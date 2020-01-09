Estos son los principales nominados a los Critics' Choice Awards 2020. | Fuente: Netflix / HBO

Este fin de semana llegan los Critics' Choice Awards 2020considerados los premios que (con más precisión) predicen quiénes se llevarán el Oscar. 

Entre las favoritas se encuentran "The Irishman", el éxito de Martin Scorsese para Netflix, con 14 nominaciones; seguida por "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino con 12 candidaturas. A continuación viene "Little Women", con 9; y un empate con 8 de "Historia de un matrimonio" y "1917", que dio la sorpresa al llevarse el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película.

En televisión, la miniserie "When They See Us" fue la más nominada, con 6, seguida por "This is Us" y "Schitt’s Creek" (5). Con 4 nominaciones quedaron varias: "Chernobyl", "Fleabag", "Game of Thrones", "The Crown", "Watchmen", entre otras.

Netflix volvió a dominar las categorías de los Critics' Choice Awards 2020tanto en cine como en televisión, con 61 nominaciones, seguido de HBO (33), Amazon (14) y NBC (12).

Nuevamente, el actor Traye Diggs conducirá la ceremonia que rendirá un homenaje por su carrera al comediante Eddie MurphyEl premio reconocerá la trayectoria del actor durante las últimas décadas, y llega después de que haya sido aclamado por su papel en el filme de Netflix, "Dolemite Is My Name".

Los ganadores de los Critics' Choice Awards 2020 se anunciarán este domingo 12 de enero. La gala se transmitirá por TNT (doblada al español) y TNT Series (en idioma original). 

PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES EN CINE

Mejor Película

1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Mejor Actriz

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson y Adam Driver, protagonistas de "Marriage Story", compiten por un galardón. | Fuente: Netflix

Mejor Elenco

Bombshell
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite

Mejor Director

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Mejor Película Animada

Abominable
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Mejor Película de Comedia

Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out

Mejor Película de Ciencia Ficción o Terror

Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us

Mejor Película de Lengua Extranjera

Atlantics
Les Misérables
Dolor y Gloria
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

PRINCIPALES NOMINACIONES EN TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Drama

The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 
Mike Colter, Evil 
Paul Giamatti, Billions 
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor 
Tobias Menzies, The Crown 
Billy Porter, Pose 
Jeremy Strong, Succession 

Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight 
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve 
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Regina King, Watchmen
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Sarah Snook, Succession 
Zendaya, Euphoria 

Mejor Comedia

Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Ted Danson, The Good Place 
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek 
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself 
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman's Showcase 
Ramy Youssef, Ramy 

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me 
Alison Brie, GLOW 
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek 
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag 

"Watchmen" compite como Mejor Drama. | Fuente: HBO

Mejor Miniserie

Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Years and Years (HBO)

Mejor Película para Televisión

Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 
Mahershala Ali, True Detective 
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice 
Jared Harris, Chernobyl 
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us 
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon 
Noah Wyle, The Red Line 

Mejor Actriz en Miniserie o Película para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable 
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta 
Joey King, The Act 
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta 
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable 
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon 

Mejor Serie Animada

Big Mouth 
BoJack Horseman 
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance 
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power 
Los Simpson
Undone 

"Los Simpson" compite como Mejor Serie Animada en los Critics' Choice Awards 2020. | Fuente: Fox
