Estos son los 100 mejores discos del 2024, según la revista Rolling Stone

En el ranking de la publicación destacan siete artistas latinos, entre ellos, Shakira, Peso Pluma y el puertorriqueño Álvaro Díaz.
Con el cierre de 2024, la revista Rolling Stone publicó su esperada lista de los 100 mejores discos del año, destacando producciones de reconocidas figuras de la industria.
La selección, basada en criterios de calidad de producción y concepto artístico, incluye una variedad de géneros y artistas de todo el mundo. Este año, la publicación resaltó el uso de ritmos innovadores en la música latina.
Entre los artistas reconocidos figuran nombres de peso como Tyler, Shakira, Kendrick Lamar y Taylor Swift.
Lista completa de los 100 mejores discos del 2024
100. Pom Pom Squad, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me
99. Sleater-Kinney, Little Rope
98. Common y Pete Rock, The Auditorium, Vol. 1
97. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Wild God
96. Kali Uchis, Orquídeas
95. Koe Wetzel, 9 Lives
94. Grace Cummings, Ramona
93. Kerry King, From Hell I Rise
92. Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
91. Allie X, Girl With No Face
90. Jesse Malin, Silver Patron Saints
89. Charley Crockett, $10 Cowboy
88. RM, Right Place, Wrong Person
87. Cavalier, Different Type Time
86. Porter Robinson, SMILE!: D
85. Camila Cabello, C, XOXO
84. The Hard Quartet, The Hard Quartet
83. Floating Points, Cascade
82. NSQK, ATP
81. Hinds, Viva Hinds
80. The Last Dinner Party, Prelude to Ecstasy
79. Adeem the Artist, Anniversary
78. Liquid Mike, Paul Bunyan’s Sling Shot
77. Xavi, NEXT
76. Claire Rousay, Sentiment
75. Vince Staples, Dark Times
74. Peso Pluma, Éxodo
73. Ice Spice, Y2K
72. Maggie Rose, No One Gets Out Alive
71. Sexyy Red, In Sexyy We Trust
70. Charly Bliss, Forever
69. This Is Lorelei, Box for Buddy, Box for Star
68. ScHoolboy Q, Blue Lips
67. Rosie Tucker, Utopia Now!
66. ELUCID, Revelator
65. Maggie Rogers, Don’t Forget Me
64. Arooj Aftab, Night Reign
63. Red Clay Strays, Made By These Moments
62. Helado Negro, Phasor
61. Allegra Krieger, Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine
60. Sierra Ferrell, Trail of Flowers
59. Omar Apollo, God Said No
58. Fontaines D.C., Romance
57. John Cale, POPtical Illusion
56. Adrianne Lenker, Bright Future
55. Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
54. Brittany Howard, What Now
53. Ayra Starr, The Year I Turned 21
52. Towa Bird, American Hero
51. RaiNao, Capicú
50. Cash Cobain, Play Cash Cobain
49. St. Vincent, All Born Screaming
48. The Cure, Songs of a Lost World
47. Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
46. Latto, Sugar Honey Iced Tea
45. Illuminati Hotties, Power
44. The Marias, Submarine
43. Vampire Weekend, Only God Was Above Us
42. Halsey, The Great Impersonator
41. Young Miko, Att.
40. Kaytranada, Timeless
39. Soccer Mommy, Evergreen
38. Rachel Chinouriri, What a Devastating Turn of Events
37. Tems, Born in the Wild
36. Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Past Is Still Alive
35. The Smile, Wall of Eyes
34. Faye Webster, Underdressed at the Symphony
33. Chief Keef, Almighty So 2
32. Normani, Dopamine
31. Griff, Vertigo
30. Mustafa, Dunya
29. Anycia, Princess Pop That
28. Gillian Welch y David Rawlings, Woodland
27. Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
26. Kim Gordon, The Collective
25. GloRilla, Glorious
24. Johnny Blue Skies/Sturgill Simpson, Passage Du Desir
23. Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
22. Mannequin Pussy, I Got Heaven
21. Kendrick Lamar, GNX
20. Jack White, No Name
19. Mdou Moctar, Funeral for Justice
18. Jessica Pratt, Here in the Pitch
17. Tyler, the Creator, Chromakopia
16. Álvaro Díaz, Sayonara
15. Cindy Lee, Diamond Jubilee
14. Mk.Gee, Two Star & the Dream Police
13. Clairo, Charm
12. Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
11. Rema, Heis
10. Waxahatchee, Tigers Blood
9. Doechi, Alligator Bites Never Heal
8. Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine
7. Future y Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
6. Tyla, Tyla
5. Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
4. Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
3. MJ Lenderman, Manning Fireworks
2. Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
1. Charli XCX, Brat
Te recomendamos
Comparte esta noticia