Critics Choice Awards 2025: estos son los ganadores en cine y televisión por la crítica especializada

Emilia Pérez, Wicked, The Substance, The Penguin, Hacks y Shogun sobresalieron en la gala. Revisa la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025.
Los Critics Choice Awards 2025 premiaron a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Luego de dos postergaciones por los incendios forestales en Los Ángeles, finalmente se dio a conocer el reconocimiento de los críticos y periodistas en una gala realizada en el Barker Hangar del aeropuerto de Santa Mónica el último viernes, 7 de febrero.
Entre las películas más premiadas están: Emilia Pérez, Wicked, Cónclave y The Substance. Del mismo modo, los galardones más importantes se los llevaron los actores: Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña y Kieran Culkin.
En televisión, la serie El Pingüino destacó gracias a sus protagonistas: Cristin Milioti y Colin Farrell. Por su parte, Shogun volvió a decir presente tras ganar en la categoría Mejor serie de drama, sumando los galardones en actuación de: Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano y Moeka Hoshi. Lo mismo con la serie de comedia Hacks con premio en su categoría y con los destacados papeles de: Jean Smart y Hannah Einbinder.
A continuación, revisa la lista completa de los ganadores en la edición 30 de los Critics' Choice Awards, tanto en el cine como en la televisión.
Ganadores en los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Cine)
Mejor película
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora 🏆
- The Brutalist
- Cónclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- The Substance
- Wicked
Mejor Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist 🏆
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
Mejor actriz
- Demi Moore, The Substance 🏆
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Mikey Madison, Anora
Mejor actor de reparto
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain 🏆
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez 🏆
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
- Maisy Stella, My Old Ass 🏆
- Izaac Wang, Didi
- Alisha Weir, Abigail
- Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet
Mejor reparto
- Anora
- Cónclave 🏆
- Emilia Pérez
- Saturday Night
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
Mejor Director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Cónclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Jon M. Chu, Wicked 🏆
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Mejor guion original
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance 🏆
- Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers
Mejor guion adaptado
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
- Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
- RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
- Peter Straughan, Cónclave 🏆
- Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two
Mejor fotografía
- Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu 🏆
- Alice Brooks, Wicked
- Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
- Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave
- Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
- Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Mejor diseño de producción
- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked 🏆
- Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave
- Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu
- Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II
- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
Mejor edición
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Marco Costa, Challengers 🏆
- Nick Emerson, Cónclave
- David Jancso, The Brutalist
- Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
- Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Lisy Christl, Cónclave
- Linda Muir, Nosferatu
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria
- Paul Tazewell, Wicked 🏆
- Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two
- Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
- Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two
- Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance 🏆
- Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked
- Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu
- Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown
Mejores efectos visuales
- Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II
- Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two 🏆
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
- Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance
- Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mejor película de animación
- The Wild Robot 🏆
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Mejor comedia
- A Real Pain 🏆
- Deadpool & Wolverine 🏆
- Hit Man
- My Old Ass
- Saturday Night
- Thelma
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez 🏆
- Flow
- I'm Still Here
- Rótula
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mejor canción
- 'Beautiful That Way', Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)
- 'Compress/Repress', Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
- 'El Mal', Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez) 🏆
- 'Harper y Will van al Oeste', Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)
- 'Besa el Cielo', Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
- 'Mi Camino', Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers 🏆
- Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Ganadores en los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Televisión)
Mejor serie dramática
- El Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Evil
- Industry
- Interview with the Vampire
- The Old Man
- Shogun 🏆
- Slow Horses
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who
- Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun 🏆
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
- Antony Starr, The Boys
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Kathy Bates, Matlock 🏆
- Shanola Hampton, Found
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun 🏆
- Michael Emerson, Evil
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found
- Takehiro Hira, Shogun
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
- Moeka Hoshi. Shogun 🏆
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness
- Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
- Anna Sawai, Pachinko
- Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- English Teacher
- Hacks 🏆
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Somebody Somewhere
- St. Denis Medical
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This 🏆
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Jean Smart, Hacks 🏆
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Asher Grodman, Ghosts
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Michael Urie, Shrinking 🏆
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks 🏆
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher
- Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Mejor miniserie
- Bebé Reno 🏆
- Desprecio
- Masters of the Air
- Mr Bates vs the Post Office
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
- We Were the Lucky Ones
Mejor película para televisión
- The Great Lillian Hall
- It’s What’s Inside
- Música
- Out of My Mind
- Rebel Ridge 🏆
- V/H/S/Beyond
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin 🏆
- Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno
- Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kevin Kline, Desprecio
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión
- Cate Blanchett, Desprecio
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin 🏆
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind
- Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Hugh Grant, The Regime
- Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X
- Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones
- Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta 🏆
- Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Leila George, Desprecio
- Betty Gilpin, Three Women
- Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno 🏆
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- El juego del calamar 🏆
- Acapulco
- Citadel: Honey Bunny
- La Máquina
- The Law According to Lidia Poët
- My Brilliant Friend
- Pachinko
- Senna
Mejor serie animada
- Batman: Caped Crusader
- Bluey
- X-Men ’97 🏆
- Bob’s Burgers
- Invincible
- The Simpsons
Mejor Talk Show
- Hot Ones
- The Daily Show
- The Graham Norton Show
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. 🏆
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor especial de comedia
- Ali Wong: Single Lady 🏆
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
- Kevin James: Irregardless
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
