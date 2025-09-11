Emmy 2025: 'Severance', 'The Penguin', 'The last of us' y más en la lista completa de los nominados

La serie Severance -de Apple TV+- es la más nominada de la 77 edición de los Premios Emmy, con 27 candidaturas, seguida de The Penguin, de HBO Max, con 24.
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebrará el 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles. Estos son las nominaciones de las principales categorías:
Lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2025
Mejor serie de drama
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama:
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
- Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática
- Zach Cherry (Severance)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- James Marsden (Paradise)
- Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- John Turturro (Severance)
Mejor dirección
- Andor — Janus Metz
- The Pitt — Amanda Marsalis
- The Pitt — John Wells
- Severance — Jessica Lee Gagné
- Severance — Ben Stiller
- Slow Horses — Adam Randall
- The White Lotus — Mike White
Mejor guion
- Andor — Dan Gilroy
- The Pitt — Joe Sachs
- The Pitt — R. Scott Gemmill
- Severance — Dan Erickson
- Slow Horses — Will Smith
- The White Lotus — Mike White
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Nobody Wants This
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
- The Studio
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia:
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Mejor dirección
- The Bear — Ayo Edebiri
- Hacks — Lucia Aniello
- Mid-Century Modern — James Burrows
- Los ensayos — Nathan Fielder
- The Studio — Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg
Mejor guion
- Abbott Elementary — Quinta Brunson
- Hacks — Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, y Jen Statsky
- Los ensayos — Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, y Eric Notarnicola
- Somebody Somewhere — Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, y Bridget Everett
- The Studio — Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, y Frida Perez
Mejor serie limitada
- Adolescence
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Black Mirror
Mejor telefilme
- Bridget Jones: loca por él
- El abismo secreto
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror: Common People)
- Cristin Milioti (El Pingüino)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)
- Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin)
- Chloe Sevigny (Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story)
- Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
- Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
Mejor actor secundario en una serie limitada
- Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Mejor dirección
- Philip Barantini (Adolescence)
- Shannon Murphy (Dying for Sex)
- Helen Shaver (The Penguin)
- Jennifer Getzinger (The Penguin)
- Nicole Kassell (Sirens)
- Lesli Linka Glatter (Día cero)
Mejor guion
- Jack Thorne y Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Charlie Brooker y Bisha K. Ali (Black Mirror)
- Kim Rosenstock y Elizabeth Meriwether (Dying for Sex)
- Lauren LeFranc (The Penguin)
- Joshua Zetumer (Say Nothing)