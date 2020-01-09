Este fin de semana llegan los Critics' Choice Awards 2020, considerados los premios que (con más precisión) predicen quiénes se llevarán el Oscar.
Entre las favoritas se encuentran "The Irishman", el éxito de Martin Scorsese para Netflix, con 14 nominaciones; seguida por "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino con 12 candidaturas. A continuación viene "Little Women", con 9; y un empate con 8 de "Historia de un matrimonio" y "1917", que dio la sorpresa al llevarse el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película.
En televisión, la miniserie "When They See Us" fue la más nominada, con 6, seguida por "This is Us" y "Schitt’s Creek" (5). Con 4 nominaciones quedaron varias: "Chernobyl", "Fleabag", "Game of Thrones", "The Crown", "Watchmen", entre otras.
Netflix volvió a dominar las categorías de los Critics' Choice Awards 2020, tanto en cine como en televisión, con 61 nominaciones, seguido de HBO (33), Amazon (14) y NBC (12).
Nuevamente, el actor Traye Diggs conducirá la ceremonia que rendirá un homenaje por su carrera al comediante Eddie Murphy. El premio reconocerá la trayectoria del actor durante las últimas décadas, y llega después de que haya sido aclamado por su papel en el filme de Netflix, "Dolemite Is My Name".
Los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2020 se anunciarán este domingo 12 de enero. La gala se transmitirá por TNT (doblada al español) y TNT Series (en idioma original).
PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES EN CINE
Mejor Película
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Mejor Actriz
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Mejor Elenco
Bombshell
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Director
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Mejor Película Animada
Abominable
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor Película de Comedia
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Terror
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us
Mejor Película de Lengua Extranjera
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Dolor y Gloria
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES EN TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Drama
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Regina King, Watchmen
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Sarah Snook, Succession
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor Comedia
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman's Showcase
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Mejor Miniserie
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Years and Years (HBO)
Mejor Película para Televisión
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Noah Wyle, The Red Line
Mejor Actriz en Miniserie o Película para TV
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta
Joey King, The Act
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor Serie Animada
Big Mouth
BoJack Horseman
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Los Simpson
Undone