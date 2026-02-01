Grammy 2026: lista completa de ganadores del premio a lo mejor de la música

Este domingo, horas antes de la ceremonia central de los Premios Grammy 2026, cantantes, músicos y profesionales de distintos géneros se reunieron para celebrar la tradicional premiere, una gala previa en la que se anunciaron los primeros ganadores de la edición 68 de los galardones más importantes de la música.
Durante la apertura de la pregala, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO de la Academia de la Grabación, destacó el valor de la música y de quienes la hacen posible. “Hoy celebramos que la música y todas las personas que la crean realmente importan”, señaló antes de dar paso a los primeros anuncios de la noche.
Entre las primeras categorías anunciadas destacaron las dedicadas a la música latina. Natalia Lafourcade se llevó el gramófono a Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino por Cancionera; CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso ganaron Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Música Alternativa por PAPOTA; mientras que Gloria Estefan obtuvo el galardón a Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical por Raíces.
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de los ganadores del Grammy 2026…
Lista completa de ganadores del Grammy 2026
Categorías generales
Grabación del Año
- DtMF, Bad Bunny
- Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety, Doechii
- WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
- Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- The Subway, Chappell Roan
- APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Álbum del Año
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
- SWAG, Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
- GNX, Kendrick Lamar
- MUTT, Leon Thomas
- CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Canción del Año
- Abracadabra (Lady Gaga)
- Anxiety (Doechii)
- APT. (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
- DtMF (Bad Bunny)
- Golden [de KPop Demon Hunters] (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
- luther (Kendrick Lamar con SZA)
- Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter)
- WILDFLOWER (Billie Eilish)
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marías
- Addison Rae
- sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Productor del Año, No Clásico
- Cirkut 🏆
- Dan Auerbach
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Compositor del Año, No Clásico
- Amy Allen 🏆
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Pop y Dance/Electrónica
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
- DAISIES, Justin Bieber
- Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
- Disease, Lady Gaga
- The Subway, Chappell Roan
- Messy, Lola Young
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
- Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande 🏆
- Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- Gabriela, KATSEYE
- APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- 30 for 30, SZA con Kendrick Lamar
Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal
- SWAG, Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus
- MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
- I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- End of Summer, Tame Impala 🏆
- No Cap, Disclosure y Anderson .Paak
- Victory Lap, Fred again.., Skepta y PlaqueBoyMax
- SPACE INVADER, KAYTRANADA
- VOLTAGE, Skrillex
Mejor Grabación de Pop Dance
- Abracadabra, Lady Gaga 🏆
- Bluest Flame, Selena Gomez y benny blanco
- Midnight Sun, Zara Larsson
- Just Keep Watching (de F1: La película). Tate McRae
- Illegal, PinkPantheress
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
- EUSEXUA, FKA twigs 🏆
- Ten Days, Fred again
- Fancy That, PinkPantheress
- Inhale / Exhale, RÜFÜS DU SOL
- F*** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3, Skrillex
Mejor Grabación Remezclada
- Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix), Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein) 🏆
- Don’t Forget About Us, KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
- A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix, Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
- Galvanize, Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
- Golden – David Guetta REM/X, David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Rock, Metal y Música Alternativa
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
- Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning, YUNGBLUD con Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II 🏆
- U Should Not Be Doing That, Amyl y The Sniffers
- The Emptiness Machine, Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile
- Mirtazapine, Hayley Williams
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- BIRDS, Turnstile 🏆
- Night Terror, Dream Theater
- Lachryma, Ghost
- Emergence, Sleep Token
- Soft Spine, Spiritbox
Mejor Canción de Rock
- As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Nine Inch Nails) 🏆
- Caramel (Sleep Token)
- Glum (Hayley Williams)
- NEVER ENOUGH (Turnstile)
- Zombie (YUNGBLUD)
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile 🏆
- private music, Deftones
- I quit, HAIM
- From Zero, Linkin Park
- Idols, YUNGBLUD
Mejor Interpretación de Música Alternativa
- Alone, The Cure 🏆
- Everything Is Peaceful Love, Bon Iver
- SEEIN’ STARS, Turnstile
- mangetout, Wet Leg
- Parachute, Hayley Williams
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
- Songs of a Lost World, The Cure 🏆
- SABLE, fABLE, Bon Iver
- DON’T TAP THE GLASS, Tyler, The Creator
- moisturizer, Wet Leg
- Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams
R&B, Rap & Poesía Hablada
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
- Folded, Kehlani 🏆
- YUKON, Justin Bieber
- It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk), Leon Thomas
- Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación de R&B Tradicional
- VIBES DON’T LIE, Leon Thomas 🏆
- Here We Are, Durand Bernarr
- UPTOWN, Lalah Hathaway
- LOVE YOU TOO, Ledisi
- Crybaby, SZA
Mejor Canción de R&B
- Folded (Kehlani) 🏆
- Heart of a Woman (Summer Walker)
- It Depends (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
- Overqualified (Durand Bernarr)
- YES IT IS (Leon Thomas)
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
- BLOOM, Durand Bernarr 🏆
- Adjust, Brightness Bilal
- LOVE ON DIGITAL, Destin Conrad
- Access All Areas, FLO
- Come as You Are, Terrace Martin y Kenyon Dixon
Mejor Álbum de R&B
- MUTT, Leon Thomas 🏆
- BELOVED, GIVĒON
- Why Not More?, Coco Jones
- The Crown, Ledisi
- Escape Room, Teyana Taylor
Mejor Interpretación de Rap
- Chains & Whips, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice con Kendrick Lamar y Pharrell Williams 🏆
- Outside, Cardi B
- Anxiety, Doechii
- tv off, Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay
- Darling, I, Tyler, The Creator con Teezo Touchdown
Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico
- Luther, Kendrick Lamar con SZA 🏆
- Proud of Me, Fridayy con Meek Mill
- Wholeheartedly, JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign y 6Lack
- WeMaj, Terrace Martin y Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
- SOMEBODY LOVES ME, PARTYNEXTDOOR y Drake
Mejor Canción de Rap
- tv off (Kendrick Lamar con Lefty Gunplay) 🏆
- Anxiety (Doechii)
- The Birds Don’t Sing (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend y Voices of Fire)
- Sticky (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red y Lil Wayne)
- TGIF (GloRilla)
Mejor Álbum de Rap
- Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T y Malice
- GLORIOUS, GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly, JID
- GNX, Kendrick Lamar
- CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Mejor Álbum de Poesía Hablada
- Words For Days Vol. 1, Mad Skillz 🏆
- A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places), Queen Sheba
- Black Shaman, Marc Marcel
- Pages, Omari Hardwick y Anthony Hamilton
- Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople, Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends
Jazz, Pop Tradicional, Música Instrumental Contemporánea & Teatro Musical
Mejor Interpretación de Jazz
- Windows – Live, Chick Corea, Christian McBride y Brian Blade 🏆
- Noble Rise, Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins y Mark Whitfield
- Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True, Samara Joy
- Four, Michael Mayo
- All Stars Lead to You – Live, Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold y Rachel Eckroth
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Vocal
- Portrait, Samara Joy 🏆
- Elemental, Dee Dee Bridgewater y Bill Charlap
- We Insist 2025!, Terri Lyne Carrington y Christie Dashiell
- Fly, Michael Mayo
- Live at Vic’s Las Vegas, Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold y Rachel Eckroth
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental
- Southern Nights, Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington y Marcus Gilmore 🏆
- Trilogy 3 (Live), Chick Corea, Christian McBride y Brian Blade
- Belonging, Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Spirit Fall, John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter y Brian Blade
- Fasten Up, Yellowjackets
Mejor Álbum de Gran Conjunto de Jazz
- Without Further Ado, Vol 1, Christian McBride Big Band 🏆
- Orchestrator Emulator, The 8-Bit Big Band
- Lumen, Danilo Pérez & Bohuslän Big Band
- Basie Rocks!, Deborah Silver y The Count Basie Orchestra
- Lights on a Satellite, Sun Ra Arkestra
- Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores, Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra y Frost Jazz Orchestra
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta y Joey Calveiro 🏆
- La Fleur de Cayenne, Paquito D’Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band
- The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison y Melvis Santa
- Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley, Arturo O’Farrill y The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard, Miguel Zenón Quartet
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
- LIVE-ACTION, Nate Smith 🏆
- honey from a winter stone, Ambrose Akinmusire
- Keys to the City Volume One, Robert Glasper
- Ride into the Sun, Brad Mehldau
- Blues Blood, Immanuel Wilkins
Mejor Álbum de Pop Vocal Tradicional
- A Matter of Time, Laufey 🏆
- Wintersongs, Laila Biali
- The Gift of Love, Jennifer Hudson
- Who Believes in Angels?, Elton John y Brandi Carlile
- Harlequin, Lady Gaga
- The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, Barbra Streisand
Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
- Brightside, ARKAI 🏆
- Ones & Twos, Gerald Clayton
- BEATrio, Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
- Just Us, Bob James y Dave Koz
- Shayan Charu, Suri
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club 🏆
- Death Becomes Her
- Gypsy
- Just In Time
- Maybe Happy Ending
Música Country y Raíces Estadounidenses
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- Bad as I Used to Be [de F1: La película], Chris Stapleton 🏆
- Nose on the Grindstone, Tyler Childers
- Good News, Shaboozey
- I Never Lie, Zach Top
- Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson
Mejor Interpretación Country Dúo/Grupo
- Amen, Shaboozey y Jelly Roll 🏆
- A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert y Chris Stapleton
- Trailblazer, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
- Love Me Like You Used to Do, Margo Price y Tyler Childers
- Honky Tonk Hall of Fame, George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Mejor Canción Country
- Bitin’ List (Tyler Childers) 🏆
- Good News (Shaboozey)
- I Never Lie (Zach Top)
- Somewhere Over Laredo (Lainey Wilson)
- A Song to Sing (Miranda Lambert y Chris Stapleton)
Mejor Álbum Country Tradicional
- Ain’t in It for My Health, Zach Top 🏆
- Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett
- American Romance, Lukas Nelson
- Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
- Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
Mejor Álbum Country Contemporáneo
- Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
- Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
- Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert
Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses
- Beautiful Strangers, Mavis Staples 🏆
- LONELY AVENUE, Jon Batiste con Randy Newman
- Ancient Light, I’m With Her
- Crimson and Clay, Jason Isbell
- Richmond on the James, Alison Krauss y Union Station
Mejor Interpretación de Música Americana
- Godspeed, Mavis Staples 🏆
- Boom, Sierra Hull
- Poison in My Well, Maggie Rose y Grace Potter
- That’s Gonna Leave a Mark, Molly Tuttle
- Horses, Jesse Welles
Mejor Canción de Raíces Estadounidenses
- Ancient Light (I’m With Her) 🏆
- BIG MONEY (Jon Batiste)
- Foxes in the Snow (Jason Isbell)
- Middle (Jesse Welles)
- Spitfire (Sierra Hull)
Mejor Álbum de Música Americana
- BIG MONEY, Jon Batiste 🏆
- Bloom, Larkin Poe
- Last Leaf on the Tree, Willie Nelson
- So Long Little Miss Sunshine, Molly Tuttle
- Middle, Jesse Welles
Mejor Álbum de Bluegrass
- Highway Prayers, Billy Strings 🏆
- Carter & Cleveland, Michael Cleveland y Jason Carter
- A Tip Toe High Wire, Sierra Hull
- Arcadia, Alison Krauss y Union Station
- Outrun, The Steeldrivers
Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
- Ain’t Done With the Blues, Buddy Guy 🏆
- Room on the Porch, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
- One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Maria Muldaur
- Look Out Highway, Charlie Musselwhite
- Young Fashioned Ways, Kenny Wayne Shepherd y Bobby Rush
Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo
- Preacher Kids, Robert Randolph 🏆
- Breakthrough, Joe Bonamassa
- Paper Doll, Samantha Fish
- A Tribute to LJK, Eric Gales
- Family, Southern Avenue
Mejor Álbum Folk
- Wild and Clear and Blue, I’m With Her 🏆
- What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow, Rhiannon Giddens y Justin Robinson
- Crown of Roses, Patty Griffin
- Foxes in the Snow, Jason Isbell
- Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24), Jesse Welles
Mejor Álbum de Raíces Regionales
- A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, varios artistas 🏆
- Live at Vaughan’s, Corey Henry y The Treme Funktet
- For Fat Man, Preservation Brass y Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Church of New Orleans, Kyle Roussel
- Second Line Sunday, Trombone Shorty y New Breed Brass Band
Música Góspel & Cristiana Contemporánea
Mejor Interpretación/Canción Góspel
- Come Jesus Come 🏆
- Do It Again
- Church,
- Still (Live)
- Amen
Mejor Interpretación/Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
- Hard Fought Hallelujah 🏆
- I Know a Name
- YOUR WAY’S BETTER
- Headphones
- Amazing
Mejor Álbum Góspel
- Heart of Mine, Darrel Walls, PJ Morton 🏆
- Sunny Days, Yolanda Adams
- Tasha, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Live Breathe Fight, Tamela Mann
- Only on the Road (Live), Tye Tribbett
Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
- Coritos Vol. 1, Israel & New Breed 🏆
- CHILD OF GOD II, Forrest Frank
- King of Hearts, Brandon Lake
- Reconstruction, Lecrae
- Let the Church Sing, Tauren Wells
Mejor Álbum de Raíces Góspel
- I Will Not Be Moved (Live), The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir 🏆
- Then Came the Morning, Gaither Vocal Band
- Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah, The Isaacs
- Good Answers, Karen Peck y New River
- Back to My Roots, Candi Staton
Música Latina, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambiental o Cantada
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
- Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade 🏆
- Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro
- BOGOTÁ (DELUXE), Andrés Cepeda
- Tropicoqueta, KAROL G
- ¿Y Ahora Qué?, Alejandro Sanz
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
- Mixteip, J Balvin
- FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado, Feid
- NAIKI, Nicki Nicole
- EUB DELUXE, Trueno
- SINFÓNICO (En Vivo), Yandel
Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Música Alternativa
- PAPOTA, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso 🏆
- Genes Rebeldes, Aterciopelados
- ASTROPICAL, Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
- ALGORHYTHM, Los Wizzards
- Novela, Fito Paez
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejana)
- Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León 🏆
- MALA MÍA, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
- Y Lo Que Viene, Grupo Frontera
- Sin Rodeos, Paola Jara
- Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo), Bobby Pulido
Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical
- Raíces, Gloria Estefan 🏆
- Fotografías, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- Clásicos 1.0, Grupo Niche
- Bingo, Alain Pérez
- Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Mejor Interpretación de Música Global
- EoO, Bad Bunny 🏆
- Cantando en el Camino, Ciro Hurtado
- JERUSALEMA, Angélique Kidjo
- Inmigrante Y Qué?, Yeisy Rojas
- Shrini’s Dream (Live), Shakti
- Daybreak, Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan y Sarathy Korwar
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
- PUSH 2 START, Tyla 🏆
- Love, Burna Boy
- WithYou, Davido Featuring Omah Lay
- Hope & Love, Eddy Kenzo y Mehran Matin
- Gimme Dat, Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
Mejor Álbum de Música Global
- Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo, Caetano Veloso y Maria Bethânia 🏆
- Sounds of Kumbha, Siddhant Bhatia
- No Sign of Weakness, Burna Boy
- Eclairer le monde – Light the World, Youssou N’Dour
- Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live), Shakti
- Chapter III: We Return to Light, Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan y Sarathy Korwar
Mejor Álbum de Reggae
- BLXXD & FYAH, Keznamdi 🏆
- Treasure Self Love, Lila Iké
- Heart & Soul, Vybz Kartel
- From Within, Mortimer
- No Place Like Home, Jesse Royal
Mejor Álbum de New Age, Ambiental o Cantada
- Nomadica, Carla Patullo con The Scorchio Quartet y Tonality 🏆
- Kuruvinda, Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- According to the Moon, Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet
- Into the Forest, Jahnavi Harrison
- The Colors in My Mind, Chris Redding
Infantil, Comedia, Audiolibros, Medios Visuales y Video y Película Musical
Mejor Álbum de Música para Niños
- Harmony, FYÜTCH & Aura V 🏆
- Ageless: 100 Years Young, Joanie Leeds & Joya
- Buddy’s Magic Tree House, Mega Ran
- Herstory, Flor Bromley
- The Music of Tori and the Muses, Tori Amos
Mejor Álbum de Comedia
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze 🏆
- Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr
- PostMortem, Sarah Silverman
- Single Lady, Ali Wong
- What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx
Mejor Grabación de Audiolibro, Narración y Narración de Cuentos
- Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama 🏆
- Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Kathy Garver
- Into the Uncut Grass, Trevor Noah
- Lovely One: A Memoir, Ketanji Brown Jackson
- You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli, Fab Morvan
Mejor Banda Sonora Compilatoria para Medios Audiovisuales
- Pecadores, varios artistas 🏆
- Un completo desconocido, Timothée Chalamet
- F1: La película, varios artistas
- Las guerras K-pop, varios artistas
- Wicked, varios artistas
Mejor Banda Sonora Para Medios Visuales (Incluye Cine y Televisión)
- Pecadores, Ludwig Göransson 🏆
- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón, John Powell
- Severance: Temporada 2, Theodore Shapiro
- Wicked, John Powell y Stephen Schwartz
- Robot salvaje, Kris Bowers
Mejor Banda Sonora para Videojuegos y Otros Medios Interactivos
- Sword of the Sea 🏆
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
- Helldivers 2
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales
- Golden [de Las guerreras K-pop] (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI) 🏆
- As Alive As You Need Me To Be [de TRON: Ares] (Nine Inch Nails)
- I Lied to You [de Pecadores] (Miles Caton)
- Never Too Late [de Elton John: Never Too Late] (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
- Pale, Pale Moon [de Pecadores] (Jayme Lawson)
- Sinners [de Pecadores] (Rod Wave)
Mejor Video Musical
- Anxiety, Doechii 🏆
- Young Lion, Sade
- Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
- So Be It, Clipse
- Love, OK Go
Mejor Película Musical
- Music By John Williams, John Williams 🏆
- Devo, Devo
- Live at the Royal Albert Hall, RAYE
- Relentless, Diane Warren
- Piece by Piece, Pharrell Williams
Empaques, Notas & Historia
Mejor Diseño de Empaque
- Tracks II: The Lost Albums (Bruce Springsteen) 🏆
- And The Adjacent Possible (OK Go)
- Balloonerism (Mac Miller)
- Danse Macabre: De Luxe (Duran Duran)
- Loud Is As (Tsunami)
- Sequoia (Varios artistas)
- The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) (Mac Miller)
Mejor Portada de Álbum
- CHROMAKOPIA, Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator) 🏆
- The Crux, William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
- Glory, Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
- moisturizer, Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)
Mejores Notas de Álbum
- Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings (Miles Davis) 🏆
- Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)
- After the Last Sky (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)
- Árabe (Amanda Ekery)
- The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 (Sly y The Family Stone)
- A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) (Wilco)
Mejor Álbum Histórico
- Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) 🏆
- The Making of Five Leaves Left
- Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)
- Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39)
- You Can't Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
Producción, Ingeniería, Composición y Arreglos
Mejor Ingeniería de Álbum, No Clásico
- That Wasn’t A Dream 🏆
- All Things Light
- Arcadia
- For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)
Mejor Ingeniería de Álbum, Clásico
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down 🏆
- Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2
- Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
- Standard Stoppages
- Yule
Productor del Año, Clásico
- Elaine Martone 🏆
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Sergei Kvitko
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
Mejor Álbum de Audio Inmersivo
- Immersed 🏆
- All American F***boy
- An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)
- Tearjerkers
- Yule
Mejor Composición Instrumental
- First Snow (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz) 🏆
- Live Life This Day: Movement I (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band y Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
- Lord, That’s A Long Way (Sierra Hull)
- Opening,” Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)
- Train to Emerald City (John Powell y Stephen Schwartz)
- Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down (Ludwig Göransson con Miles Caton)
Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella
- Super Mario Praise Break (The 8-Bit Big Band) 🏆
- Be Okay (Cynthia Erivo)
- A Child Is Born (Nordkraft Big Band y Remy Le Boeuf)
- Fight On (The Westerlies)
Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental y Vocal
- Big Fish (Nate Smith Featuring säje) 🏆
- How Did She Look? (Seth MacFarlane)
- Keep an Eye on Summer (Jacob Collier)
- Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish) (Lawrence)
- What A Wonderful World (Cody Fry)
Mejor Interpretación Orquestal
- Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie (Boston Symphony Orchestra) 🏆
- Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies,’ (National Philharmonic)
- Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
- Still & Bonds (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements (San Francisco Symphony)
Mejor Grabación de Ópera
- Heggie: Intelligence (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer) 🏆
- Huang Ruo: An American Soldier (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
- Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
- O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
- Tesori: Grounded (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
Mejor Interpretación Coral
- Ortiz: Yanga (Los Angeles Philharmonic y Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale) 🏆
- Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black y Michael Hawes; Conspirare)
- Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins y Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- Lang: Poor Hymnal (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler y Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)
- Requiem of Light (Brian Giebler y Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)
Mejor Interpretación de Música de Cámara/Conjunto Pequeño
- Dennehy: Land Of Winter, Alan Pierson y Alarm Will Sound 🏆
- La Mer – French Piano Trios, Neave Trio
- Lullabies for the Brokenhearted, Lili Haydn y Paul Cantelon
- Slavic Sessions, Mak Grgić y Mateusz Kowalski
- Standard Stoppages, Third Coast Percussion
Mejor Solo Instrumental de Música Clásica
- Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From 24 Negro Melodies (National Philharmonic)
- Hope Orchestrated (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
- Inheritances (Adam Tendler)
- Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
- Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Mejor Álbum de Música Clásica Vocal Solista
- Alike – My Mother’s Dream
- Black Pierrot, Sidney Outlaw
- In This Short Life, Devony Smith
- Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
- Schubert Beatles, Theo Hoffman
- Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano
Mejor Compendio Clásico
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
- The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
- Ortiz: Yanga
- Seven Seasons
- Tombeaux
Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea
- Cerrone: Don’t Look Down (Conor Hanick y Sandbox Percussion)
- Dennehy: Land of Winter (Alan Pierson y Alarm Will Sound)
- León: Raíces (Origins) (Edward Gardner y London Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Okpebholo: Songs in Flight (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez y Various Artists)
- Ortiz: Dzonot (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel y Los Angeles Philharmonic)