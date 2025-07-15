Últimas Noticias
Reflexiones del evangelio
Martes 15 de julio | (San Buenaventura) - "Jesús se puso a recriminar a las ciudades donde había hecho casi todos sus milagros, porque no se habían convertido"
EP 1031 • 00:11
Espacio Vital
Enfermedades catastróficas: ¿quién paga cuando tu salud cuesta más que tu sueldo?
EP 616 • 22:05
Informes RPP
Inseguridad, informalidad y poca capacidad de gasto: los grandes desafíos en las regiones del norte del Perú
EP 1306 • 04:40

Emmy 2025: 'Severance', 'The Penguin', 'The last of us' y más en la lista completa de los nominados

'Severance' se convierte en la serie más nominada de la 77 edición de los Emmy.
'Severance' se convierte en la serie más nominada de la 77 edición de los Emmy. | Fuente: HBO Max / Apple TV
Agencia EFE

por Agencia EFE

·

La serie Severance -de Apple TV+- es la más nominada de la 77 edición de los Premios Emmy, con 27 candidaturas, seguida de The Penguin, de HBO Max, con 24.

Severance, con 27 candidaturas, y The Penguin, con 24, son las series mas nominadas en los Premios Emmy 2025, según anunció la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos.

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebrará el 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles. Estos son las nominaciones de las principales categorías:

Mejor serie de comedia:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

The Studio

Mejor serie de drama:

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor serie limitada:

Adolescence

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Black Mirror


Mejor actor en una serie de comedia:

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia:

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama:

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)


Mejor actriz en una serie de drama:

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)


Mejor actor en una serie limitada:

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)


Mejor actriz en una serie limitada:

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia:

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)

Janelle James (Abbot Elementary)

Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbot Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)


Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia:

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)


Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática:

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)


Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática:

Zach Cherry (Severance)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

James Marsden (Paradise)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

John Turturro (Severance)


Mejor actor secundario en una serie limitada:

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)

Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)


Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada:

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)

Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin)

Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story)

Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)

Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

Emmy 2025 Premios Emmy 2025 Severance

