Mk.Gee, Two Star & the Dream Police

13. Clairo, Charm

12. Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

11. Rema, Heis

10. Waxahatchee, Tigers Blood

9. Doechi, Alligator Bites Never Heal

8. Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine

7. Future y Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

6. Tyla, Tyla

5. Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

4. Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

3. MJ Lenderman, Manning Fireworks

2. Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

1. Charli XCX, Brat