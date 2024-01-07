Lista completa de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024

Las películas Barbie de Greta Gerwig y Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan, junto con la cuarta y última temporada de la serie Succession, lideraron las nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2024.
Hoy se celebran los Globos de Oro 2024 en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles. Durante el evento, conoceremos las películas y actores que están destacando en la competencia hacia los premios Oscar. Además, se rendirá homenaje a lo más destacado de la televisión del último año, anticipando la próxima entrega de los Emmy programada para el 15 de enero.
En el anuncio de las nominaciones en diciembre, Barbie, dirigida por Greta Gerwig, y la cuarta temporada de Succession dominaron las categorías de cine y televisión, respectivamente, con nueve nominaciones cada una. Les siguió de cerca Oppenheimer, de Christopher Nolan, con ocho nominaciones.
El actor y comediante Jo Koy asumirá el papel de anfitrión en la renovada ceremonia de los Globos de Oro, según anunciaron los organizadores, marcando un nuevo comienzo tras las controversias en torno al premio. "Me he subido a muchos escenarios durante mi carrera, pero este será extra especial", comentó Koy tras conocer la noticia.
Para aquellos que deseen seguir el evento en vivo, la transmisión estará disponible en TNT para los suscriptores de servicios de cable. En Movistar, puedes sintonizar en el canal 102; en Claro, el canal 22; y en Direct TV, el canal 502. Para la opción de streaming, Paramount+ y HBO Max ofrecerán acceso a la ceremonia. En Estados Unidos, CBS transmitirá el evento en televisión.
Cine
Mejor película - Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- Maestro (Netflix)
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Past Lives (A24)
- The Zone of Interest (A24)
Mejor película - Comedia o musical
- Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
- American Fiction (MGM)
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- The Holdovers (Focus Features)
- May December (Netflix)
- Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
Mejor actor - Drama
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Mejor actriz - Drama
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Mejor actor - Comedia o musical
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor actriz - Comedia o musical
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe, por Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro, por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., por Oppenheimer 🏆
- Ryan Gosling, por Barbie
- Charles Melton, por May December
- Mark Ruffalo, por Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, por Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, por The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, por Nyad
- Julianne Moore, por May December
- Rosamund Pike, por Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, por The Holdovers 🏆
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Mejor guion
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”
- Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
- Celine Song, “Past Lives”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Mejor película animada
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Wish
- Suzume
Mejor película en habla no inglesa
- Anatomy of a Fall (Francia)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
- Society of the Snow (España)
- Fallen Leaves (Finlandia)
- Past Lives (Estados Unidos)
- Io capitano (Italia)
Mejor banda sonora
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mejor canción original
- What Was I Made For? por Billie Eilish and Finneas (de Barbie)
- Dance the Night por Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (de Barbie)
- Addicted to Romance por Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (de She Came to Me)
- Road to Freedom por Lenny Kravitz (de Rustin)
- Peaches por Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (de The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- I’m Just Ken por Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (de Barbie)
Mejor logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Te recomendamos
Televisión
Mejor serie de drama
- “1923″ (Paramount+)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- The Last of Us” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- Succession” (HBO)
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Barry” (HBO)
- “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Mejor miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor- Serie de drama
- Brian Cox — “Succession”
- Dominic West — “The Crown”
- Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
- Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession”
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
Mejor actriz- Serie de drama
- Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
- Emma Stone — “The Curse”
- Helen Mirren — “1923″
- Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
- Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook — “Succession”
Mejor actor – De Serie de comedia o musical
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actor - Serie miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Steven Yeun, Beef 🏆
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Mejor actriz - Serie de miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- Ali Wong, Beef 🏆
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
- Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession 🏆
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie, antología o película para televisión
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown 🏆
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actuación en un ‘stand-up’ de comedia de televisión
- Amy Schumer por Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Chris Rock por Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Ricky Gervais por Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Sarah Silverman por Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Trevor Noah por Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Wanda Sykes por Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Te recomendamos
Nuestros podcastsVer más
Comparte esta noticiaSiguenos en