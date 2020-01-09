Estos son los principales nominados a los Critics' Choice Awards 2020. | Fuente: Netflix / HBO

Este fin de semana llegan los Critics' Choice Awards 2020, considerados los premios que (con más precisión) predicen quiénes se llevarán el Oscar.

Entre las favoritas se encuentran "The Irishman", el éxito de Martin Scorsese para Netflix, con 14 nominaciones; seguida por "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino con 12 candidaturas. A continuación viene "Little Women", con 9; y un empate con 8 de "Historia de un matrimonio" y "1917", que dio la sorpresa al llevarse el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película.

En televisión, la miniserie "When They See Us" fue la más nominada, con 6, seguida por "This is Us" y "Schitt’s Creek" (5). Con 4 nominaciones quedaron varias: "Chernobyl", "Fleabag", "Game of Thrones", "The Crown", "Watchmen", entre otras.

Netflix volvió a dominar las categorías de los Critics' Choice Awards 2020, tanto en cine como en televisión, con 61 nominaciones, seguido de HBO (33), Amazon (14) y NBC (12).

Nuevamente, el actor Traye Diggs conducirá la ceremonia que rendirá un homenaje por su carrera al comediante Eddie Murphy. El premio reconocerá la trayectoria del actor durante las últimas décadas, y llega después de que haya sido aclamado por su papel en el filme de Netflix, "Dolemite Is My Name".

Los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2020 se anunciarán este domingo 12 de enero. La gala se transmitirá por TNT (doblada al español) y TNT Series (en idioma original).

PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES EN CINE

Mejor Película



1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems



Mejor Actor



Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems



Mejor Actriz



Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy



Mejor Actor de Reparto



Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood



Mejor Actriz de Reparto



Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson y Adam Driver, protagonistas de "Marriage Story", compiten por un galardón. | Fuente: Netflix

Mejor Elenco

Bombshell

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Director

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Película Animada

Abominable

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4



Mejor Película de Comedia

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Terror

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us

Mejor Película de Lengua Extranjera

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Dolor y Gloria

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES EN TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Drama



The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)



Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática



Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Paul Giamatti, Billions

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession



Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática



Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Regina King, Watchmen

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Sarah Snook, Succession

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor Comedia



Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)



Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia



Ted Danson, The Good Place

Walton Goggins, The Unicorn

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman's Showcase

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

"Watchmen" compite como Mejor Drama. | Fuente: HBO

Mejor Miniserie

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Mejor Película para Televisión

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Noah Wyle, The Red Line

Mejor Actriz en Miniserie o Película para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta

Joey King, The Act

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor Serie Animada

Big Mouth

BoJack Horseman

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Los Simpson

Undone