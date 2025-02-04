Critics Choice Awards 2025: conoce cuándo, dónde y cómo ver la premiación a lo mejor del cine y la televisión

Las mejores producciones del cine y la televisión seguirán recibiendo premios en los Critics Choice Awards 2025. Cónclave y Wicked son las películas más nominadas.

Los Critics Choice Awards 2025 seguirá con las premiaciones a lo mejor del cine y la televisión antes de la entrega de los Oscar. Luego de dos postergaciones por los incendios forestales en Los Ángeles, finalmente el reconocimiento de los críticos y periodistas se realizará este viernes 7 de febrero con una ceremonia en el Barker Hangar del aeropuerto de Santa Mónica.

Entre las películas más nominadas están: Cónclave y Wicked. Ambas cuentan con once nominaciones incluyendo a Mejor película y mejor director con Edward Berger y Jon M. Chu. Seguidamente, aparecen Dune: Part Two y Emilia Pérez con diez nominaciones cada una. Otros filmes nominados en los premios son: A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing y The Substance.

En televisión, Shogun, la serie de drama histórico de FX basado en el Japón feudal de la novela homónima de James Clavell (1975), cuenta con seis nominaciones en los Critics Choice Awards 2025 buscando consagrar su éxito en los Emmy y los Globos de Oro. De igual manera aparecen en cuatro categorías: Abbott Elementary, The Diplomat , Disclaimer , Hacks , The Penguin y What We Do in the Shadows.

Es importante mencionar que estos premios se otorgan anualmente con el fin de honrar a los mejores logros cinematográficos y televisivos. La ceremonia estará a cargo de la comediante y actriz Chelsea Handler quien volverá como presentadora. A continuación, revisa todos los detalles sobre la edición 30 de los Critics' Choice Awards.

Cónclave y Wicked tiene once nominaciones mientras que Emilia Pérez y Dune 2 cuentan con diez.Fuente: @criticschoice

¿Cuándo y dónde serán los Critics Choice Awards 2025?

La ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2025 se llevarán a cabo este viernes 7 de febrero en el icónico The Barker Hangar, ubicado en Santa Mónica, California, donde actores y producciones serán reconocidos por la crítica.

¿A qué hora inician los Critics Choice Awards 2025 en vivo?

La premiación comenzará en vivo a partir de las 8.00 p. m. (hora peruana) con una duración de tres horas.

¿Dónde ver los premios Critics Choice Awards 2025 en vivo en USA, México y Sudamérica?

El evento EN DIRECTO será transmitido a través de TNT, para quienes cuenten con el servicio de cable. Recuerda que, en Movistar, TNT es el canal 102; y con Claro es el canal 22. En Direct TV, TNT está disponible en el canal 502. Por streaming, el evento se podrá ver por Netflix en América Latina. Los sucesos de la ceremonia y la previa se pueden visualizar en las redes sociales de los Critics Choice Awards.

¿Quién presentará los Critics Choice Awards 2025?

En esta ocasión, la gala de los Critics Choice Awards 2025 será conducido por Chelsea Handler, reconocida comediante, actriz y escritora estadounidense, quien tiene una amplia trayectoria en televisión. Handler vuelve a la conducción del vento tras hacerlo el 2024 donde Oppenheimer fue la más premiada.

Shogun es la serie con más nominaciones en los Critics Choice Awards 2025.Fuente: @criticschoice

Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Cine)

Mejor película

A Complete Unknown



Anora



The Brutalist



Cónclave



Dune: Part Two



Emilia Pérez



Nickel Boys



Sing Sing



The Substance



Wicked

Mejor Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist



Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown



Daniel Craig, Queer



Colman Domingo, Sing Sing



Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave



Hugh Grant, Heretic

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked



Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez



Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths



Angelina Jolie, Maria



Mikey Madison, Anora



Demi Moore, The Substance

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, Anora



Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain



Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing



Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown



Guy Pearce, The Brutalist



Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson



Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys



Ariana Grande, Wicked



Margaret Qualley, The Substance



Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave



Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga



Elliott Heffernan, Blitz



Maisy Stella, My Old Ass



Izaac Wang, Didi



Alisha Weir, Abigail



Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Mejor reparto

Anora



Cónclave



Emilia Pérez



Saturday Night



Sing Sing



Wicked

Mejor Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez



Sean Baker, Anora



Edward Berger, Cónclave



Brady Corbet, The Brutalist



Jon M. Chu, Wicked



Coralie Fargeat, The Substance



RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys



Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Mejor guion original

Sean Baker, Anora



Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre



Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist



Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain



Coralie Fargeat, The Substance



Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Mejor guion adaptado

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez



Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked



Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing



RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys



Peter Straughan, Cónclave



Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Mejor fotografía

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu



Alice Brooks, Wicked



Lol Crawley, The Brutalist



Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave



Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two



Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Mejor diseño de producción

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist



Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked



Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave



Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu



Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II



Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Mejor montaje

Sean Baker, Anora



Marco Costa, Challengers



Nick Emerson, Cónclave



David Jancso, The Brutalist



Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two



Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Lisy Christl, Cónclave



Linda Muir, Nosferatu



Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria



Paul Tazewell, Wicked



Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two



Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice



Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two



Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance



Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked



Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu



Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown

Mejores efectos visuales

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II



Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked



Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two



Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man



Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance



Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mejor película de animación

Flow



Inside Out 2



Memoir of a Snail



Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl



The Wild Robot

Mejor comedia

A Real Pain



Deadpool & Wolverine



Hit Man



My Old Ass



Saturday Night



Thelma

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light



Emilia Pérez



Flow



I'm Still Here



Rótula



The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

'Beautiful That Way', Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)



'Compress/Repress', Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)



'El Mal', Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)



'Harper y Will van al Oeste', Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)



'Besa el Cielo', Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)



'Mi Camino', Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Banda Sonora

Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave



Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist



Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot



Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez



Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers



Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two



Chelsea Handler regresará como presentadora de los Critics Choice Awards 2025.Fuente: @criticschoice

Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Televisión)

Mejor serie dramática

El Jackal (Peacock)



The Diplomat (Netflix)



Evil (Paramount+)



Industry (HBO|Max)



Interview with the Vampire (AMC)



The Old Man (FX)



Shogun (FX/Hulu)



Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)



Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)



Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)



Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu)



Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)



Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)



Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)



Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)



Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)



Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)



Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu)



Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)



Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)



Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)



John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)



Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

Moeka Hoshi. Shogun (FX/Hulu)



Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)



Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)



Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)



Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)



Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)



English Teacher (FX)



Hacks (HBO|Max)



Nobody Wants This (Netflix)



Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)



Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)



St. Denis Medical (NBC)



What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)



Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)



David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)



Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)



Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)



Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)



Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max)



Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)



Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)



Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)



Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)



Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)



Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max)



Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)



Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)



Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)



Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Mejor miniserie

Bebé Reno (Netflix)



Desprecio (Apple TV+)



Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)



Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)



The Penguin (HBO|Max)



Ripley (Netflix)



True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)



We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Mejor para televisión

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)



It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)



Música (Prime Video)



Out of My Mind (Disney+)



Rebel Ridge (Netflix)



V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)



Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)



Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)



Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV+)



Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)



Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV+)



Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)



Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)



Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max)



Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)



Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)

Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)

Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)

Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)



Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV+)



Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)



Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix)



Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)



Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)

Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero

Acapulco (Apple TV+)



Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)



La Máquina (Hulu)



The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)



My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)



Pachinko (Apple TV+)



Senna (Netflix)



El juego del calamar (Netflix)

Mejor serie animada

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)



Bluey (Disney+)



Bob’s Burgers (Fox)



Invincible (Prime Video)



The Simpsons (Fox)



X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

Mejor Talk Show

Hot Ones (YouTube)



The Daily Show (Comedy Central)



The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)



John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)



The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)



Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)



Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)



Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)



Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)



Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

